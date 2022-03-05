Matthew Sanders

Mothers build children into “expert” human beings through 10,000 whispers — nonaccredited microlessons that make all the difference. We owe them immeasurable gratitude for our lives, love and livelihood.
Growing presidential power has diminished the role of Congress, which is forced to operate in frantic, emergency conditions. The presidency can help restore the trust and dignity of the Congress by adhering to constitutional restraints.
In my youth I was pained by the struggle of Mandela’s people, half a world away. But on a fall day in Harvard Yard, his soul touched mine, no doubt by the virtue of his life of choosing good over evil. I left inspired to be better.
The nation, irrespective of parties or creeds, needs more unclouded visibility into its federal government. We should hope Jeff Bezos will use his talent for delivering relevance to serve the needs of all Americans.
One hundred fifty years ago today the guns of Gettysburg finally fell silent. Today we are faced with new assaults. They are brazen and severe. We are in a great battle for our children. What lessons can we learn about taking and holding high ground?
When it comes to marital cheating, let’s not slump, yet again, to the quasi-virtue of tolerance. Instead, we should rise to the highest of what it means to be human, and herald the virtue self-governance to give the best in us to our children.
World War II produced a generation of heroes who sacrificed themselves for freedom. In an age of social decay and failing families we need new heroes committed to self-governance and the rearing and building of the next generation.
America’s trust in key public and private institutions has been sliding steeply for the past 20 years. The latest IRS, justice department and Benghazi scandals raging in Washington follow years of declining faith in Congress, banks and news media.
While the Utah Common Core aims are admirably ambitious, the outcomes so far don’t seem to make the grade. Without compelling evidence or data protection assurance, the nationally driven program needs a local rewrite.
In a gloomy moment overlooking Ground Zero, I watched Lady Margaret Thatcher solemnly stand in bright contrast to the horrific testament to terror below. It almost seemed she was standing in defiance forces that threatened human dignity and freedom.
Passover and Easter remind believers of deliverance from oppression and personal failings. As a nation, they should also remind us to protect the key role religious freedom plays in the development of private virtue and the sustaining of liberty.
The nation’s economy has long relied on an optimistic, intrepid bunch of business explorers willing to risk time, treasure and mental health on some new idea. We call them entrepreneurs and the businesses they launch “startups.”
Every year, we depend on optimistic, gritty bunch of business explorers willing to risk time, treasure and mental health on some new idea. They are often the source of our most important innovations. But why have they lost their vitality?
One of the main debates in this past election was on the virtue or evil of different levels of income taxes aimed at certain classes. But curiously little debate ensued on perhaps the most pernicious tax of all that has arisen in the past 10 years.
While the gun control debate rages in the wake of the Sandy Hook shootings, we mustn’t lose sight of the other violent crimes that plague our society. Violent media plays a part. Parents must be careful and media producers more socially responsible.
The Atlantic recently published an article pitting single vs. married individuals. Their argument that government policies cause singles to pay more for taxes and services ignores huge swaths of costs born by married individuals, as well as the benefits that flow to society by their forming and fostering successful families.
Why is Quentin Tarantino the subject of so many stories since Sandy Hook? Because he is one of the most influential directors in Hollywood and has an outsize influence culture among directors and actors seeking to copy his success.
The Director’s Guild announced its nominations. Quentin Tarantino, whose ultra-violent “Django Unchained” received five Golden Globe nominations and hailed by critics, was noticeably missing. Is Hollywood getting the picture on violence?
A-list celebrities fuel Quentin Tarantino’s movies with their influence. The result? The films outperform typical rated R movies 8 to 1 and are among the most violent, sexualized and profane entertainment available. What about our children?
Over time, if one voice or organization can frame the debate or public view through a particular lens, it shapes how individuals, institutions and societies think, believe, and act. How can such beliefs be reframed with the appropriate view?