Harvard research indicates graduate diplomas generally have no effect on a teacher’s efficacy.
Education
More states slashing pay bumps for teachers with master’s degrees
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 8, 2013 9 p.m. MDT
Politics
Ben Franklin’s money makeover: fun facts about new US $100 bill
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 8, 2013 7:45 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this March 8, 2012 file phoo, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia speaks at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. Scalia says his method of interpreting the Constitution makes some of the most hotly disputed issues that come before the Supre
U.S. & World
Justice Scalia talks about his Catholic faith, distaste for racy media
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 8, 2013 11:40 a.m. MDT
In this May 30, 2013 file photo Oprah Winfrey reacts after delivering the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
Family
Columnist: Oprah ‘a terrible role model’ for not marrying
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 8, 2013 9:40 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Record-setting ‘Gravity’ explores faith, shatters cinematic convention
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 7, 2013 4:10 p.m. MDT
In "Linsanity," NBA star Jeremy Lin speaks frankly and at length about his deep Christian faith.
Media & Books
8 months after Sundance, faith-filled ‘Linsanity’ arrives in theaters
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 3, 2013 7:40 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Harry Reid: Humble maverick, or ruthless monster?
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 3, 2013 5:01 p.m. MDT
Egyptian protesters chant slogans denouncing the proposed constitution during a rally in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012.
Faith
How Christians and Muslims could finally find common ground in Egypt
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 3, 2013 5 p.m. MDT
Ann Romney appeared on “Fox & Friends” to promote her new cookbook
U.S. & World
While Mitt played it straight in SLC, Ann Romney spoke up on Fox News
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 3, 2013 9:08 a.m. MDT
Per Stanford's California Poverty Measure, there are 8.1 million Californians living in poverty.
U.S. & World
New Stanford study casts doubt on poverty statistics
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 2, 2013 11:20 p.m. MDT
A 29-year-old man has been charged in federal court with being the mastermind behind Silk Road, a secretive website for obtaining illegal drugs that launched in 2011.
U.S. & World
FBI seizes, shutters infamous website for black-market drug deals
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 2, 2013 3:51 p.m. MDT
Research associate Crystal Pacutin pulls a frozen vial of human embryonic stem cells at the University of Michigan Center for Human Embryonic Stem Cell Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008.
U.S. & World
When it comes to 1 million frozen embryos, what is ethical?
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 2, 2013 3:50 p.m. MDT
A new study of family life in England unearthed trends similar to what’s taking place in the United States.
Family
Like Americans, British families spending little time at dinner table
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 2, 2013 3:25 p.m. MDT
National Zoological Park Police Officer Will Jones directs visitor Miguel Miranda and his family of Mexico at the entrance of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, as the zoo is closed due to the government shutdow
U.S. & World
Panda bears, college athletes deemed ‘nonessential’ personnel during government shutdown
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 1, 2013 12:21 p.m. MDT
New survey also finds spiritual students embrace the idea of God, but are more likely to concur with their secular counterparts when it comes to politics and science.
Faith
College students evenly split among religious, spiritual, secular
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Oct 1, 2013 12:10 p.m. MDT
Based in Black Diamond, Wash., Ginger Passarelli is always prepared to ladle out hot soup for the police and firemen who spend several days responding to a tragedy or catastrophe.
Faith
Helping the helpers: ‘Soup Lady’ serves hot food to first responders
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 30, 2013 7:10 p.m. MDT
In this Sept. 9, 2013, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks about Syria in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Complex in Washington. The filmmaker who was making a documentary about Hillary Clinton for CNN says he
U.S. & World
Does Hillary Clinton really have something to hide?
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 30, 2013 5:04 p.m. MDT
With a diverse array of extracurricular choices available to children who are only starting to discover their interests, at times kids just want to quit one thing and move onto the next. But when is it appropriate to insist children stay the course?
U.S. & World
It’s complicated: Knowing when to let kids quit an activity
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 30, 2013 1:35 p.m. MDT
Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick, the Catholic archbishop of Washington, says goodbye to Reverend David Beckmann, President of Bread For The World, after meeting with Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in Washington regarding the World Trade Organization's
U.S. & World
Faith leaders call budget crisis ‘morally irresponsible’
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 30, 2013 1:13 p.m. MDT
Mothers may spend increasing amounts of time in their vehicles, but the day of driverless autos is rapidly approaching.
Family
How will driverless cars impact families?
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 30, 2013 10 a.m. MDT
Debate about how much the Digital Age’s slew of social media platforms is stealing dignity from romance in general and young women in particular is a discussion that veers between anecdotal evidence and societal metadata.
Family
Social media’s impact on teen romance, sexism generates controversy
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 30, 2013 9:40 a.m. MDT
Family
Do male songwriters taint the work of artists like Miley Cyrus?
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 30, 2013 9:30 a.m. MDT
Although market forces may dissuade Ph.D.'s from pursuing or procuring employment as school teachers, voices are calling for more people with a Ph.D. to teach in elementary and secondary schools.
Utah
Should more Ph.D.'s try their hand at teaching school?
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 30, 2013 6 a.m. MDT
"Sofia the First," a new Disney Junior TV show, has drawn more boy viewers than girl viewers.
Family
New Disney princess show proves (again) that young boys can embrace heroines
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 27, 2013 11:40 a.m. MDT
A new policy that also applies at Walt Disney World constitutes a sea change from the decades-long practice of allowing handicapped children and their families to skip the lines at popular attractions.
Family
At Disneyland, scam artists killed special kindness for disabled kids
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 27, 2013 10:30 a.m. MDT
The rise in applications is for full-time, two-year MBA programs. Conversely, significantly fewer people applied for professional MBA programs that cater to students with full-time employment.
Education
MBA programs enjoyed 12 percent uptick in applicants for 2013-14
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 27, 2013 6 a.m. MDT
A screen shot from "Grand Theft Auto V."
Media & Books
Disturbing trend: ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ obliterates sales records
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 26, 2013 4:40 p.m. MDT
Many families pay for groceries with food stamps.
Faith
Christians quarrel over whether to cut food stamps
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 26, 2013 11:15 a.m. MDT
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, center, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, speak with reporters after a GOP strategy session at the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2013. Congress begins a five-week summer recess this weekend.
Utah
Orrin Hatch’s op-ed about fiscal responsibility gets real traction
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 26, 2013 8:55 a.m. MDT
Best-selling author Ashley Merryman asserts the experience of losing — and lessons subsequently learned from losses — is a critical part of a child’s emotional development.
Family
How losing helps kids (and why participation trophies are bogus)
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
Sept 26, 2013 4 a.m. MDT
