Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Jordan Allred

Runners compete in the Wahsatch Steeplechase in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 13, 2015. The Wahsatch Steeplechase is a rugged and varied course with a total vertical gain and loss of approximately 8,000 feet over 17 miles. Starting in Memory Grove Pa
Utah
Top Deseret News photos from last week (June 8-14)
A collection of memorable images taken by Deseret News photographers between June 8-14, including: a high school graduation at the Utah State Prison, girls playing tackle football and yoga at Liberty Park.
By Jordan Allred
June 15, 2015 10:30 a.m. MDT
A Marine salutes after presenting the flag to sister Barbara Perry Friday, June 5, 2015, in the Salt Lake City Cemetery during graveside services for Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint
Utah
Top Deseret News photos from last week (June 1-7)
A collection of memorable images from Deseret News photographers between June 1-7. This week’s gallery includes images from Elder Perry’s funeral, the Payson Temple dedication and the high school rodeo finals.
By Jordan Allred
June 8, 2015 8 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
(Dubai)ron Man: Jetman Dubai soar past the world’s tallest building +VIDEO
XDubai released an inspiring video on their YouTube channel this week showing ‘Jetman’ Rossy and his protégé, Vince Reffet, strapped to jetpacks flying high above the Dubai skyline.
By Jordan Allred
May 15, 2015 12:04 p.m. MDT
An Ogden man who purchased a 7 Weeks of Unlimited Pasta pass from Olive Garden decided to use it to help feed the homeless.
Utah
Video: Man uses ‘random acts of pasta’ to feed the homeless
An Ogden man who purchased a 7 Weeks of Unlimited Pasta pass from Olive Garden decided to use it to help feed the homeless.
By Jordan Allred
Nov 27, 2014 12:20 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Photos, videos, tweets: Election day coverage in Utah and across the U.S.
A look at Election Day in the U.S. via photos, tweets, videos, etc.
By Jordan Allred
Nov 4, 2014 10 a.m. MST
1431609.jpg
U.S. & World
A place with a view: Inside NYC’s tallest apartment
If you’re looking for a place with a view, this New York City building might be the place for you — but you will need deep pockets.
By Jordan Allred
Oct 29, 2014 12:10 p.m. MDT
1431215.jpg
U.S. & World
Video: Britain company touts windowless aircraft concept as future of airline travel
A Britain-based company released a concept video earlier this month examining the advantages of windowless airplanes.
By Jordan Allred
Oct 28, 2014 1:50 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
US runner wins silver in Russia, speaks out against anti-gay law
U.S. athlete Nick Symmonds dedicated his silver medal win at the World Championships in Moscow to his gay and lesbian friends. Symmonds has been critical of Russia’s anti-gay laws, but remains silent while in Russia for fear of being thrown in jail.
By Jordan Allred
Aug 15, 2013 5:53 p.m. MDT