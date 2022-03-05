Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Geoff Liesik

Utah
Vernal family’s tragedy prompts legislative action, research
Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a resolution — drafted following the postoperative death of a Vernal man — that urges the medical community to study a possible link between prescribed opioid painkillers and unexpected deaths after surgery.
By Geoff Liesik
April 23, 2018 5:13 p.m. MDT
The search for three missing men continues through June 21, when law enforcement and forest rangers searched the Green River near Red Wash Road.
Utah
3 bodies found in Green River believed to be missing Vernal men
Police believe they have found the bodies of three Vernal men missing for a month.
By Pat Reavy and Geoff Liesik
June 21, 2017 12:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Blue-nosed pit bull missing after Holladay break-in
Police say a blue-nosed pit bull is reported missing after an unusual home break-in this week.
By Ben Lockhart and Geoff Liesik
June 3, 2017 6:20 p.m. MDT
Ted Lee Whitehead
Utah
Police: Utah rape suspect accused of faking own death turns himself in
A Utah man suspected of faking his own death shortly after prosecutors accused him of raping a child in 2016 turned himself in Saturday at the Wasatch County Jail.
By Geoff Liesik
April 1, 2017 5:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Roy foster parents arrested for abusing 3 sons, police say
A husband and wife who have been licensed to provide foster care in Utah since 2013 have been arrested for investigation of abusing their sons.
By Geoff Liesik
March 25, 2017 6:58 p.m. MDT
Utah
7 people escape South Salt Lake house fire unharmed
Seven people escaped an early morning house fire in South Salt Lake that did so much damage firefighters were forced to tear the house down before they could safely extinguish hot spots.
By Geoff Liesik
March 19, 2017 3:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
14-year-old girl critically injured after being shot near West Valley mall
A 14-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after police say she was shot in a gang-related confrontation near the Valley Fair Mall.
By McKenzie Romero and Geoff Liesik
Jan 21, 2017 8:50 p.m. MST
Tyler Allen Williams, 26, is pictured in a Jan. 15, 2017, booking photo from the Davis County Jail.
Utah
Police: Man sought in Layton carjacking attempted to hit 4 officers with stolen vehicle
A man being sought by Layton police for allegedly stealing a car Friday with two children inside tried to hit four police officers with another stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase Saturday night, according to authorities.
By Geoff Liesik
Jan 15, 2017 10:34 p.m. MST
Utah
Christmas fundraiser held to aid family recovering from R.V. explosion
The Mathis family is still recovering from horrific burns caused when their R.V. engulfed in flames during a camping trip two months ago. That’s why Pamela Robinson and her family decided they should do something special for the family Saturday.
By Katie McKellar and Geoff Liesik
Dec 17, 2016 4 p.m. MST
Utah
Burglars caught on camera inside Murray home (+video)
Two men who kicked in the front door of Murray home needed only three minutes inside to make off with thousands in electronics and jewelry Saturday, in a daylight burglary that was caught on camera.
By Geoff Liesik
Sept 25, 2016 3:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Low water level at Utah Lake could mean water restrictions for Riverton residents
First, a toxic algae bloom in Utah Lake forced Riverton to shut down its secondary water system. Now, low water levels at the lake could shut the system down again more than a month ahead of scheduled, the mayor said Sunday.
By Geoff Liesik
Aug 7, 2016 4:55 p.m. MDT
FILE - A powerful gust of wind sent large trash cans, at least one metal chair and trash flying across the Park City High School track Saturday during a training session for U.S. Olympic bobsled and skeleton athletes. None of the athletes were hurt.
Utah
Sudden wind gust interrupts Olympic training session in Park City
A powerful gust of wind sent large trash cans, at least one metal chair and trash flying across the Park City High School track Saturday during a training session for U.S. Olympic bobsled and skeleton athletes. None of the athletes were hurt.
By Geoff Liesik
July 17, 2016 4:45 p.m. MDT
Dakota Michael Melton, 22, was booked into the Uintah County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, for investigation of attempted burglary and criminal mischief. Melton broke a window at a pawn shop, intending to steal a gun, according to Vernal police. Offic
Utah
Footprints in snow lead Vernal police to burglary suspect
Police got an assist from Old Man Winter in their search for a man suspected of trying burglarize a pawn shop.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 31, 2015 12:15 p.m. MST
Utah
Appellate court: Utah officer did not kill Ute tribal member after 2007 chase
A federal appeals court has ruled that there is no evidence to support a Utah family’s allegation that their son was murdered by a police officer in 2007 at the end of a high-speed chase.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 30, 2015 3:55 p.m. MST
Utah
Woman killed in Orem was expected to testify against her suspected killer
Prosecutors say an Orem woman was expected to testify against the man police believe shot her to death Monday before taking his own life during a standoff with a SWAT team.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 29, 2015 6:30 p.m. MST
Utah
Names released in crash that killed 2 near Green River
Utah Highway Patrol troopers released the names Monday of a California family involved in a Dec. 23 rollover crash in Emery County that killed a mother and her young son.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 28, 2015 1:20 p.m. MST
Utah
Duchesne County recorder resolves assault case with plea deal
Duchesne County Recorder Shelley Brennan has entered a no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge, resolving the assault case against her that was filed following a confrontation with a title company employee in August at the county offices.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 23, 2015 5:25 p.m. MST
A Price woman was killed on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015, in a single-vehicle crash, according to Price police.
Utah
Crash in Price leaves 1 dead
A Price woman was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash, according to police.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 18, 2015 9 p.m. MST
Utah
Vernal man who kicked son, 7, in face sentenced to prison
A Vernal man who inflicted a life-threatening head injury on his 7-year-old son when he kicked the boy in the face has received the maximum sentences available for the charges to which he pleaded guilty.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 17, 2015 6:35 p.m. MST
Utah
Oregon parolee pleads guilty to shooting at Utah officer
An Oregon parolee has pleaded guilty to shooting at a Utah police officer and assaulting three other officers in separate incidents.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 17, 2015 5 p.m. MST
Utah
Sentencing delayed for Vernal man who kicked son, 7, in the face
A judge temporarily postponed sentencing for a Vernal man who kicked his 7-year-old son in the face, causing bleeding inside the boy’s skull, because the man said Tuesday he was in too much physical pain to follow what was happening in court.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 15, 2015 8:50 p.m. MST
Jesse Cole Young, 36, was arrested Dec. 3, 2015, and booked into the San Juan County Jail for investigation of assault and criminal trespass of a dwelling. Young was fired Dec. 8, 2015, from his position as a sergeant with the Monticello Police Department
Utah
Monticello police chief, 2 others put on leave over handling of 911 call
Monticello’s police chief and two San Juan County Sheriff’s Office employees were put on paid administrative leave Monday as a pair of investigations began into their handling of a 911 call about a former officer’s alleged assault on another man.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 14, 2015 4:54 p.m. MST
FILE - Desolation Canyon Thursday, July 1, 2010 on the Green River, Utah.
Utah
Hunter’s body recovered Sunday from Desolation Canyon
The body of a hunter was recovered Sunday from the Desolation Canyon area, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 13, 2015 2:40 p.m. MST
Utah
UDOT allocates funds to fix SR-45 in Uintah County
The Utah Department of Transportation has allocated $1.5 million for repairs to a section of state Route 45 south of Vernal that has been closed since July.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 11, 2015 1:10 p.m. MST
Utah
Man sentenced in Ute reservation killing; state charges on hold
A Uintah County man who shot and killed a friend on the Uintah-Ouray Indian Reservation in June has been sentenced by a Ute Tribal Court judge to nearly three years behind bars, delaying his prosecution in an unrelated state case.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 11, 2015 11:05 a.m. MST
Monte Cuch, 23, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, to 30 days in jail, 30 days of home confinement and one year on probation for beating his mother's mixed-breed puppy with a baseball bat.
Utah
Vernal man gets jail time for beating mother’s puppy
A Vernal man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for beating his mother’s puppy with a baseball bat.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 11, 2015 10:55 a.m. MST
Utah
Ex-Utah police chief acquitted in stalking case
A Duchesne County jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday before acquitting a former police chief accused of stalking a woman in July 2014 after she called to report her car stolen.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 10, 2015 9:35 p.m. MST
Wilda Annie Manning, 49, is accused of being impaired when she hit a street sweeper from behind on June 3, 2015, killing the driver, 25-year-old Steven Chet Goodrich.
Utah
Driver charged in deadly street sweeper crash surrenders
A Uintah County woman wanted in connection with a crash that killed the driver of a street sweeper turned herself in Wednesday night and was booked into jail on a vehicular homicide warrant Thursday.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 10, 2015 4:13 p.m. MST
Utah
Police chase ends when driver runs out of gas
A brief high-speed chase ended Wednesday night when the man who was fleeing from deputies ran out of gas.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 10, 2015 11:45 a.m. MST
Utah
Fire destroys Duchesne County home
Two people escaped an early morning fire in Duchesne County that destroyed the home where they had been living for less than two weeks.
By Geoff Liesik
Dec 9, 2015 5:45 p.m. MST
