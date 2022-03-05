clock
Jody Genessy
Sports
‘Tough sledding’ for Utah State in season-opening blowout loss at Boise State
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 24, 2020 10:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Runnin’ Utes lay out lofty goals for this season
For one thing, the Utes want to make a serious run for a Pac-12 title, and they believe they have the talent and attitude to do just that.
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 23, 2020 7:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘Guys are locked in’: Reloaded Utah State excited, optimistic heading into opener against Boise State
USU coach Gary Andersen describes this week as “an exciting time” for his players.
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 23, 2020 12:01 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah’s special teams — boosted by a healthy Britain Covey — a high priority for Utes
“The expectations is always to sit in the No. 1 spot,” said coordinator Sharrieff Shah, noting that the Utes have been in the top three in special teams production since joining the Pac-12.
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 18, 2020 4:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
Players pick Jake Bentley as a captain, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be a Ute starter
“The first thing I’ll say is don’t read anything into Jake Bentley being a captain as far as winning the job,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 17, 2020 6:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Pac-12 will allow families at football games, but final decision will be up to local health officials
The conference amended its previously announced policy of not allowing any spectators to attend games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow family members to watch their players in person this fall.
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 14, 2020 7:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah assistant Morgan Scalley considers it ‘a blessing just to be back’ with Utes
“We’re back in football. It’s awesome.” That isn’t something Morgan Scalley takes for granted after being disciplined when it came to light that he’d used a racial slur in a text back in 2013.
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 9, 2020 1:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
Rise and shine, it’s early kickoff time in the Pac-12
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 8, 2020 7:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
What’s on Utah coach Kyle Whittingham’s mind? Fall camp, fans at games, expanded playoffs and, yes, Eddie Van Halen
The Utah coach talks fall camp, fans at games, expanded playoffs and, yes, Eddie Van Halen.
By
Jody Genessy
Oct 7, 2020 8:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Pac-12 says ‘yes’ to football, ‘no’ to fans
The good news — as in the really, really good news to break Thursday evening — is that the Pac-12 will play some football this fall after all.
By
Jody Genessy
Sept 24, 2020 7:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Report: Commissioner, other Pac-12 officials received bonuses before layoffs, furloughs
By
Jody Genessy
Sept 21, 2020 5:29 p.m. MDT
Sports
Raiders coach Jon Gruden gives Taysom Hill the ultimate compliment for a football player
Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden isn’t quite sure how to prepare for one part of the Raiders’ Monday Night Football opponent.
By
Jody Genessy
Sept 21, 2020 10:07 a.m. MDT
Sports
While entertaining, losing a winnable Game 7 and first-round series will haunt Jazzland for a long while
By
Jody Genessy
Sept 1, 2020 10:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘Remarkable’: Alex Smith’s QB competitor marvels at his mentor’s comeback
Alex Smith’s biggest competitor at the moment is also one of his biggest fans.
By
Jody Genessy
Sept 1, 2020 9:54 a.m. MDT
Sports
Jamal Murray, a.k.a. ‘the greatest basketball player in the history of the universe,’ scorches Utah Jazz yet again
If this seems like a recurring nightmare for the Jazz, it’s because Murray has haunted Utah’s dreams by scoring 142 total points in the past three games against Utah.
By
Jody Genessy
Aug 30, 2020 10:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
NBA players show their love of life and equality are greater than their love for a game
Maybe we can all work together and make positive changes happen that will ensure liberty and justice for all.
By
Jody Genessy
Aug 27, 2020 9:42 p.m. MDT
Sports
As usual, Utah Jazz pick the hard way in the playoffs
Utah has won plenty of playoff series over the years — 24 overall, including a few in the past four years, to be exact. But the Jazz have never made a habit of cruising into the ensuing round.
By
Jody Genessy
Aug 25, 2020 9:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘This dude @spidadmitchell = SPECIAL’: What other players, sports personalities are saying about Donovan Mitchell
Exuberant Utah Jazz fans and exasperated Denver Nuggets fans weren’t the only ones who noticed Donovan Mitchell’s latest 50-plus-point outburst on Sunday night.
By
Jody Genessy
Aug 25, 2020 11:25 a.m. MDT
Sports
Donovan Mitchell joins Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson in NBA history
Mitchell is just the third player in NBA history to have two 50-point games in the same series. Superstar might be underselling what the third-year guard is doing right now.
By
Jody Genessy
Aug 23, 2020 10:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
Rudy Gobert’s offense — yep, you read that correctly — leads Jazz to another blowout
By
Jody Genessy
Aug 21, 2020 8:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
Pac-12 hires a football czar — former 49ers standout Merton Hanks
By
Jody Genessy
Aug 20, 2020 3:11 p.m. MDT
Sports
Nothing personal? Donovan Mitchell is taking it out on the Denver Nuggets
A golden nugget of wisdom came from the lips of a mic’d-up Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday.
By
Jody Genessy
Aug 19, 2020 8:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Back in the NFL? Alex Smith continues to be a miracle man
Two former NFL quarterbacks who’ve been down somewhat similar paths are stunned by what Smith has accomplished.
By
Jody Genessy
July 31, 2020 3:23 p.m. MDT
Sports
Former Ute Zack Moss heads into first NFL season as highest-graded rookie running back
Moss and former Boston College running back A.J. Dillon tied for the top grading honors with scores of 91.3 out of 100 in PFF’s in-depth rating system.
By
Jody Genessy
July 28, 2020 9:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 112-107 scrimmage win over the Brooklyn Nets
Utah, which won its second close game in a row after a loss in their first game, now has a couple of days to prepare for the restart of the 2019-2020 season Thursday against New Orleans.
By
Jody Genessy
July 27, 2020 6:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
Report: If it looks like a Duck and plays like a Duck, it is Utah’s 10th Pac-12 football opponent
By
Jody Genessy
July 27, 2020 8:58 a.m. MDT
Sports
Ute coaches among elite players set to battle for Premier Lacrosse League championship in Utah
By
Jody Genessy
July 24, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Sports
Report: Pac-12 hoping to go with 10-game football schedule beginning in mid-September
The Mercury News reported Thursday morning that the conference will announce its fall football plans and revised schedule next week.
By
Jody Genessy
July 23, 2020 10:47 a.m. MDT
Sports
New Utah quarterback Jake Bentley considered one of top transfers in the nation
Only four college football programs around the country improved their quarterback position via the transfer portal this offseason more than Utah, if you ask Rivals.com.
By
Jody Genessy
July 22, 2020 10:01 a.m. MDT
Sports
BYU lineman shares emotional proposal video (spoiler: she said yes)
By
Jody Genessy
July 21, 2020 9:51 a.m. MDT
