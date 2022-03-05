clock
Blake Moore
Opinion
Why this abortion case could be a turning point for Utah’s pro-life cause
Being pro-life means more than fighting to end abortion. It also means ensuring there is more support for women who are struggling with pregnancy and parenting.
By
Blake Moore
Dec 6, 2021 10:19 a.m. MST
Opinion
A monumental insult
Utah’s two senators and four congressmen are united in opposition to Biden’s expansion of Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase.
By
Mike Lee
,
Mitt Romney
, and 4 more
Oct 8, 2021 2:29 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Huge deficits in Washington do matter
Modern monetary theory says government overspending doesn’t matter. That’s wrong. The debt ceiling vote is an opportunity to address this problem.
By
Douglas Hervey
and
Blake Moore
Sept 24, 2021 8:30 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Here’s how to get Utah’s housing costs back in line
Rising, unstable housing costs and rents have priced many Utahns out of the market. Here are some things that will help.
By
Blake Moore
Sept 7, 2021 10:47 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Rep. Blake Moore: Here’s why I am a Republican and why I believe we can rebuild the party
I believe our party must champion aspirational, pro-growth, and inclusive policies.
By
Blake Moore
May 18, 2021 8:59 a.m. MDT
Politics
Where trees and technology collide
Reps. Blake Moore, R-Utah, and Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., make the case for Forest TECH, a modernized way to manage forests.
By
Blake Moore
and
Bruce Westerman
April 15, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Reps. Moore and Westerman: Productivity, not partisanship, protects natural resources
The Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act ignores bipartisan compromise.
By
Blake Moore
and
Bruce Westerman
March 1, 2021 11:30 a.m. MST