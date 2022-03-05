Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Carter Williams

KSL.com
People watch a public fireworks display at Liberty Park on July 24, 2018.
Utah
Why Salt Lake City won’t sponsor public fireworks displays this July
Due to drought and air quality concerns, the Salt Lake City Council voted 4-3 against a $25,000 budget item to supply fireworks for any Fourth of July or Pioneer Day holiday festivities.
By Carter Williams
March 2, 2022 3:54 p.m. MST
Dr. Angela Dunn discusses schoolchildren and masks as Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson listens on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Utah
Salt Lake County unveils new COVID-19 prevention guidelines
By Carter Williams
Feb 28, 2022 5:22 p.m. MST
A study found elk move from public to private land during hunting season, which causes potential management problems.
Utah
Are Utah elk outsmarting hunters? BYU study says yes — and it’s a bad thing
A recent study led by BYU researchers says it appears Utah elk know when they’re being hunted. Elk tend to move from public to private land during hunting season.
By Carter Williams
Feb 26, 2022 5:21 p.m. MST
Registered nurse Paula Moffitt collects a COVID-19 nasal swab from Nathan Graham at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Coronavirus
Public COVID-19 testing in Utah isn’t over. Here’s where you can get tested this week
By Carter Williams
Feb 21, 2022 3:24 p.m. MST
Federal land managers are investigating who put grease over handholds on boulders at Big Bend Bouldering Area.
Utah
Who put grease on boulders at popular Moab climbing area? BLM, climbers want to know
By Carter Williams
Feb 19, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Caiden Bishop places her COVID-19 swab into a vial.
Utah
Utah paused this type of COVID-19 test. But was it defective or left out in the cold?
Utah health officials stopped using the GenBody brand of rapid antigen tests this week after an analysis found that nearly two-thirds of the testing results came back with results different from the final PCR tests — most producing false-negative results.
By Carter Williams
Feb 9, 2022 9:42 p.m. MST
28630143.jpeg
Utah
COVID-19 infection linked to rise in serious pregnancy complications, U. study finds
The results continue to show pregnant women should receive care to ensure they don’t develop mild or serious COVID-19 cases, according to a University of Utah researcher.
By Carter Williams
Feb 8, 2022 5:43 p.m. MST
People walk through downtown Salt Lake City, with the Walker Center tower lit up in the background
Utah
Salt Lake City’s iconic Walker Center tower shines again, but what do its new colors mean?
By Carter Williams
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Crews place a sticker naming one of Salt Lake City’s plows “Sled Zeppelin.”
Utah
‘Sled Zeppelin’ and ‘Rudy Snowbert': Salt Lake’s snowplow fleet now has names
Winners of Salt Lake City’s poll to name its snowplow fleet were announced, including names like “Sled Zeppelin,” “Rudy Snowbert,” “Snowy McSnowFace,” and “Snowbi Wan Kenobi.”
By Carter Williams
Jan 29, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
28612970.jpg
Utah
Salt Lake City mayor focuses on affordable housing, air quality in State of the City address
As she heads into the second half of the term, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall focused her 2022 State of the City address on issues like affordable housing and air quality took center stage as the city grows to population levels it has never experienced before.
By Carter Williams
Jan 25, 2022 10:51 p.m. MST
merlin_2905040.jpg
Utah
Salt Lake City airport adds new airline service for the first time in 8 years. Here’s where they’re flying
Spirit Airlines will begin service to and from Salt Lake City International Airport beginning May 26, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Initial service will consist of two daily flights to Las Vegas, and daily flights to Los Angeles and Orlando.
By Carter Williams
Jan 25, 2022 2:46 p.m. MST
28371643.jpeg
Utah
Report: Utah’s growth rate to fall, but population will still increase 66% in the next 40 years
By Carter Williams
Jan 19, 2022 12:37 p.m. MST
28594748.jpeg
Utah
‘Salt Lake City is in ascension': Ground breaks on what will soon be Utah’s tallest building
The skyscraper, expected to top out near 450 feet in height, is slated to add over 350 luxury apartment units to downtown Salt Lake City by the time it’s completed in 2024.
By Carter Williams
Jan 12, 2022 7:15 p.m. MST
Kika Chelaru holds Bowie Walker as she tests out the water in the splash pad at Liberty Park during heat wave.
Utah
How hot was Utah in 2021? New climate report has answers
Utah ended 2021 with an average temperature of 50.7 degrees, the third-hottest on record
By Carter Williams
Jan 11, 2022 1:58 p.m. MST
A Utah Transit Authority TRAX rail car’s light shines through a snow squall in downtown Salt Lake City early Monday evening.
Utah
What’s a snow squall? This storm produced a new type of warning for Utah
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
By Carter Williams
Dec 28, 2021 12:08 p.m. MST
28574389.jpeg
Utah
Beloved Hogle Zoo giraffe Riley has died
By Carter Williams
Dec 25, 2021 1:32 p.m. MST
28574437.jpeg
Utah
Quick thinking by a transportation worker and a state trooper saved this 5-year-old girl from choking
By Carter Williams
Dec 25, 2021 1:23 p.m. MST
28565135.jpeg
Utah
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell calls out Utah drivers who do this
“Is it not a law in Utah gotta take ALL the snow off the top of your car?? This is getting out of hand,” the Utah Jazz star guard tweeted. While Mitchell is partially right about the law, there’s nothing specific about the top of cars.
By Carter Williams
Dec 17, 2021 10:34 a.m. MST
Tyson Roberts, of Roberts Family Farms, talks about how the drought is affecting his farm in Layton on Friday, July 16, 2021. Gov. Spencer Cox said Tuesday it’s important for leaders to focus on science and evidence to craft policy to address environmental issues.
Utah
Drought, wildfires, pollution: How should Utah tackle its biggest problems?
New report from Utah State University notes changing climates and growth tend to be the biggest hurdles for Utah in the future.
By Carter Williams
Dec 14, 2021 5:47 p.m. MST
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Carlton Christensen, chairman of the UTA board of trustees, get in UTA On Demand van.
Utah
UTA On Demand microtransit service arrives in Salt Lake City. Here’s how to use it
The one-year pilot program will serve the city’s Fairpark, Glendale, Jordan Meadows, Poplar Grove and Rose Park neighborhoods, areas that don’t have as many transit options as east-side neighborhoods.
By Carter Williams
Dec 14, 2021 11:20 a.m. MST
Visitors to Arches National Park make the hike to and from Delicate Arch on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Utah
Heading to Arches National Park? You’ll need a reservation starting in April
The pilot program will begin on April 3, 2022, and remain in place through Oct. 3, 2022, for those driving to the park. During that time, those driving to the park will have to get a ticket in advance to enter the park, where they can remain as long as they want that day.
By Carter Williams
Dec 14, 2021 11:07 a.m. MST
merlin_2899735.jpg
Utah
Winter storm blankets Utah. Here’s how much snow got dumped
Heavy snow totals were reported across the state, especially in the mountains.
By Carter Williams
Dec 10, 2021 5:59 p.m. MST
A view from the Angels Landing in Zion National Park.
Utah
You’ll soon need a permit to summit Angels Landing. Here’s how to get one
People will be allowed to enter a lottery for a permit online beginning Jan. 3, 2022. It’ll cost $6 to enter the lottery and $3 per person among lottery winners of a group. The initial lottery will close on Jan. 20, 2022, for permits between April 1 and May 31, 2022. Another lottery window will begin April 1, 2022, for permits between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2022. On July 1, the window will open for permits between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022. Permits will for Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023, will first go on sale on Oct. 1, 2022. The $6 application fee is nonrefundable, according to park officials.
By Carter Williams
Dec 4, 2021 5:37 p.m. MST
Supporters of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments attend a rally at the Utah Capitol.
Utah
‘Stop the attacks': Tribal leaders, activists plead for end to ‘political football’ over Utah monuments
During a rally at the Utah Capitol on Thursday, tribal leaders and activists argued that challenging President Joe Biden’s decision to restore the monuments to their original size in court will end up costing millions of taxpayer money and will likely lead to nothing, based on previous court cases.
By Carter Williams
Dec 3, 2021 9:32 p.m. MST
Cars drive on I-80 through Parleys Canyon on Monday, Nove. 29, 2021.
Utah
Why a proposed mine in Parleys Canyon has residents worried
Tree Farm LLC, a company based in Salt Lake City, submitted a notice of intent to the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining for a mining operation in the canyon earlier this month. The company first filed an application on Nov. 12 and then clarified questions the division had last week. The total size of the proposed mine, referred to as Silver Mine, would be about 20 acres of land located north of Grandeur Peak and west of Mount Aire in Parleys Canyon, according to multiple documents filed by the company.
By Carter Williams
Nov 30, 2021 10:37 a.m. MST
Fourth graders from Wallace Stegner Academy sing to Utah first lady Abby Cox and Gov. Spencer Cox at the Governor’s Mansion.
Utah
Get a look at the Christmas decorations in the Utah governor’s mansion — and its history
Utah’s first family debuted the holiday design Monday with a group of students from Wallace Stegner Academy in attendance. The students helped the Cox family decorate a tree in the mansion and performed songs for the family.
By Carter Williams
Nov 29, 2021 5:40 p.m. MST
Matt Caputo, owner of Caputo’s, speaks during a press conference about the Shop Small Crawl and Small Business Saturday.
Utah
There are ‘a million reasons’ to shop local this year, mayor says. A $500 prize is just one of them
As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, a time where millions upon millions of dollars will be spent at major retailers across the country, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is urging people to skip the chaos and participate in Small Business Saturday instead.
By Carter Williams
Nov 24, 2021 5:50 p.m. MST
merlin_2896033.jpg
Utah
Where will Utah’s homeless go this winter? ‘Frustrated’ Salt Lake leaders again agree to host shelter
City Council somewhat reluctantly approved the Ramada Inn, 1659 W. North Temple, as the site of a 250-bed temporary overflow this winter on Tuesday. While acknowledging the need for the shelter, what irked Mayor Erin Mendenhall and several of the City Council members is that the city has been tapped by the state all three years that an emergency shelter has been needed following the decision to shut down the Road Home.
By Carter Williams
Nov 17, 2021 1:35 p.m. MST
28490427.jpeg
Utah
Martha Cannon’s legacy looms large as Utah elects more and more women
Better Days, a nonprofit organization focused on women’s history, celebrated the monumental anniversary with a ceremony next to Cannon’s statue, which remains at the Utah Capitol until the U.S Capitol allows events and ceremonies again. When that day happens, Utah will replace its statue of inventor Philo T. Farnsworth inside the National Statuary Hall Collection, with the statue of Cannon.
By Carter Williams
Nov 3, 2021 6:09 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, left, gets a “spa water” from Thirst owner Ethan Cisneros on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Utah
Salt Lake seeks home run plan to revitalize ‘overlooked’ Ballpark neighborhood
Draft of Salt Lake City’s “Ballpark Station Area Plan” calls for a “festival street” — a place near Smith’s Ballpark where residents and local businesses in the neighborhood can hold public markets, festivals and other events that drive interest to the south-central part of the city. The plan also calls for a new city library branch to be built in the neighborhood and a reconfiguration of Utah Transit Authority’s TRAX station at 1300 South to make it more accessible.
By Carter Williams
Nov 1, 2021 7:16 p.m. MDT
Load More