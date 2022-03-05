clock
Eva Witesman
Opinion
Guest opinion: BYU should feel like Eden for LGBTQ students
There should be no better place than BYU to provide nurturing spiritual guidance through the storms of young adulthood.
By
Eva Witesman
March 9, 2020 9:59 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Stop telling government to run like a business
By
Eva Witesman
Nov 22, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Opinion
Eva Witesman: GM news reminds us that government isn’t a business
The president’s comments reflect a new pattern in government policy that has been subtly gaining traction over not only this presidency, but the two previous presidencies as well.
By
Eva Witesman
Nov 28, 2018 12 p.m. MST
Opinion
The caucus and convention system teaches citizens how to govern
While petitions and voting are great opportunities to exercise individual freedom of choice, the caucus system builds capacity in the actual skills of civic engagement.
By
Eva Witesman
April 19, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Listening for the crazy
The crazies are everywhere. And we should know — because we are listening for the crazy.
By
Eva Witesman
Feb 24, 2018 4:31 p.m. MST
Opinion
Op-ed: The vicious cycle of loneliness in homelessness
Once a person or family finds themselves without permanent housing, it can be difficult or even impossible to get reconnected with a social network.
By
Eva Witesman
Dec 21, 2017 5:40 p.m. MST
Opinion
Op-ed: Why ‘giving homeless people dignity’ is wrongheaded (and what we should do instead)
Instead of facilitating empowerment, the message comes across as paternalistic.
By
Eva Witesman
Dec 17, 2017 9:30 a.m. MST
Opinion
Op-ed: I never noticed a glass ceiling until I saw one broken
I never noticed a glass ceiling until I saw one broken. I didn’t know I was suffocating until I breathed that fresh, free air.
By
Eva Witesman
Dec 2, 2017 10:05 a.m. MST