Matthew Sanders

Matthew Sanders: 10,000 whispers and the immeasurable economics of motherhood
Mothers build children into “expert” human beings through 10,000 whispers — nonaccredited microlessons that make all the difference. We owe them immeasurable gratitude for our lives, love and livelihood.
By Matthew Sanders
May 7, 2014 4 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Rising executive power backs Congress into corners
Growing presidential power has diminished the role of Congress, which is forced to operate in frantic, emergency conditions. The presidency can help restore the trust and dignity of the Congress by adhering to constitutional restraints.
By Matthew Sanders
Feb 21, 2014 7:09 p.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Thoroughly Modern Silly: Modernists recycle philosophies, dress them up and shout down opponents
The preaching of excessiveness is well within the rights of the modernist creed, but their arguments are neither sophisticated nor new, and some are downright silly.
By Matthew Sanders
Jan 18, 2014 6:10 p.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Nelson Mandela’s goodness touched a human soul at Harvard
In my youth I was pained by the struggle of Mandela’s people, half a world away. But on a fall day in Harvard Yard, his soul touched mine, no doubt by the virtue of his life of choosing good over evil. I left inspired to be better.
By Matthew Sanders
Dec 10, 2013 2:40 p.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Can we have chivalry in the BYU vs. Utah rivalry?
Given our blended communities, neighborhoods and churches, we have much to lose if we let offensive behavior and habits infect us. So, here is to a more chivalrous rivalry.
By Matthew Sanders
Sept 21, 2013 6:32 p.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Will Amazon’s Bezos make the Washington Post relevant?
The nation, irrespective of parties or creeds, needs more unclouded visibility into its federal government. We should hope Jeff Bezos will use his talent for delivering relevance to serve the needs of all Americans.
By Matthew Sanders
Aug 8, 2013 12:35 p.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: More countries should follow David Cameron’s defense of children, attack on pornography
David Cameron should be applauded for taking the lead in doing what is morally responsible in the face of that which is morally reprehensible. We should do likewise.
By Matthew Sanders
July 26, 2013 12:10 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Gettysburg teaches the importance of taking and holding high ground
One hundred fifty years ago today the guns of Gettysburg finally fell silent. Today we are faced with new assaults. They are brazen and severe. We are in a great battle for our children. What lessons can we learn about taking and holding high ground?
By Matthew Sanders
July 3, 2013 8:35 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Should we tolerate cheating in marriage because we’re ‘animals’?
When it comes to marital cheating, let’s not slump, yet again, to the quasi-virtue of tolerance. Instead, we should rise to the highest of what it means to be human, and herald the virtue self-governance to give the best in us to our children.
By Matthew Sanders
June 28, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Quantifiable coolness of being a dad
My wife giving birth? Majesty. Placing that tiny baby girl in my arms? Life changing. The coolest thing I’ve ever done? Fatherhood.
By Matthew Sanders
June 14, 2013 9:56 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Will heroism die with ‘the greatest generation?’
World War II produced a generation of heroes who sacrificed themselves for freedom. In an age of social decay and failing families we need new heroes committed to self-governance and the rearing and building of the next generation.
By Matthew Sanders
May 31, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Imploding trust in America’s institutions
America’s trust in key public and private institutions has been sliding steeply for the past 20 years. The latest IRS, justice department and Benghazi scandals raging in Washington follow years of declining faith in Congress, banks and news media.
By Matthew Sanders
May 17, 2013 11:57 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Utah Common Core testing fraught with flaws
While the Utah Common Core aims are admirably ambitious, the outcomes so far don’t seem to make the grade. Without compelling evidence or data protection assurance, the nationally driven program needs a local rewrite.
By Matthew Sanders
April 26, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: My moment with Margaret Thatcher
In a gloomy moment overlooking Ground Zero, I watched Lady Margaret Thatcher solemnly stand in bright contrast to the horrific testament to terror below. It almost seemed she was standing in defiance forces that threatened human dignity and freedom.
By Matthew Sanders
April 9, 2013 6:55 p.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: Let’s take the pain out of the gay marriage debate
The gay marriage debate conjures pain from every conceivable corner and tugs at the heart of humanity. Why? It involves competing feelings and belief about love, faith and family.
By Matthew Sanders
March 29, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: How lessons from Easter and Passover should help us preserve religious freedom
Passover and Easter remind believers of deliverance from oppression and personal failings. As a nation, they should also remind us to protect the key role religious freedom plays in the development of private virtue and the sustaining of liberty.
By Matthew Sanders
March 27, 2013 2:06 p.m. MDT
Matthew Sanders: The decline of the great American startup (+video)
Every year, we depend on optimistic, gritty bunch of business explorers willing to risk time, treasure and mental health on some new idea. They are often the source of our most important innovations. But why have they lost their vitality?
By Matthew Sanders
Feb 28, 2013 11 p.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: The Atlantic is super-wrong for using ‘fascist’ label in Superman story
The Atlantic’s article calling DC Comic’s new Superman writer Orson Scott Card a bigot and fascist is wrong. Why? They use dangerous labels to shout down free and religious expression.
By Matthew Sanders
Feb 20, 2013 6:30 p.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Papal succession, perspective and respecting belief (+video)
The resignation of Pope Benedict XVI provides us an opportunity to learn more about the faith of others, and in so doing, improve our perspective and mutual respect.
By Matthew Sanders
Feb 15, 2013 12:05 a.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: State of the Union? ‘It’s complicated’
If I were to put a State of the Union relationship status on Facebook, it would be, “It’s Complicated.” Going further, what do I “Like” and “Unlike” about President Obama’s speech to the nation?
By Matthew Sanders
Feb 13, 2013 9:55 a.m. MST
If the old adage holds true, that "time is money" then when regulations cost time, they cost jobs.
Matthew Sanders: Unwieldy bureaucracy is crippling the economy
How valuable is your time? Can you afford to lose some of it?
By Matthew Sanders
Feb 1, 2013 12 a.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Six things you should know about the costs of federal regulation
One of the main debates in this past election was on the virtue or evil of different levels of income taxes aimed at certain classes. But curiously little debate ensued on perhaps the most pernicious tax of all that has arisen in the past 10 years.
By Matthew Sanders
Jan 31, 2013 12 a.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: America needs to curb its appetite for violent media
While the gun control debate rages in the wake of the Sandy Hook shootings, we mustn’t lose sight of the other violent crimes that plague our society. Violent media plays a part. Parents must be careful and media producers more socially responsible.
By Matthew Sanders
Jan 18, 2013 12 a.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Focusing on single vs. married is the wrong battle
The Atlantic recently published an article pitting single vs. married individuals. Their argument that government policies cause singles to pay more for taxes and services ignores huge swaths of costs born by married individuals, as well as the benefits that flow to society by their forming and fostering successful families.
By Matthew Sanders
Jan 16, 2013 12:30 a.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Why target Quentin Tarantino?
Why is Quentin Tarantino the subject of so many stories since Sandy Hook? Because he is one of the most influential directors in Hollywood and has an outsize influence culture among directors and actors seeking to copy his success.
By Matthew Sanders
Jan 15, 2013 12:35 a.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Is Hollywood suddenly gun-shy? Director’s Guild nixes Tarantino in nominations
The Director’s Guild announced its nominations. Quentin Tarantino, whose ultra-violent “Django Unchained” received five Golden Globe nominations and hailed by critics, was noticeably missing. Is Hollywood getting the picture on violence?
By Matthew Sanders
Jan 8, 2013 4:20 p.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Reframing the debate on Hollywood’s violent profits
A-list celebrities fuel Quentin Tarantino’s movies with their influence. The result? The films outperform typical rated R movies 8 to 1 and are among the most violent, sexualized and profane entertainment available. What about our children?
By Matthew Sanders
Jan 7, 2013 5:15 p.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Christmas symbols should stay in the public square (+poll)
Christmas symbolizes civic virtues that should be celebrated and encouraged, no matter the belief.
By Matthew Sanders
Dec 21, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Matthew Sanders: Reframing the debate
Over time, if one voice or organization can frame the debate or public view through a particular lens, it shapes how individuals, institutions and societies think, believe, and act. How can such beliefs be reframed with the appropriate view?
By Matthew Sanders
Dec 7, 2012 9:55 a.m. MST
