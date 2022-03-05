Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
McKenna Park

Utah
Number of Utah women leaders diminishing: ‘We need to do better’
A new study reveals since 2014 the percentage of women in top leadership roles in Utah companies with 100 employees or more has dropped nearly in half.
By McKenna Park
July 23, 2018 9:54 p.m. MDT
Utah
Hogle Zoo pioneers first-of-its-kind rhino eye guard
Hogle Zoo is pioneering a first-of-its-kind allergy mask for rhinos. Zookeepers said the mask was several years in the making, and Princess, a 39-year-old female white rhino, modeled it in public Friday.
By McKenna Park
July 6, 2018 4:48 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fireworks spur wave of runaway pets in some Utah counties
Several county animal shelters in Utah have reported a significant increase in their influx of stray pets this week due to the anxiety and fear fireworks can cause in animals.
By McKenna Park
July 5, 2018 6:06 p.m. MDT
The Miss Provo float, ruled the Mayor's Most Outstanding, passes by during the America's Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Utah
Utahns come together to celebrate America’s freedom, honor veterans
Thousands of Utahns celebrated the Fourth of July by gathering in Provo for the America’s Freedom Festival Grand Parade and Stadium of Fire.
By McKenna Park
July 4, 2018 10:52 p.m. MDT
Emerson Mangelson looks at Morning Glory sparklers while shopping for fireworks with his brother and father at a TNT stand in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Utah
Many Utah firework accident victims are kids under 5, health professionals warn
The University Hospital sees an increase in burn victims in July, many of which are from fireworks accidents, and most of those are children under the age of 5, said outreach and disaster coordinator Annette Newman.
By McKenna Park
July 3, 2018 6:02 p.m. MDT
FILE - People watch the fireworks display during Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Utah
Utah mayor: This might be year to rethink lighting fireworks
Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams suggested Monday, the first day discharging fireworks in Utah is legal this month, that residents should consider not setting off their own fireworks.
By McKenna Park
July 2, 2018 3:17 p.m. MDT
Utah
BYU study notes safety value of no-left-turn road medians
BYU traffic engineers teamed up with UDOT to address what they call one of Utah’s biggest driving safety concerns: left turns.
By McKenna Park
July 1, 2018 4:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Solving a Salt Lake poverty problem: Addiction recovery center creates employment program
First Step House, an addiction recovery center in Salt Lake City, launched a new employment program Friday to help individuals in recovery break through the poverty cycle.
By McKenna Park
June 29, 2018 5:44 p.m. MDT
Utah
Kids clamor for closer look at critters from aquarium’s traveling show
For the first time, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is bringing live animal shows outside the aquarium. Valley Fair Mall is hosting the program every other Thursday this summer, featuring a kid-centered performance with live animals.
By McKenna Park
June 28, 2018 5:38 p.m. MDT
Darlene Lefevre and her daughter, Sophia, 10, watch as the cover is pulled off a 2015 Chrysler 200 that was donated to them at Higgins Body and Paint in West Valley City on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Geico and Higgins Body and Paint, along with other orga
Utah
Mother and daughter go from homelessness to independence with gifted car
Darlene Lefevre and her daughter, Sophia, lost their home in March. On Wednesday, several companies worked together to donate a refurbished car to the little family in need.
By McKenna Park
June 27, 2018 2:26 p.m. MDT
People admire the glass sculptures made by Stan Oneil at the Utah Arts Festival in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Arts
Utah Arts Festival gives top artists a voice
In its 42nd year, the annual Utah Arts Festival is showcasing a range of visual and performing arts, including music, dance, film and visual art.
By McKenna Park
June 22, 2018 6:38 p.m. MDT
FILE - Dancers watch the fireworks display during Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2017. As fireworks go on sale this weekend, city and fire officials are urging Utahns to take extra precautions during July holidays
Utah
Utah officials urge caution as fireworks sales set to begin
As fireworks go on sale this weekend, city and fire officials are urging Utahns to take extra precautions during July holidays and to remember to follow new fireworks restrictions.
By McKenna Park
June 22, 2018 11:11 a.m. MDT
FILE — Voters in Herriman line up to cast their votes Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012 at Butterfield Elementary school.
Utah
Voter turnout already higher than usual in most counties for primary elections
Early voting is underway for Utah’s 2018 primary elections, and some counties are already reporting above average voting turnout.
By McKenna Park
June 20, 2018 5:31 p.m. MDT
Michelle Patey poses with her Lifesaving Award from the Unified Fire Authority at fire Station No. 17 in Taylorsville on Monday, June 18, 2018. When Michelle Patey discovered her husband was turning blue on the bedroom floor one night, she performed CPR o
Utah
Utah woman lauded for CPR training that saved her husband’s life
Unified Fire Authority praised the heroic efforts of a CPR-trained woman who saved her husband one night when he went into cardiac arrest by awarding her the Lifesaving Award Monday.
By McKenna Park
June 18, 2018 5:57 p.m. MDT
Sean Cramer, center, poses for a photo with his sons Nick, left, and Collin outside of their home in South Jordan on Friday, June 15, 2018.
Utah
Advice from an Army veteran, hall of fame father on how to be your kids’ hero
It was a Saturday morning like most in the Cramer home. Despite being tired and drained from the daily rigor of an active duty Army career, Sean Cramer got up with his kids to do something they would remember for years to come — clean the house.
By McKenna Park
June 16, 2018 5:13 p.m. MDT
Utah
Team Random Acts of Kindness Challenge a fun, fulfilling summer scavenger hunt
In the midst of national school shootings, local high school suicides and other bleak circumstances, Michelle Brunson felt inspired to bring some light and kindness to society.
By McKenna Park
June 16, 2018 4:38 p.m. MDT
Josh Dixon and Justin Sanford remodel the basement of a home in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Utah
Unique Utah recovery center run by former addicts celebrates first year
Ryan Hymas co-founded Building Beginnings, a rehabilitation nonprofit for people wanting to recover from drug or alcohol addictions. And every single employee, from newly hired to upper management, has an addiction background similar to Hymas’.
By McKenna Park
June 10, 2018 5:04 p.m. MDT
Spencer Black and Ian Vanwagoner, both with the Mosquito Abatement District-Davis, check for mosquitoes and spread insecticide in North Salt Lake on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Utah
Health experts warn Utahns to protect themselves from West Nile virus this mosquito season
Utah’s mosquito season has begun, and the Utah Department of Health is advising people to take extra precaution after last summer’s increase in West Nile virus cases.
By McKenna Park
June 9, 2018 4:07 p.m. MDT
Captain Larry Subervi says firefighters were called on Saturday to investigate a report of a 1-year-old girl in a car in a neighborhood on the south side.
Utah
Bag of dead cats found in West Valley field, authorities say
A West Valley resident found a bag of dead cats in a field near her yard Friday morning, according to Dave Moss, West Valley City Animal Services director.
By McKenna Park
June 8, 2018 5:22 p.m. MDT
Bangerter Farms displays a sample of the produce it will sell at the Downtown Farmers Market during a press conference at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The Downtown Farmers Market opens June 9 at Pioneer Park and will run ever
Utah
Salt Lake farmers market gears up for Saturday return
The Downtown Farmers Market will be open Saturdays in Pioneer Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October with hundreds of vendors selling local products from produce to handmade arts and crafts.
By McKenna Park
June 6, 2018 4:16 p.m. MDT
Utah
Recent child drowning incidents raise awareness for vigilance near water
Though the summer season is just beginning, there have already been several drownings or near-drowning in Utah.
By McKenna Park
June 6, 2018 11:36 a.m. MDT
Cali Hinkley speaks at a 40th anniversary celebration for the University Hospital's AirMed on Thursday, May 31, 2018, on the hospital's helicopter pad in Salt Lake City. The AirMed team saved Hinkley's life six years ago when she experienced a spontaneous
Utah
Sole survivor of rare obstetric emergency praises U.'s AirMed team
The University Hospital’s AirMed team celebrated 40 years of operation Thursday on top of the hospital’s helicopter pad. Cali Hinkley, the only world survivor of spontaneous amniotic fluid embolism, came to share her story and express her gratitude.
By McKenna Park
June 4, 2018 11:56 a.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake County celebrates older citizens, promotes senior health
Salt Lake County on Wednesday recognized older citizens’ community contributions and encouraged senior adults in the county to elevate their health and fitness.
By McKenna Park
May 30, 2018 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Alleged armed robber shot dead by police after he drives off in patrol vehicle
Officers shot and killed a man who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint in West Jordan Monday afternoon, then was able to steal a police vehicle, crashing into several cars and injuring their occupants, police said.
By McKenna Park
May 28, 2018 9:09 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this image provided by the Holt family, Joshua Holt, his wife Thamara and her daughter Marian Leal, board a plane at the airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Utah
Holts arrive in Utah from Washington D.C. after being released from Venezuelan prison
Josh and Thamy Holt have arrived home in Utah, where they were welcomed at Salt Lake City International Airport around 7 p.m. tonight.
By McKenna Park
May 28, 2018 7:31 p.m. MDT
Spring is often a time of year when residents make landscaping changes around their home. State fire officials say it is the right season to review how "fire wise" your home may be and to implement changes to help keep the structure safe from fire.
Utah
Pine Ridge Fire expected to be contained by Thursday, officials say
Officials expect full containment of the Pine Ridge wildfire that began Saturday by Thursday night, according to Bureau of Land Management information officer Heather O’Hanlon.
By McKenna Park
May 28, 2018 6:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Hyrum Reservoir drowning victim ID’d as 18-year-old Garland man
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the victim of an apparent drowning Friday at Hyrum Reservoir as 18-year-old Judd Miller of Garland.
By McKenna Park and Marjorie Cortez
May 28, 2018 2:37 p.m. MDT
Boaters search for a drowning victim after he jumped off the "Big Toe" on Friday at Hyrum Reservoir.
Utah
Officials find body of drowning victim at Hyrum Reservoir
Emergency crews found the body of a man who was seen jumping off a cliff into Hyrum Reservoir, according to Cache County Sheriff’s Office.
By McKenna Park
May 25, 2018 9:16 p.m. MDT
Police arrested a man who they say got into another man’s car and then flashed an airport employee ID badge, claiming he was a police officer.
Utah
Motorcyclist dies in U.S.-89 crash in Harrisville
A fatal motorcycle accident occurred Friday afternoon on U.S.-89.
By McKenna Park and Andrew Adams
May 25, 2018 8:56 p.m. MDT
Utah
Crash victim’s parents warn Utah drivers slow down this Memorial Day weekend
Maria Fernanda Herrera should have turned 24 Thursday. Five years ago she was speeding home from work on I-15. Her parents texted and called her asking when she would get home, but she never replied.
By McKenna Park
May 24, 2018 5:48 p.m. MDT
