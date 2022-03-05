McKenna Park

Hogle Zoo is pioneering a first-of-its-kind allergy mask for rhinos. Zookeepers said the mask was several years in the making, and Princess, a 39-year-old female white rhino, modeled it in public Friday.
The University Hospital sees an increase in burn victims in July, many of which are from fireworks accidents, and most of those are children under the age of 5, said outreach and disaster coordinator Annette Newman.
For the first time, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is bringing live animal shows outside the aquarium. Valley Fair Mall is hosting the program every other Thursday this summer, featuring a kid-centered performance with live animals.
It was a Saturday morning like most in the Cramer home. Despite being tired and drained from the daily rigor of an active duty Army career, Sean Cramer got up with his kids to do something they would remember for years to come — clean the house.
Ryan Hymas co-founded Building Beginnings, a rehabilitation nonprofit for people wanting to recover from drug or alcohol addictions. And every single employee, from newly hired to upper management, has an addiction background similar to Hymas’.
The University Hospital’s AirMed team celebrated 40 years of operation Thursday on top of the hospital’s helicopter pad. Cali Hinkley, the only world survivor of spontaneous amniotic fluid embolism, came to share her story and express her gratitude.
Officers shot and killed a man who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint in West Jordan Monday afternoon, then was able to steal a police vehicle, crashing into several cars and injuring their occupants, police said.