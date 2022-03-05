Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Airbnb announced that for the first time, it is taking legal action against a guest for violating its ban on unauthorized parties.
Entertainment
Airbnb is blocking some rentals over Halloween
One-night entire home rentals on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 are blocked
By Madison Kuledge
Oct 5, 2020 10:05 a.m. MDT
In this Feb. 15, 2012 file photo, a shopper leaves a Nordstrom department store in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. Nordstrom Inc. was co-founded in 1901 by John W. Nordstrom. His family has run the department store operator for four generations
Entertainment
Nordstrom bans fur and exotic animal skins from being sold in its stores
The ban will go into effect in 2021
By Madison Kuledge
Oct 2, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
Krispy Kreme is saving Halloween from scares with new ‘Reverse Trick-or-Treating’ along with three NEW Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts and a FREE doughnut for guests in costume Oct. 31.
Entertainment
Krispy Kreme announces Halloween theme doughnuts
Starting Oct. 10. Krispy Kreme will offer $1 “Sweet-or-Treat” dozen with purchase of a dozen doughnuts.
By Madison Kuledge
Oct 2, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
A empty street is seen at the Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. From Britain’s EasyJet to American and Delta in the U.S., airlines are cutting even more jobs to cope with a crushing drop in air travel caused by the coronavirus.
U.S. & World
Thousands of airline workers laid off after federal relief ends
Up to 50,000 airline workers could be left without a job
By Madison Kuledge
Oct 2, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
This 2018, photo shows a sign for a Burger King in Miami Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Entertainment
Burger King thinks it deserves a Michelin star for one of its burgers
15,000 restaurants worldwide have been awarded at least one Michelin star
By Madison Kuledge
Oct 1, 2020 3:38 p.m. MDT
This photo taken on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020 and issued by Lincolnshire Wildlife Park shows an African grey parrot at Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre in Friskney, England, one of five who were separated as keepers say they were encouraging each other to swear. Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 grey parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.
U.S. & World
Why did this British wildlife park suddenly remove its parrots from display?
The birds have been moved away from public viewing
By Madison Kuledge
Oct 1, 2020 8:58 a.m. MDT
The human forces on Pandora unleash tremendous firepower in an epic battle against the Na’vi, the indigenous population of Pandora in “Avatar.”
Entertainment
‘Avatar’ director just gave a huge update on upcoming films
The cast and crew have been filming in New Zealand
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 28, 2020 11 p.m. MDT
Young tourists play on a deserted beach on the island of Koh Chang in southern Thailand.
U.S. & World
An American could get jail time in Thailand for negative TripAdvisor reviews
Thailand has long drawn criticism from human rights organizations and press freedom groups for its strict anti-defamation laws.
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 28, 2020 8 p.m. MDT
This photo taken Thursday, May 11, 2017, shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla.
Entertainment
IHOP just unleashed ‘IHOPPY Hour.’ Here’s a look at the menu, prices
IHOP is trying to bring in more customers during the evening hours
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 28, 2020 1:44 p.m. MDT
In this undated photo issued by the PDSA, People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, Cambodian landmine detection rat, Magawa is photographed wearing his PDSA Gold Medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross, in Siem, Cambodia.
U.S. & World
This giant rat earned a prestigious animal hero award. Here’s why
Magawa, the rat, sniffs out landmines in Cambodia
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 28, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Travis Scott performs at Coachella on Friday, April, 21, 2017, in Indio, California.
U.S. & World
Here’s how you can win a Travis Scott action figure at McDonald’s
The Twitter sweepstakes begins Friday and closes Sunday
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 25, 2020 12:58 p.m. MDT
Passengers step off of a Ryanair flight at Brussels South airport in nearby Charleroi, Belgium. The no-frills airline is testing the Spartan spirit of its passengers.
U.S. & World
This airline is offering buy one, get one free airline tickets
RyanAir said the deal is only good until Sept. 24, at midnight .
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 24, 2020 1:28 p.m. MDT
Elton John performs at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 13th Annual “An Enduring Vision” benefit at Cipriani’s Wall Street on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, in New York.
Entertainment
Elton John announces new rescheduled North America tour dates
The tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 23, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
JW Marriott Anaheim Resort Hotel View. Photography, film and 3D by: Lions And Legacy
Utah
Marriott is now offering discounted stays on hotels near national parks. Here’s what’s going on
With the promotion, rates will start at $99
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 23, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
A woman walks past police officers securing the bridge leading to the Eiffel Tower, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Paris. Paris police have blockaded the area around the Eiffel Tower after a phone-in bomb threat.
U.S. & World
Eiffel Tower was evacuated. Here’s what happened
The monument has since been reopened
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 23, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman in “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League.”
Entertainment
This Japanese trailer for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ includes additional scenes
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has a current release date of Christmas 2020
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 22, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Jon Megas, the marketing and community relations manager for the Brattleboro Food Co-op, in Brattleboro, Vt., helps register people to vote outside of the Co-op during a National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Entertainment
Here’s what celebrities are saying about National Voter Registration Day
Celebrities have taken to social media to encourage all to register.
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 22, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Disney Plus will release the season 2 premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ at midnight.
Entertainment
You can now buy a Baby Yoda lego set
Preorders will start on Sept. 21 and the product will be released Oct. 30
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 21, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Kal Penn attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019. Penn is hoping to reach Millennial and Gen Z voters with a new half-hour TV show on Freeform, “Kal Penn Approves This Message,” premiering Tuesday, Sept, 22.
Entertainment
Kal Penn approves this message and wants you to vote this upcoming election
Penn’s new 30-minute program will air on Freeform aimed at giving first time votes the information they need
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 21, 2020 8:09 p.m. MDT
In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York.
Entertainment
Van Morrison protests coronavirus lockdown with new music
The singer will be releasing three new songs aimed at criticizing the U.K. government’s lockdown decisions
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 18, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
In this Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, the ViacomCBS headquarters is shown in New York’s Times Square. ViacomCBS will rebrand its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount Plus, set to debut early next year with new original shows. The exact launch date and pricing haven’t been disclosed.
Entertainment
CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount Plus in 2021
New shows and exclusive content will be available on the streaming site.
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 15, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Cinnabon has recently launched a line of frozen breakfast food that is now available at Walmart stores nationwide.
Entertainment
Cinnabon launches new frozen breakfast line
The items are available at Walmart and soon be at Target and Safeway
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 14, 2020 10:28 p.m. MDT
In this undated photo released by North-Eastern Federal University, a head of an ice age cave bear found on Bolshoy Lyakhovsky Island, or Great Lyakhovsky, the largest of the Lyakhovsky Islands belonging to the New Siberian Islands archipelago between the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea in northern Russia.
U.S. & World
This perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear carcass was just found. See the photos
A perfectly preserved ice age cave bear carcass has been found
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 14, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
This photo provided by NBC shows, from left, James Avery as Philip Banks, Will Smith as William “Will” Smith, and Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks, in episode 7, “Def Poet’s Society” from the TV series, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”&nbsp;
Entertainment
You can now stay in the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion. Here’s how
The house will be available for five separate one-night stays throughout October
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 14, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
The grand prize is the keys to one of David Klein’s candy factory.
Entertainment
This Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket scavenger hunt has come to life
The grand prize is the keys to one of David Klein’s candy factory
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 11, 2020 6:03 a.m. MDT
Joe Exotic, a big game breeder, from “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”
Entertainment
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic pleads for a pardon from President Trump in handwritten letter
Joseph Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22 year sentence
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 10, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
This Jan. 26, 2006, file photo shows Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Entertainment
Walt Disney World just canceled these two major holiday events
Mickey’s Ver Merry Christmas Part and Epcot’s Candlelight Processional will not be taking place in 2020
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 9, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan and Regina King joined together to recreate an episode of “The Golden Girls” with an all-Black cast.
Entertainment
An episode of ‘The Golden Girls’ was re-created over Zoom with an all-Black cast
This is part of an ongoing series on Zoom called “Zoom Where It Happens,” that will air each Tuesday night
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 9, 2020 12:47 p.m. MDT
FILE - Zion Canyon floor. Zion National Park has reopened the trail to one its most popular hiking destinations for the first time since flood waters ravaged the southwestern Utah canyon in July. Friday, June 12, 2009 Photo by Steve Baker, Deseret News
Entertainment
Here are some of the best Airbnb’s located within Utah
Traveling internationally might be a little difficult right now so why not explore our own backyard and all the beauty Utah has to offer.
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 5, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
In this June 22, 2018, file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in concert at Wembley Stadium in London.
Entertainment
There’s a new update in a lawsuit over Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ lyrics
The original case was closed in 2018 but has since been reopened
By Madison Kuledge
Sept 4, 2020 2:45 p.m. MDT
