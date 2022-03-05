Michael Erickson

Unless that national dialogue begins to address Hollywood’s broader addiction to objectification and sexualization, we risk perpetuating many of the far-reaching effects of Hollywood’s sexual harassment.
With the recent update of the “Mormon and Gay” website, now an official part of lds.org, there are even more resources to understand the intersection between same-sex attraction and religious belief and practice.
Couples who were at some point very unhappy can become happy again. Research that followed low-conflict, unhappy marriages over five years found that of the 85 percent who stayed married, two-thirds were happily married five years later.
Rather than discriminating against BYU for its LDS-based honor code, LGBT groups might instead consider lobbying Big 12 states to follow the “Utah Compromise” and balance safeguards for LGBT with protections for religious liberties.
Not long before his death, Douglass wrote that Lincoln “was the first great man that I talked with in the United States freely, who in no single instance reminded me of the difference between himself and myself, of the difference of color.”
The World Congress of Families (WCF) will be held for the first time in the U.S. If you’re concerned about the “controversy” around the largest gathering of family scholars and leaders, come and see what it’s all about.
The U.S. is one of only seven countries in the world — including China, North Korea and Vietnam — that permit abortions after 20 weeks. This policy is a reflection of American politics and media, not the American people.
Obergefell v. Hodges is a Supreme Court case about who decides what constitutes “marriage.” It intersects two of America’s most profound institutions — marriage and republican government. Following are four lessons from the dissent.
A century and a half ago, America paid its post-Civil War respects to assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, who was credited for not only saving a nation but a race as well. He in turn redirected the honor and glory to God.
Senate Bill 296 balances safeguards for LGBT people in housing and employment with religious liberty protections for people of faith. In support of SB296, we offer our observations about how it fairly applies to a variety of circumstances.
LGBT should not fear reprisals for publicly acknowledging their legal relationships. But neither should the religious fear reprisals for acknowledging their beliefs and acting according to conscience. Fairness for all requires mutual understanding.
Our personal experiences have convinced us children need, as much as possible, a father and a mother. There are differences between being raised by a father and a mother or by two fathers or two mothers, and we should never give up on the ideal.