Then NASA astronaut candidate Jasmin Moghbeli. is pictured at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas.
Opinion
Opinion: How Iranian immigrants are woven into the fabric of America
Iranian immigrants are impacting business, space exploration, literature, art and film in America
By Bahman Baktiari
Bonds_Of_Friendship_03.png
Opinion
Opinion: Despite political tensions, Iran’s bond to Utah goes back over a hundred years
It all started at a Utah State University graduation ceremony
By Bahman Baktiari
Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran.
Opinion
Opinion: Can the United States and the rest of the West meet the challenge of an alternative global vision?
A look at the changing landscape of Russia, Iran, China and Saudi Arabia
By Bahman Baktiari
Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in Tehran on Oct. 27, 2022.
Opinion
Opinion: Poisoned schoolgirls, jailed journalists. The fight against censorship in Iran continues
Protests in Iran continue to gain traction while journalists and protesters put their own lives in danger.
By Bahman Baktiari
Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police.
Opinion
Opinion: Filmmakers, musicians, visual artists and writers have found new ways to protest in Iran
The Iranian protests continue into 2023, and the protesters are growing.
By Bahman Baktiari
Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian celebrates scoring a goal during the World Cup match between Wales and Iran, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Opinion
Opinion: What the World Cup has to do with Iran’s protest movement
The focus on soccer players and the World Cup looks very different inside Iran.
By Bahman Baktiari
AP22301356737941.jpg
Opinion
How sports stars are forwarding the protests in Iran
The bond between athlete and fan carries through in the Iranian protests.
By Bahman Baktiari
A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian Mahsa Amini as she attends a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany.
Opinion
Opinion: The Iranian protests escalate to a generational battle
The average age of protesters arrested in Iran is 15-18 years old. Meanwhile most of the ruling clerics are in their 70s.
By Bahman Baktiari
AdobeStock_272755944.jpeg
Opinion
Guest opinion: How a Christian missionary became the ‘American Lafayette of Iran’
By Bahman Baktiari and Charles Paul
AP_20005337950967.jpg
Opinion
Guest opinion: The real question concerning the killing of Qassem Soleimani
By Bahman Baktiari and Lawrence Wilkerson
AP_791228091.jpg
Opinion
Guest opinion: 40 years after the Iran hostage crisis, enduring bonds of friendship remain
By Bahman Baktiari and Matthew Shannon