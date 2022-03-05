Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
22686..0.jpg

Emiley Morgan

Utah
Ethical justice: Robert Stott retires after 4 decades prosecuting notorious killers
Robert Stott spent four decades prosecuting murder cases in Salt Lake County, from Arthur Gary Bishop to Mark Hofmann to Ronnie Lee Gardner, gaining the respect of all those he worked with before retiring last month.
By Emiley Morgan
Feb 14, 2016 5 p.m. MST
Utah
Desire to serve: Even a gunshot couldn’t keep Nellie Leighton from being a missionary
Nellie Leighton is 96 years old, legally blind and was shot in the head in a shooting at the Family History Library in 1999. But she returned to the work, is still at it 16 years later and hopes to be a missionary at age 100.
By Emiley Morgan
July 2, 2015 5:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
What you should know about child abuse in Utah
Utah is home to legal and medical experts as well as nonprofit organizations who are all committed to tackling child abuse, which impacts around 20,000 Utahns each year.
By Emiley Morgan
May 17, 2015 6:12 p.m. MDT
Utah
New life, new purpose: Teen’s choice saves one mother, finds family for his mom
Carol Holmes and Gerri Osman have an easy rapport, their banter punctuated by laughter and countless sentences started by one and finished by the other. The love and lightness between them belies the tragedy that ultimately brought them together.
By Emiley Morgan
May 9, 2015 5:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man accused in BYU gropings accepts diversion agreement
Accused BYU groper Nathan Eric Fletcher, 23, accepted a diversion agreement Tuesday that will lead to the dismissal of two counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, as long as Fletcher completes the terms of the agreement.
By Emiley Morgan
Jan 27, 2015 8:42 p.m. MST
Utah
Resting her case: Judge reflects on Cuban roots and her love of the law
Retiring after 16 years on the bench, 3rd District Judge Denise Lindberg reflects on her life and time on the bench, from her childhood in Cuba, her decision to take on law school at 36, her love of the law and the family support that sustained her.
By Emiley Morgan
Dec 25, 2014 6:04 p.m. MST
Utah
John Jones died in a cave, but his widow emerged from the darkness
Emily Jones-Sanchez, who lost her husband in a caving incident at Nutty Putty Cave in 2009, tells of her experiences and the faith, gratitude and blessings that have shaped her life for the past five years.
By Emiley Morgan
Nov 24, 2014 5:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Five years after tragedy, Nutty Putty Cave remains sealed
Five years after John Jones’ death, Nutty Putty Cave remains sealed. Michael Leavitt, cave access manager at the time of its closure, said Jones’ death was devastating, but that the closure of the cave was also a “huge loss.”
By Emiley Morgan
Nov 24, 2014 5:50 p.m. MST
Utah
‘It can happen to anyone': Utah universities tackle sexual assault
As the White House takes on sexual assault at the nation’s schools, Utah’s universities carry on work to educate and learn more about how to prevent sexual assaults and provide help for those impacted by them.
By Emiley Morgan
Nov 22, 2014 7:24 p.m. MST
Utah
Could firing squad make a comeback in Utah, elsewhere?
In the wake of botched executions and with lethal injection drugs difficult to find, states around the nation are looking at alternative means of execution. Some, like Wyoming, are looking to Utah and its firing squad.
By Emiley Morgan
Oct 13, 2014 7:05 p.m. MDT
About 2,000 people are expected to walk Saturday in Salt Lake City’s “Out of Darkness” event, put on by the Utah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to remember those lost and raise suicide awareness.
Utah
Strength after suicide: Mother walks to remember son, raise awareness, build support
About 2,000 people are expected to walk Saturday in Salt Lake City’s “Out of Darkness” event, put on by the Utah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to remember those lost and raise suicide awareness.
By Emiley Morgan
Sept 12, 2014 6:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Bluffdale homeowner becomes victim of ‘swatting’ prank
A Bluffdale couple had a national “trend” arrive on their doorstep Sunday night, in the form of several police officers. An anonymous caller reported a bogus murder and hostage situation at their home, prompting a police response.
By Emiley Morgan
Sept 1, 2014 5:10 p.m. MDT
Rolando Cardona-Gueton, 62, was found dead in his cell at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison on April 20, 2013.
Utah
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in cellmate killing
Prosecutors have filed notice that they intend to seek the death penalty against Steven Crutcher, 33, who is accused of killing his cellmate in prison.
By Emiley Morgan
Sept 1, 2014 12:20 p.m. MDT
Faith
3 Mormon missionaries die in 2 separate incidents
Three LDS missionaries, including two from Utah, died continents apart this weekend. Sister Nancy Vea, of West Jordan, died Saturday and two elders from Springville and Taiwan died in their apartment.
By Emiley Morgan and Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Aug 23, 2014 12:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salem man found guilty in 2013 shooting death of wife
After deliberating for about eight hours, a jury found a Salem man guilty of murder Friday night in the shooting death of his wife.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 22, 2014 3:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Tooele woman sentenced to prison for son’s methadone-related death
Prosecutors said there were “no winners” after a Tooele woman whose 2-year-old son died after drinking methadone was sentenced to prison. Jill Goff, 33, was ordered to serve one to 15 years in prison for child abuse homicide.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 19, 2014 5:25 p.m. MDT
Harlin Argelio Ramos, 30, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of 33-year-old Joaquin Gonzalez. Gonzalez was returning to his car following a movie when he was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
Utah
Man charged in April stabbing mistook victim’s car for cab, leading to fight
A fatal stabbing that left Joaquin Gonzalez dead and Harlin Ramos facing murder charges started as a simple misunderstanding, witnesses said. A judge heard evidence against Ramos on Tuesday.
By Emiley Morgan and Morgan Jacobsen
Aug 19, 2014 4:40 p.m. MDT
FILE "“ Utah asked the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for more time Monday to file its appeal in a same-sex marriage recognition case. They are asking that the deadline be extended from Sept. 22 to Oct. 22.
Utah
State asks for more time to file appeal in gay marriage recognition case
Utah asked the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for more time Monday to file its appeal in a same-sex marriage recognition case. They are asking that the deadline be extended from Sept. 22 to Oct. 22.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 18, 2014 6:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Protesters want answers, transparency in officer-involved shootings
People gathered Monday to demand answers and transparency from police regarding the shooting of Dillon Taylor, who was killed last week in a confrontation with police.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 18, 2014 6:15 p.m. MDT
1391020.jpg
Utah
Man killed after falling from moving car in Duchesne County
A man was killed Saturday after falling from the roof of a moving car. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 16, 2014 11:42 p.m. MDT
1390970.jpg
Utah
Man, 24, ‘extremely critical’ after motorcycle crash in Taylorsville
A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in extremely critical condition Saturday evening after colliding with a car while riding a motorcycle in Taylorsville.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 16, 2014 10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Party in the Park: Conservation Garden Park event aims to educate
The Conservation Garden Park, at Jordan Valley, hosted a Party in the Park Saturday. The event featured music, art, food and several education booths that spoke to the park’s goal of educating the public about Utah’s climate and water resources.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 16, 2014 9:55 p.m. MDT
Robert Hibbard, 41, was charged Wednesday with aggravated kidnapping after police say he took a man hostage at knifepoint inside a downtown Salt Lake office building that is also the headquarters for the FBI in Utah. Investigators say he had been angry ov
Utah
Man who took hostage at FBI office pleads guilty but mentally ill
A man charged with kidnapping after holding a hostage at knife point in the building that houses the FBI’s Utah headquarters has entered a guilty plea.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 12, 2014 7 p.m. MDT
Bruce Wisan speaks during a court hearing concerning Utah's management of the United Effort Plan Trust on Feb. 15, 2013, in Salt Lake City. He has been charged with patronizing a prostitute, a class B misdemeanor, which compelled him to retire Monday as p
Utah
FLDS trust overseer retires amid prostitution-related charge
A man appointed to manage a polygamist sect’s trust is now facing criminal charges, which compelled him to retire as partner in the accounting firm he helped found and calls into question his role as the trust’s fiduciary.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 12, 2014 5:25 p.m. MDT
1388214.jpg
Utah
West Jordan employee sues city, its attorneys, manager, others
A longtime West Jordan City employee has filed a lawsuit against the city, its city manager, two of the city’s attorneys and a state investigator in federal court. The complaint points to tension between the city’s judicial and executive branches.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 11, 2014 7:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Ex-bus driver ordered to stand trial on 33 sex abuse charges
A judge ordered John Martin Carrell, 61, to stand trial on 33 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child Monday, noting that a jury should decide whether the man acted inappropriately.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 11, 2014 4:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Report: Weather was factor in fatal crash that killed Clinton brothers
A preliminary report from the National Transportation and Safety Board on the airplane crash that claimed the lives of two brothers from Clinton last month indicated that weather conditions were a factor in the crash.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 9, 2014 10:50 p.m. MDT
FILE "“ Water is processed Monday, May 5, 2014. Parts of Clinton remained under an advisory Saturday, while others were allowed to resume culinary water usage after bacteria was found in the city's water supply earlier this week.
Utah
Clinton water advisory lifted for some, still in place for others
Parts of Clinton remained under an advisory Saturday, while others were allowed to resume culinary water usage after bacteria was found in the city’s water supply earlier this week.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 9, 2014 10:22 p.m. MDT
A teenage girl who was run over by a truck while sunbathing Friday remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday.
Utah
Teenager hit by truck while sunbathing in Syracuse is in critical condition
A teenage girl who was run over by a truck while sunbathing Friday remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 9, 2014 10:09 p.m. MDT
Firefighters in Logan were at a home fire for nearly four hours Saturday as they had to pin down the blaze in difficult places.
Utah
Firefighters battle difficult house fire in Logan Saturday
Firefighters in Logan were at a home fire for nearly four hours Saturday as they had to pin down the blaze in difficult places.
By Emiley Morgan
Aug 9, 2014 9:47 p.m. MDT
Load More