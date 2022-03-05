clock
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Madison Kuledge
Entertainment
Airbnb is blocking some rentals over Halloween
One-night entire home rentals on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 are blocked
By
Madison Kuledge
Oct 5, 2020 10:05 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Nordstrom bans fur and exotic animal skins from being sold in its stores
The ban will go into effect in 2021
By
Madison Kuledge
Oct 2, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Krispy Kreme announces Halloween theme doughnuts
Starting Oct. 10. Krispy Kreme will offer $1 “Sweet-or-Treat” dozen with purchase of a dozen doughnuts.
By
Madison Kuledge
Oct 2, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Thousands of airline workers laid off after federal relief ends
Up to 50,000 airline workers could be left without a job
By
Madison Kuledge
Oct 2, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Burger King thinks it deserves a Michelin star for one of its burgers
15,000 restaurants worldwide have been awarded at least one Michelin star
By
Madison Kuledge
Oct 1, 2020 3:38 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Why did this British wildlife park suddenly remove its parrots from display?
The birds have been moved away from public viewing
By
Madison Kuledge
Oct 1, 2020 8:58 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘Avatar’ director just gave a huge update on upcoming films
The cast and crew have been filming in New Zealand
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 28, 2020 11 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
An American could get jail time in Thailand for negative TripAdvisor reviews
Thailand has long drawn criticism from human rights organizations and press freedom groups for its strict anti-defamation laws.
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 28, 2020 8 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
IHOP just unleashed ‘IHOPPY Hour.’ Here’s a look at the menu, prices
IHOP is trying to bring in more customers during the evening hours
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 28, 2020 1:44 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
This giant rat earned a prestigious animal hero award. Here’s why
Magawa, the rat, sniffs out landmines in Cambodia
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 28, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Here’s how you can win a Travis Scott action figure at McDonald’s
The Twitter sweepstakes begins Friday and closes Sunday
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 25, 2020 12:58 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
This airline is offering buy one, get one free airline tickets
RyanAir said the deal is only good until Sept. 24, at midnight .
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 24, 2020 1:28 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Elton John announces new rescheduled North America tour dates
The tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 23, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Utah
Marriott is now offering discounted stays on hotels near national parks. Here’s what’s going on
With the promotion, rates will start at $99
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 23, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Eiffel Tower was evacuated. Here’s what happened
The monument has since been reopened
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 23, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
This Japanese trailer for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ includes additional scenes
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has a current release date of Christmas 2020
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 22, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Here’s what celebrities are saying about National Voter Registration Day
Celebrities have taken to social media to encourage all to register.
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 22, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
You can now buy a Baby Yoda lego set
Preorders will start on Sept. 21 and the product will be released Oct. 30
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 21, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Kal Penn approves this message and wants you to vote this upcoming election
Penn’s new 30-minute program will air on Freeform aimed at giving first time votes the information they need
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 21, 2020 8:09 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Van Morrison protests coronavirus lockdown with new music
The singer will be releasing three new songs aimed at criticizing the U.K. government’s lockdown decisions
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 18, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount Plus in 2021
New shows and exclusive content will be available on the streaming site.
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 15, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Cinnabon launches new frozen breakfast line
The items are available at Walmart and soon be at Target and Safeway
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 14, 2020 10:28 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
This perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear carcass was just found. See the photos
A perfectly preserved ice age cave bear carcass has been found
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 14, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
You can now stay in the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion. Here’s how
The house will be available for five separate one-night stays throughout October
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 14, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
This Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket scavenger hunt has come to life
The grand prize is the keys to one of David Klein’s candy factory
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 11, 2020 6:03 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic pleads for a pardon from President Trump in handwritten letter
Joseph Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22 year sentence
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 10, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Walt Disney World just canceled these two major holiday events
Mickey’s Ver Merry Christmas Part and Epcot’s Candlelight Processional will not be taking place in 2020
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 9, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
An episode of ‘The Golden Girls’ was re-created over Zoom with an all-Black cast
This is part of an ongoing series on Zoom called “Zoom Where It Happens,” that will air each Tuesday night
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 9, 2020 12:47 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Here are some of the best Airbnb’s located within Utah
Traveling internationally might be a little difficult right now so why not explore our own backyard and all the beauty Utah has to offer.
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 5, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
There’s a new update in a lawsuit over Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ lyrics
The original case was closed in 2018 but has since been reopened
By
Madison Kuledge
Sept 4, 2020 2:45 p.m. MDT
