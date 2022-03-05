Jenna Alton

Along with continuing to produce past hits, including a new season of “Studio C,” BYUtv is currently producing three new TV shows with the goal to build family entertainment that appeals to children, teens and adults.
The Utah Museum of Fine Arts, which celebrates one year since its reopening this month, boasts a covetable rare Egyptian collection — but perhaps even more interesting than the collection itself is the Utah-born woman behind it, Natacha Rambova.
Although his memory may seem superhuman, John Graham insists memory is a skill anyone can learn with training and practice. With that thought in mind, he shared four easy memorization techniques with the Deseret News.
If you’re avoiding time outside this week because of the diminished air quality, don’t let it ruin your summer — YouTubers with ties to Utah have posted plenty of new content to keep you entertained, inside and away from the haze.
Recently, lifelong crafter Taylor Nielsen teamed up with her mother, Tara Haacke, to start Felt n’ Folk, an online shop for unique, folk-themed arts and crafts. This weekend, the duo will showcase their creations at the Craft Lake City DIY Festival.
On July 4, Gentri opened for OneRepublic at the Stadium of Fire, will perform in New Hampshire on July 13, finish recording the vocal tracks for their fifth studio album and, in August, headline three concerts on the Wasatch Front.
If you’ve ever been curious about what it’s like to live in a refugee camp — and, more importantly, have a desire to help refugees — you may be interested in what’s going on at the Hale Center Theatre this Thursday, July 26.