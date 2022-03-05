Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Jenna Alton

Entertainment
How this BYU grad ended up co-authoring a kids book on anxiety, ADHD
What can fictional monsters and science fair projects teach children about mindfulness and anger management? As it turns out, more than you might think.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 10, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Comedian Jenna Kim Jones on making ‘mischief with meaning’ in new season of BYUtv’s ‘Random Acts’
BYUtv’s hidden camera show “Random Acts” will return this month with three new hosts, 10 new episodes and plenty of the show’s signature tagline: “mischief with meaning.”
By Jenna Alton
Jan 16, 2019 1:15 p.m. MST
The Discovery Gateway Children's Museum, now located at the Gateway mall, started in a 12,000-square-foot exhibit space in the Wasatch Springs building on Beck Street in Salt Lake City, where it paid $1 per year in rent.
Entertainment
Utah’s first children’s museum used to pay $1 a year in rent. 40 years later, life’s a little different
The Children’s Museum of Utah opened its doors in 1983 at a humble, 12,000-square-foot exhibit space on Beck Street in Salt Lake City, where it paid $1 per year in rent.
By Jenna Alton
Oct 3, 2018 9:30 a.m. MDT
The competitors from season four of "Relative Race" pose for a photo with host Dan Debenham.
Entertainment
‘It’s all about family’: ‘Relative Race’ season 4 highlights connection over competition
Season four of “Relative Race,” which premiered on BYUtv on Sept. 16, focuses more on the “relative” and less on the “race.”
By Jenna Alton
Sept 22, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
"Studio C" cast members perform onstage during "Studio C Live from NYC" featuring Kenan Thompson at Hammerstein Ballroom on Aug. 24, 2018 in New York City.
Entertainment
BYUtv launches season 9 of ‘Studio C,’ announces 3 new family-friendly TV shows
Along with continuing to produce past hits, including a new season of “Studio C,” BYUtv is currently producing three new TV shows with the goal to build family entertainment that appeals to children, teens and adults.
By Jenna Alton
Sept 8, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
Utah-born actor Lindsay Pulsipher portrays Amber Hill in "God Bless the Broken Road," a Christian film that will premiere on Sept. 7.
Entertainment
From Hale Center Theatre to Hollywood: Utah-grown actress stars in new Christian film
You may know actor Lindsay Pulsipher as Kim Rollins from “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” Cassie St. Cyr from “Justified” or Crystal Norris from “True Blood.”
By Jenna Alton
Sept 5, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this April 9, 2015 file photo, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling lights the Empire State Building to mark the launch of her non-profit children's organization Lumos, in New York. The "Harry Potter" author is launching a series called "Magic in
Entertainment
20 years ago, the ‘Harry Potter’ series made its American debut. Here’s what the world was like in 1998
Twenty years ago on Sept. 1, J.K. Rowling released the book “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the U.S., changing pop culture forever and revolutionizing young adult literature.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 30, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist Piff the Magic Dragon and his mind-reading dog to bring grumpy comedy to Utah
It’s the formula for a hilarious evening: a YouTube magician, a comedian in a dragon suit and a chihuahua that reads minds.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 28, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
"Natacha Rambova," by James Edward Abbe, 1920s, gelatin silver print, gift of Natacha Rambova, UMFA 1996.004.003
Entertainment
Meet the Salt Lake native who became a silent film icon and Egyptologist
The Utah Museum of Fine Arts, which celebrates one year since its reopening this month, boasts a covetable rare Egyptian collection — but perhaps even more interesting than the collection itself is the Utah-born woman behind it, Natacha Rambova.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 27, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
The "Somewhere Devine" service group poses for a photo in Zambia. Forty-five people joined husband-wife duo Brad and Hailey Devine on their most recent service expedition to Zambia. Throughout the trip, the group worked with I Am Zambia, a charity with Ut
Entertainment
Watch the Devines help build a health clinic in Zambia on their 4th annual expedition
Last month, Hailey and Brad Devine teamed up with 45 of their internet followers to do humanitarian work in Zambia.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 21, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
John Graham, a Salt Lake City resident, poses with the seahorse trophy from the 2018 USA Memory Championship. Thirteen competitors participated in the championship, including previous champions.
Entertainment
Bad with names? This Utahn who just won the USA Memory Championship has some tips
Although his memory may seem superhuman, John Graham insists memory is a skill anyone can learn with training and practice. With that thought in mind, he shared four easy memorization techniques with the Deseret News.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 20, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
Australian classical musician Eddy Chen performs Pachelbel's Canon using rubber chickens in a recent YouTube video called "Pachelbel's Chicken."
Entertainment
The Clean Cut: Classical musician creates impressive version of Pachelbel’s Canon using rubber chickens
Despite how many brides you’ve seen walk down the aisle this wedding season, you’ve probably never heard a version of Pachelbel’s Canon quite like this.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 16, 2018 9:20 a.m. MDT
Utah singer Madilyn Paige takes a selfie with her drink from Sodalicious in the music video for her new single, "Perfect."
Entertainment
UTubers: ‘What’s Inside’ opens a Rolex watch, Madilyn Paige releases new single ‘Perfect’
If you’re avoiding time outside this week because of the diminished air quality, don’t let it ruin your summer — YouTubers with ties to Utah have posted plenty of new content to keep you entertained, inside and away from the haze.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 13, 2018 4:28 p.m. MDT
Marren Copeland, hair and makeup department head for Brigham Young University Broadcasting, applies a mustache to Matt Meese of Studio C in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Entertainment
All 10 original cast members are leaving ‘Studio C’
Season nine of BYU’s sketch comedy show “Studio C” is going out with a bang: the 10 original cast members are leaving the show.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 9, 2018 1:45 p.m. MDT
During a rehearsal for Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," Tennessee Tarrant, left, acts as Duke Orsino and Robert Fernandez acts as Feste. "Twelfth Night" is part of the 7th annual Shakespeare Festival for Kids and Adults With Short Attention Spans at the Uta
Entertainment
Want your kids to love Shakespeare? There’s a Utah theater festival for that
If the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City seems too far, too long and too complicated with kids, have no fear.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 9, 2018 9:14 a.m. MDT
Taylor Nielsen teamed up with her mother, Tara Haacke, to start Felt n’ Folk, an online shop for unique, folk-themed arts and crafts. This weekend, Nielsen and Haacke will showcase their creations at the Craft Lake City DIY Festival.
Entertainment
How living in Utah’s woods has inspired this mother-daughter art duo
Recently, lifelong crafter Taylor Nielsen teamed up with her mother, Tara Haacke, to start Felt n’ Folk, an online shop for unique, folk-themed arts and crafts. This weekend, the duo will showcase their creations at the Craft Lake City DIY Festival.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 7, 2018 5:30 p.m. MDT
GENTRI members Casey Elliott, Brad Robins and Bradley Quinn Lever pose for a photo. Gentri will be performing at Covey Center in Provo on Aug. 16 and 17 and Layton's Kenley Amphitheater on Aug. 18.
Entertainment
Utah trio Gentri is just getting started
On July 4, Gentri opened for OneRepublic at the Stadium of Fire, will perform in New Hampshire on July 13, finish recording the vocal tracks for their fifth studio album and, in August, headline three concerts on the Wasatch Front.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 6, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
Evie Clair sings "Have It All" by Jason Mraz in a new video.
Entertainment
UTubers: Evie Clair releases new video, Working With Lemons posts ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cover
Last week, YouTubers with Utah ties shined by putting their own twists on well-known songs, including music from singer Jason Mraz, the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and the Disney movie “Coco.”
By Jenna Alton
Aug 2, 2018 8:15 p.m. MDT
In heat six of a wiener dog race at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, a three-legged dog named Ringo outran his four-legged peers and won first place.
Entertainment
The Clean Cut: Watch Ringo the 3-legged dachshund win first place in a wiener dog race
This might be the most inspirational moment in wiener dog race history.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 2, 2018 6:30 p.m. MDT
Producer Brigham Taylor arrives at the premiere of "The Jungle Book" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, April 4, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
BYU grad’s dream brought to life in new ‘Christopher Robin’ movie
In 2003, Brigham Young University graduate and then-Disney executive Brigham Taylor pitched an idea to bring to life the classic characters from “Winnie the Pooh” in a live-action movie.
By Jenna Alton
Aug 1, 2018 11:15 a.m. MDT
The Utah Raptors, the new Quidditch team at the University of Utah, play against USU Quidditch. In real Quidditch, players run with a PVC pipe between their legs to simulate the broomsticks used in Quidditch in the "Harry Potter" series.
Entertainment
In honor of Harry Potter’s 38th birthday, here’s what you should know about Utah’s Quidditch community
Utah is home to two college Quidditch teams, one community Quidditch team and even a major league Quidditch team, one of 16 in the country.
By Jenna Alton
July 30, 2018 9:22 a.m. MDT
A new parody by the Holderness family jokes about the reality of summer vacation for families.
Family
The Clean Cut: Watch the Holderness family’s parody about what really happens during summer vacation
If you still haven’t checked off every — or any — item on your summer bucket list, you’re not alone.
By Jenna Alton
July 26, 2018 3:08 p.m. MDT
Florida police officer Tony Carlson was caught on video as he helped a homeless man shave prior to a job interview.
U.S. & World
Viral video shows police officer helping homeless man shave for a job interview
A Florida police officer helped a homeless man shave prior to a job interview at McDonald’s, and a video capturing the moment went viral.
By Jenna Alton
July 25, 2018 3:22 p.m. MDT
The nonprofit AMAR supports several refugee camps in Iraq, including this one. On July 26, AMAR will host a gala with a mock tent city.
Entertainment
‘These are our brothers and sisters across the globe’ — Nonprofit AMAR’s gala aims to help refugees
If you’ve ever been curious about what it’s like to live in a refugee camp — and, more importantly, have a desire to help refugees — you may be interested in what’s going on at the Hale Center Theatre this Thursday, July 26.
By Jenna Alton
July 23, 2018 9:11 a.m. MDT
After Walter Carr walked 20 miles to get to his first day of work with Bellhops moving company on time, his story went viral. The company's CEO, Luke Marklin, was so impressed that he gave Carr his car.
Family
This college student walked 20 miles to arrive on time to his first day of work, so the company’s CEO gave him his car
On his first day at work with Bellhops moving company, Alabama college student Walter Carr went more than the extra mile ; he went an extra 20.
By Jenna Alton
July 20, 2018 2:40 p.m. MDT
CBS news reported on Gregory Johnson, who met a widower named Jim in the grocery store and helped him celebrate his late wife's birthday.
Family
How this stranger helped a widower celebrate his late wife’s birthday
A widower who lost his wife five years ago didn’t have to celebrate her birthday alone this year.
By Jenna Alton
July 19, 2018 2:06 p.m. MDT
Ed Sheeran plays his guitar in a trailer for "Songwriter," a documentary that shows Sheeran's songwriting process.
Entertainment
The Clean Cut: Watch the trailer for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Songwriter’ documentary
Next month, Ed Sheeran fans will get a glimpse into the singer-songwriter’s creative process for the best-selling album ÷.
By Jenna Alton
July 19, 2018 11:49 a.m. MDT
Three-year-old Madison hugs her favorite stuffed animal, which grocery store employees found in a landfill this week.
Family
Grocery store employees search landfill to find 3-year-old’s lost stuffed animal
Thanks to a few grocery store employees, a 3-year-old in Daphne, Alabama, enjoyed a happy reunion with her favorite stuffed bunny this week.
By Jenna Alton
July 18, 2018 3:46 p.m. MDT
Kaiya Haimin smiles on her mission in New Caledonia, part of the Vanuata Port Vila LDS Mission. Kaiya was recently diagnosed with conversion disorder, a neurological condition that triggers physical symptoms, such as seizures or tremors, in response to em
Faith
BYU student battles rare disorder with confidence and optimism
Since being diagnosed with conversion disorder, Kaiya has become a living testimony of the theme of her fireside — “We can do hard things.”
By Jenna Alton
July 17, 2018 4:31 p.m. MDT
In a new "Studio C" sketch, cast member Mallory Everton acts as 11-year-old Collin.
Entertainment
UTubers: ‘Studio C’ releases new sketches, Lexi Walker covers Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’
Utah-connected YouTubers filled YouTube with new content last week.
By Jenna Alton
July 17, 2018 4:30 p.m. MDT
