Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
ac91274279..0.jpeg

Lauren Bennett

Regan Bushman hits the ball to a co-worker during a game of pickleball at Podium in Lehi.
Utah
These Utah companies rank on the national list for best workplaces in 2021
By Lauren Bennett
May 17, 2021 6:35 p.m. MDT
fire_truck_emergency_AdobeStock_264275273.jpg
Utah
Body found near Tooele wildfire prompts homicide investigation
By Lauren Bennett
Oct 26, 2020 8:14 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837962.jpg
Utah
Roy High teacher arrested for investigation of sexually exploiting minor
By Lauren Bennett
Oct 21, 2020 9:48 p.m. MDT
merlin_2835110.jpg
Utah
Police arrest woman accused of shocking child with Taser
By Lauren Bennett
Oct 7, 2020 8:23 p.m. MDT
IMG_67091_768x1024.jpg
Utah
11-year-old Arizona boy dies from injuries after watercraft accident at Sand Hollow Reservoir
By Lauren Bennett
Oct 7, 2020 6:14 p.m. MDT
Winesap_Frx.jpg
Utah
2 dogs dead in Cottonwood Heights house fire
By Lauren Bennett
Aug 24, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Duchesne_Plx_Crash.jpg
Utah
6 injured in Duchesne County plane crash
By Lauren Bennett
Aug 7, 2020 9:49 p.m. MDT
CS_gun_AdobeStock_126930699.jpg
Utah
1 dead, 1 arrested after early morning shooting in Ogden
By Lauren Bennett
July 1, 2020 8:20 p.m. MDT
candy.0.jpg
Utah
Utah children who ate THC candy released from hospital, food bank to change policies
By Lauren Bennett
April 6, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2405361.jpg
Utah
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash west of Fillmore
By Lauren Bennett
March 30, 2020 8:18 p.m. MDT
merlin_1251061.jpg
Utah
2 Utah children survive accidentally shooting themselves in separate same-day incidents
By Pat Reavy and Lauren Bennett
Jan 30, 2020 8:35 p.m. MST
Police patrol car with flashing lights and siren on during the night raid against crime
Utah
Clinton house fire causes significant damage, displaces 6
A house fire in Clinton on Friday night displaced a family of six and caused significant damage, firefighters said.
By Ashley Imlay and Lauren Bennett
Dec 14, 2019 10:10 a.m. MST
FILE - A report from the Utah Department of Health finds that vaccination rates for students at Utah charter schools are lower than those at public schools, meaning charter students are five times more likely than public school students to get chickenpox.
Education
Utah charter school students 5 times more likely to get chickenpox, report says
A report from the Utah Department of Health finds that vaccination rates for students at Utah charter schools are lower than those at public schools, meaning charter students are five times more likely than public school students to get chickenpox.
By Lauren Bennett
Aug 7, 2019 12:14 p.m. MDT
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. The implications of mindfulness don't just help people overcome addiction — it can potentially reduce the actual pain in those suffering from chronic pain, accordin
Utah
Meditation helps treat and even prevent opioid addiction, University of Utah studies show
The implications of mindfulness don’t just help people overcome addiction — it can potentially reduce the actual pain in those suffering from chronic pain, according to the lead researcher behind new University of Utah studies.
By Lauren Bennett
June 13, 2019 4:41 p.m. MDT
Utah
Nearly 50 people sick from chlorine exposure at Utah pool, police say
Nearly 50 people, mostly children, got sick Tuesday after being exposed to what police said was an “inordinate amount of chlorine.”
By Lauren Bennett
June 4, 2019 7:53 p.m. MDT
Police in Utah and Idaho believe the driver of this Jetta shot and killed another driver on I-84 in Box Elder County on Wednesday night, before leading Idaho authorities on a chase and crashing into a canal. The alleged gunman, Jonathan Llana, 45, ran off
Utah
Hunt for man wanted in Utah killing ends in Idaho, motive remains a mystery
The hunt for a man accused of gunning down a motorist in northern Utah for no apparent reason ended Friday in Idaho.
By Pat Reavy and Lauren Bennett
May 24, 2019 9:41 p.m. MDT
Sandy Police Chief Kevin Thacker speaks at a press conference in Sandy on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. He was fired Tuesday over "concerns of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior."
Utah
Fired Sandy police chief settles with city for $100K
After former Sandy Police Chief Kevin Thacker was fired last year amid inappropriate hugging allegations, he threatened to sue the city for defamation. The city paid him $100K in a settlement but stood by original statements.
By Lauren Bennett
May 24, 2019 7:06 p.m. MDT
A piece of melted metal from Manhattan’s World Trade Center is on display at the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit at Centennial Park in West Valley City on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Utah
9/11 traveling memorial reminds Utahns to ‘never forget’
A 53-foot semitractor-trailer that transforms into a 1,000-square-foot 9/11 exhibit arrived at Centennial Park in West Valley City Wednesday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, and will be on display until May 29.
By Lauren Bennett
May 23, 2019 5:36 p.m. MDT
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot while investigating a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others in Missoula on March 15, was released from the the University of Utah Hospital and returned home on Wednesday, May 22, 20
Utah
Montana trooper injured in shooting and hospitalized in Utah returns home
“Thank you Utah, we love you and you’re now all honorary citizens of the state of Montana,” said Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, sharing his gratitude for Utah’s support of trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot on duty in Montana and treated in Utah.
By Lauren Bennett
May 22, 2019 3:13 p.m. MDT
Richard Gardner, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, discusses cybersecurity in regards to water systems during the third annual Central Utah Water Symposium on safeguarding water at the Utah Valley Convention Center Tuesday May 21, 2019.
Utah
Safeguarding Utah’s water systems against threats
About 200 people from all over the Beehive State attended the third annual Central Utah Water Symposium on safeguarding water Tuesday in Provo.
By Lauren Bennett
May 21, 2019 5:58 p.m. MDT
John Lindsey's semitrailer truck is pictured after it crashed onto a median on I-15 in South Salt Lake on Thursday May 2, 2019. The 72-year-old suffered a heart attack and was unconscious at the wheel.
Utah
Illinois truck driver who suffered heart attack on Utah road thanks those who saved his life
Monday brought an emotional reunion between John Lindsey and the strangers who saved his life, filled with hugs and a few tears at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he was treated.
By Lauren Bennett
May 20, 2019 5:06 p.m. MDT
Cowboy hats and an Irish flag are seen in the crowd of people duirng the Spike 150 celebration at Golden Spike National Historic Park at Promontory Summit on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Utah
Spike 150: Thousands travel from around the country and world, each with a different connection to the railroad
For Kenny Wong, celebrating the 150th anniversary hits close to home — his great-grandfather was a Chinese laborer for the railroad.
By Lauren Bennett
May 10, 2019 6:04 p.m. MDT
M. Lynn Bennion Elementary School students try on their new athletic shoes during the “Bridge Boots-on-the-Ground” program in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Bridge Investment Group and Shoes That Fit have partnered and are sponsoring six element
Utah
Donation puts new shoes on the feet of Salt Lake elementary students
More than 200 eager elementary students in one Salt Lake school received new pairs of name-brand athletic shoes Thursday thanks to a $35,000 donation from Bridge Investment Group and a partnership with Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit based in California.
By Lauren Bennett
May 9, 2019 3 p.m. MDT
Shelly Howrigon speaks in opposition to a resolution adopting an official anti-abortion stance for the Riverton City Council during a City Council meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Utah
Utah city passes anti-abortion resolution; detractors say city council overstepped
The resolution, formally titled “Resolution in Support of Human Life,” declared the city council believes life starts at conception, and that “human life, including the unborn, must always be valued and protected.”
By Lauren Bennett
May 7, 2019 10:24 p.m. MDT
432dcd5102
Utah
Utah woman dies of gunshot to the head, man who called 911 is now person of interest, police say
Freya Larsen, of Provo, was transported in critical condition to Utah Valley Hospital where she died, according to police.
By Lauren Bennett
May 7, 2019 7:45 p.m. MDT
Police are looking for a person who investigators say snuck into a church on Monday and set curtains on fire.
Utah
Police: Utah man dead after teen attacks him for sex assault cops say didn’t happen
Logan police detectives reviewed video footage of the incident that showed Fife walking past the girl but authorities said no sexual assault occurred.
By Lauren Bennett
May 7, 2019 6:01 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police: Accused shoplifter detained by Utah hardware store employees dies
Additional details, such as the man’s time and cause of death, weren’t immediately available Tuesday.
By Lauren Bennett
May 7, 2019 5:44 p.m. MDT
The fire department’s Kendall O Bryant Fire Prevention Awareness Day Open House, a fun-filled evening geared toward the whole family, is set for Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the department’s headquarters, 530 N. 2200 West.
Utah
Ogden apartment fire displaces residents, causes $35K in damage
No one was injured in the fire and The Red Cross was on scene Monday night to assist displaced residents, according to authorities.
By Lauren Bennett
May 6, 2019 10:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police searching for armed man who robbed sewing business
The robber was described as having tattoos on both of his lower legs, wearing a black hoodie with “Straight Outta Tonga” written on the chest, a black Raider’s baseball hat and black Nike shoes.
By Lauren Bennett
May 6, 2019 9:59 p.m. MDT
Crews are searching for a couple who were last heard from Sunday, when they told family members they were going camping at Strawberry Reservoir.
Police/Courts
Crews recover body from Ogden River, officials warn danger will increase as weather warms
Police still don’t know how the 80-year-old man got in the river, but said they are treating it as an accidental death.
By Pat Reavy and Lauren Bennett
May 6, 2019 6:51 p.m. MDT
Load More