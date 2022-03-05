Geoff Liesik

Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a resolution — drafted following the postoperative death of a Vernal man — that urges the medical community to study a possible link between prescribed opioid painkillers and unexpected deaths after surgery.
A man being sought by Layton police for allegedly stealing a car Friday with two children inside tried to hit four police officers with another stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase Saturday night, according to authorities.
The Mathis family is still recovering from horrific burns caused when their R.V. engulfed in flames during a camping trip two months ago. That’s why Pamela Robinson and her family decided they should do something special for the family Saturday.
First, a toxic algae bloom in Utah Lake forced Riverton to shut down its secondary water system. Now, low water levels at the lake could shut the system down again more than a month ahead of scheduled, the mayor said Sunday.
A powerful gust of wind sent large trash cans, at least one metal chair and trash flying across the Park City High School track Saturday during a training session for U.S. Olympic bobsled and skeleton athletes. None of the athletes were hurt.
Duchesne County Recorder Shelley Brennan has entered a no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge, resolving the assault case against her that was filed following a confrontation with a title company employee in August at the county offices.
A Vernal man who inflicted a life-threatening head injury on his 7-year-old son when he kicked the boy in the face has received the maximum sentences available for the charges to which he pleaded guilty.
A judge temporarily postponed sentencing for a Vernal man who kicked his 7-year-old son in the face, causing bleeding inside the boy’s skull, because the man said Tuesday he was in too much physical pain to follow what was happening in court.
Monticello’s police chief and two San Juan County Sheriff’s Office employees were put on paid administrative leave Monday as a pair of investigations began into their handling of a 911 call about a former officer’s alleged assault on another man.
A Uintah County man who shot and killed a friend on the Uintah-Ouray Indian Reservation in June has been sentenced by a Ute Tribal Court judge to nearly three years behind bars, delaying his prosecution in an unrelated state case.