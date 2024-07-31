LaVarr Webb has been been co-writing a column for the Deseret News for 21 years. He's pictured on his ranch near the Utah-Idaho border on July 26, 2024.

Webb: It’s hard to believe, but this will be my last column for the Deseret News. I’ve been co-writing this column for 21 years, the first few years with the great Ted Wilson, and the balance with the great Frank Pignanelli.

I’ve loved writing the column, although those weekly deadlines came faster and faster as I got older. I have really enjoyed collaborating with Frank each week on topics, grinding out my part of the column, and sending in the finished product by noon each Tuesday. Over the 21 years, I don’t think we missed a column, rain or shine, even with holidays, family vacations, sickness and busy careers.

I’m now age 73 and have been planning to retire for some time. My wife, Jan, and I recently received a call to do some church service in Hong Kong, starting in November. We’re greatly looking forward to this new adventure.

This means not just retiring from the column, but ending a more than 50-year career in journalism, government and political consulting. I started writing professionally while still in college, spent a year at the Color Country Spectrum in St. George, then worked full time for the Deseret News for 17 years (in two different time periods) as a reporter, political editor, city editor and managing editor.

I ran former Gov. Mike Leavitt’s first campaign, served as his policy deputy for six years, published Utah Policy Daily, founded a public affairs firm with Maura Carabello and worked as a political and communications consultant for more than 20 years.

In all that time, I have written thousands of news stories, political columns, magazine articles, speeches, white papers, briefs, advertisements, talking points, poll questions, video scripts and legislative testimony. I’ve written or collaborated on a couple of books.

As an advocate for more civility and compassion in politics, I will be the first to admit that I have not always been civil and polite, which I regret. I’ve lost my temper a few times and have said and written harsh and unkind things — although not often. Columnists and politicians should be forthright and candid in expressing opinions, without being mean-spirited and cruel. I’ve tried to behave that way, mostly successfully.

Some smart-aleck said the definition of a columnist is “someone who comes down out of the hills after the battle is over and shoots the wounded.” There’s a lot of truth to that.

Many years ago, I was an intern in Washington, D.C., working for famed muckraking columnist Jack Anderson. I heard him speak to a group of students, pontificating at length about crooked politicians and the need for some of them to be locked up. A student asked him, “Mr. Anderson, if you’re so smart, why don’t you run for office yourself?” He quickly responded: “Are you kidding? I’d much rather be up in the stands yelling ‘toss the bum out’ than be down there pitching myself!”

Over the years, I have been both up in the stands observing (as a journalist) and down on the field pitching (managing campaigns and working in state government). I have great respect for most people who undertake the difficult task of running for office and serving. Even when I disagree with them, I believe the vast majority are good people who want to do what’s best for their constituents. Politics at all levels is a tough business, and I admire those who engage.

I appreciate the support of Jan, my wife, who has stuck with me for more than 50 years. I thank my six children.

It has been a true pleasure working with Frank. Despite our political differences, we have developed a genuine friendship, based on caring and mutual respect. I’m glad he will be carrying on the column with a new collaborator.

I thank the Deseret News for providing this opportunity and for being a longtime employer and partner. I profusely thank our readers, whose interest has kept the column alive for 20 years.

Off to new ventures!

Pignanelli: LaVarr and I wrote over 1,000 columns while never missing a deadline in 21 years. I can say without hesitation that this edition was the most difficult to draft. LaVarr and I are different in many ways, especially in professions, political experiences, family heritage and demeanor (he is well-adjusted). Yet, we share so much, including our affection for the incredible citizens of Utah, political intrigue, the machinations of campaigns, reliving historical events and common-sense governance. I treasure my friendship with the widely respected LaVarr, who was always patient with this obnoxious firebrand.

I was deeply honored to share a byline with someone of LaVarr’s prestige and reputation for excellence. Our weekly “grind” was a true labor of love — offering differing viewpoints and experiences to furnish readers the “why and how” of what was happening in state politics.

LaVarr can never be replaced. However, we will announce next week my new partner for this column. I am excited for the opportunities this change will deliver readers: a new and different perspective toward Utah elections and politics.

I join thousands of readers and politicos in wishing LaVarr good luck in his new endeavors. We are all grateful to be blessed with his friendship and wisdom.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a former journalist and a semi-retired small farmer and political consultant. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah State Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.