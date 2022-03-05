Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
5 tips to bring your yard to life this spring
The grass is green, the daffodils are up, and spending time outside actually sounds nice. Now is a great time to do simple yard maintenance in your yard. Here are some tips from Utah’s finest lawn and yard care businesses to get your yard blooming.
By KSL Classifieds
May 2, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
5 reasons you need to hire a housekeeper
Hiring a housekeeper is associated with a number of mental health benefits and will give you the most precious gift of all — time. Here are five reasons you should consider doing it.
By KSL Classifieds
May 1, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
How to plan the wedding of your dreams in 7 steps
Don’t let anxiety over the planning and logistics tarnish your moment of bliss. A little preparation and organization go a long way, and we’ve got a few tips to help keep things simple (and hopefully budget-friendly).
By KSL Classifieds
March 1, 2019 7:27 a.m. MST
A handy guide to hiring a good handyman
What is a handyman actually allowed to do? How do you separate the contenders from the pretenders? We’ve got some answers for you.
By KSL Classifieds
Aug 21, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
6 basic skills all homeowners should learn
Owning a home is hard. The list of skills (and tools) you need to maintain a home is as long and knotty as that clump of hair in your shower drain.
By KSL Classifieds
Aug 2, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
The war on bugs: How to stop Utah’s 7 most common pests
Ella Fitzgerald obviously never experienced an invasion of box elder bugs, otherwise she never would have sang that the summertime livin’ was easy.
By KSL Classifieds
June 28, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
8 easy tips to save money on air conditioning this summer
Follow these tips to save energy and money on your air conditioning. Then put those savings into a well-deserved reward — like maybe a vacation to somewhere cooler?
By KSL Classifieds
June 22, 2018 8:23 a.m. MDT
6 tips to make your lawn (and neighbors) green
The grass is always greener on the other side isn’t just a saying if your neighbor’s lawn is actually greener than yours. Here are six tips to get your lawn nice and green.
By KSL Classifieds
May 25, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
7 reasons you should hire a landscaper
A professional landscaper has the knowledge and the tools to get the job done right the first time, which will definitely save you time and could, in the end, save you money and preserve your relationship with the neighbors.
By KSL Classifieds
May 7, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
5 signs you need to take your car to a mechanic right away
Unfortunately, car issues are a lot like unruly children — little problems grow up to be big, expensive monsters. Our list below is here to help.
By KSL Classifieds
April 16, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
7 RSL home games you can’t miss this year
Big games against big names. Get your tickets now.
By KSL Classifieds
March 8, 2018 9 a.m. MST
6 tips to choose the perfect wedding photographer
Everyone with a fancy camera in their hand thinks they’re a professional photographer. Read this article to learn how to separate the genuine photographers from the wannabees.
By KSL Classifieds
Jan 30, 2018 9 a.m. MST
5 Home projects you should do this winter
A handful of fixes for when you’re feeling handy, cabin-feverish or just want to save money on off-season contract work.
By KSL Classifieds
Dec 29, 2017 9:05 a.m. MST
7 ways to save money heating your home this winter
More efficiency = less heat loss = lower energy bills = more money = less guilt.
By KSL Classifieds
Dec 7, 2017 9 a.m. MST
The Price Is Right: E-value-ating items on KSL Classifieds
No matter how perfect your listing is, no matter how flawless your photos, no matter how clever your headline, how solid the grammar and spelling—none of it matters if you don’t price your item strategically.
By KSL Classifieds
Oct 27, 2017 9:01 a.m. MDT
DIY: Give your kitchen a new look with this easy cabinet makeover
On the lookout for some kitchen makeover ideas? You’re in the right place! We have a great one that will make your kitchen feel brand new without costing an arm and a leg.
By KSL Classifieds
Oct 4, 2017 12:32 p.m. MDT
When feedback is a must: Dissecting 8 hilarious online reviews
Check out our Best-Worst Online Review Hall of Fame below, each with a helpful pointer.
By KSL Classifieds
Sept 29, 2017 1:30 p.m. MDT
DIY: How to refinish kitchen cabinets with Chalk Paint
If you’re feeling inspired to do a chalk paint kitchen refinish, here are all the steps and the info you need for this awesome DIY project.
By KSL Classifieds
Aug 25, 2017 9:15 a.m. MDT
So cool! 8 easy money-saving tips for air conditioning
A happy balance must be reached between the necessity and efficiency of AC. Follow these tips to save energy and money, then put those savings into a well-deserved reward — like maybe a vacation to somewhere cooler?
By KSL Classifieds
Aug 11, 2017 9:08 a.m. MDT
5 kitchen updates that are quick, easy and cheap
Here are 5 DIY ideas that can help give a builder-grade kitchen a shot of 2017 without having to sell your first born.
By KSL Classifieds
July 25, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
4 cool tips to keep your AC humming this summer
Summer’s here! A time of jubilation for the beach-bodied, the overworked school teacher and the enthusiastic summer camper, but the sunny season cuts both ways: The same heat that invites swimsuits, vacations and campouts is also well&hellip
By KSL Classifieds
June 23, 2017 9:51 a.m. MDT
5 tips to choose the perfect wedding photographer
We just googled “wedding photographers Utah” and got 1.89 million results. The population of Utah is 3.1 million. That means three out of every five Utahns has a DSLR and a website and would “looooove to capture your special day for you.
By KSL Classifieds
May 30, 2017 9:02 a.m. MDT
It’s easy being green: 5 watering tips for a healthy lawn and a thick wallet
Pampered grass is happier grass, and happier grass is greener, and greener grass means a greener wallet too.
By KSL Classifieds
May 10, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
The spirit of the season: going above and beyond
All 88-year-old Lois Giles wanted was to post an ad on KSL Classifieds. She ended up getting a lot more than she bargained for – in the best way possible.
By KSL Classifieds
Dec 7, 2016 9:02 a.m. MST
KSL Classifieds: Creating The Perfect Listing to Sell Quickly
This article is part of our KSL Classifieds “how-to” series, which focuses on things you can do to use KSL Classifieds even more safely and effectively. Thanks for making KSL the number one classifieds site in Utah!
By KSL Classifieds
Oct 20, 2016 9:30 a.m. MDT