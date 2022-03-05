clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
LaVarr Webb
https://www.deseret.com/authors/lavarr-webb/rss
Opinion
Opinion: Want more government benefits? 2022 election is your chance
The big question for 2022: Do you love that “free” money coming in every month? Would you like even more free stuff from the federal government?
By
LaVarr Webb
Aug 4, 2021 6 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Yes, you can be a strong conservative and still get vaccinated
Remember, it was Donald Trump who rallied and cajoled the pharmaceutical world to develop remarkably effective vaccines in record time.
By
LaVarr Webb
July 24, 2021 8 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Have we reached a point where deficit spending doesn’t matter anymore?
Biden is not planning to borrow all of the money, of course. He wants to raise taxes on the wealthiest 1% of Americans.
By
LaVarr Webb
May 6, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Politics
A speech I wish a new president would deliver
A smaller federal government, and more emphasis on states, is what I want to see from the White House.
By
LaVarr Webb
April 6, 2021 11:30 a.m. MDT