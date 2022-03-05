Emiley Morgan

Robert Stott spent four decades prosecuting murder cases in Salt Lake County, from Arthur Gary Bishop to Mark Hofmann to Ronnie Lee Gardner, gaining the respect of all those he worked with before retiring last month.
Nellie Leighton is 96 years old, legally blind and was shot in the head in a shooting at the Family History Library in 1999. But she returned to the work, is still at it 16 years later and hopes to be a missionary at age 100.
Carol Holmes and Gerri Osman have an easy rapport, their banter punctuated by laughter and countless sentences started by one and finished by the other. The love and lightness between them belies the tragedy that ultimately brought them together.
Accused BYU groper Nathan Eric Fletcher, 23, accepted a diversion agreement Tuesday that will lead to the dismissal of two counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, as long as Fletcher completes the terms of the agreement.
Retiring after 16 years on the bench, 3rd District Judge Denise Lindberg reflects on her life and time on the bench, from her childhood in Cuba, her decision to take on law school at 36, her love of the law and the family support that sustained her.
Emily Jones-Sanchez, who lost her husband in a caving incident at Nutty Putty Cave in 2009, tells of her experiences and the faith, gratitude and blessings that have shaped her life for the past five years.
Five years after John Jones’ death, Nutty Putty Cave remains sealed. Michael Leavitt, cave access manager at the time of its closure, said Jones’ death was devastating, but that the closure of the cave was also a “huge loss.”
As the White House takes on sexual assault at the nation’s schools, Utah’s universities carry on work to educate and learn more about how to prevent sexual assaults and provide help for those impacted by them.
In the wake of botched executions and with lethal injection drugs difficult to find, states around the nation are looking at alternative means of execution. Some, like Wyoming, are looking to Utah and its firing squad.
About 2,000 people are expected to walk Saturday in Salt Lake City’s “Out of Darkness” event, put on by the Utah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to remember those lost and raise suicide awareness.
A Bluffdale couple had a national “trend” arrive on their doorstep Sunday night, in the form of several police officers. An anonymous caller reported a bogus murder and hostage situation at their home, prompting a police response.
Prosecutors said there were “no winners” after a Tooele woman whose 2-year-old son died after drinking methadone was sentenced to prison. Jill Goff, 33, was ordered to serve one to 15 years in prison for child abuse homicide.
The Conservation Garden Park, at Jordan Valley, hosted a Party in the Park Saturday. The event featured music, art, food and several education booths that spoke to the park’s goal of educating the public about Utah’s climate and water resources.
A man appointed to manage a polygamist sect’s trust is now facing criminal charges, which compelled him to retire as partner in the accounting firm he helped found and calls into question his role as the trust’s fiduciary.
A longtime West Jordan City employee has filed a lawsuit against the city, its city manager, two of the city’s attorneys and a state investigator in federal court. The complaint points to tension between the city’s judicial and executive branches.
A preliminary report from the National Transportation and Safety Board on the airplane crash that claimed the lives of two brothers from Clinton last month indicated that weather conditions were a factor in the crash.