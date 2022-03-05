Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Michael Erickson

A young boy walks past a painting depicting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a Juneteenth celebration in Los Angeles.
Opinion
Opinion: Juneteenth is for all Americans
The symbolic mark of the end of slavery completes the promises of the Fourth of July
By Michael Erickson
June 19, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Who more than party their country loved
Unchecked partisanship inevitably destabilizes a republic. Lincoln’s example can steady the country.
By Michael Erickson
Feb 14, 2021 9:35 a.m. MST
If you doubt the election, trust our institutions
Our loyalty is to the Constitution, not any president or party.
By Michael Erickson
Jan 9, 2021 10 p.m. MST
#GiveThanks for the Pilgrims of 1620
There is a reason that 400 years later we continue to honor and remember our Pilgrim forbearers.
By Jenet Jacob Erickson and Michael Erickson
Nov 28, 2020 9 a.m. MST
America has a legacy of loving its enemies. Don’t forget that now
With political opponents vilified in cataclysmic terms, talk of love may seem naïve, even treacherous
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Oct 19, 2020 11:41 a.m. MDT
Remembering the courage and faith of John Lewis, an American hero
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks are the best known leaders of the civil rights movement. John Lewis should be a household name as well.
By Michael Erickson
July 19, 2020 2:55 p.m. MDT
America, God mend thine every flaw
The controversy over our public monuments could use a dose of wisdom from the old saying, “Don’t remove a fence until you know why it was put up in the first place.”
By Michael Erickson
July 5, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
The socialism in Bernie Sanders’ ‘democratic socialism’
By Michael Erickson
March 15, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
America’s leaders need to hear our prayers, and we need to hear America’s history
While America’s enemies abroad are real, there is an increasing sense that the greatest danger to our Republic is the slow, corrosive weakening from within
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Nov 24, 2019 7 a.m. MST
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, a syringe loaded with a dose of CBD oil is shown in a research laboratory at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo.
Michael and Jenet Erickson: Legalize medical marijuana, the Utah way
Here are five likely scenarios to unfold if Prop 2 passes.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Sept 30, 2018 8 a.m. MDT
Largely ignored in the exposés of Hollywood harassers is the way in which they use nudity and sexual scenes in their films to perpetrate their harassment.
Michael and Jenet Erickson: #TimesUp for Hollywood’s sexual addiction
Unless that national dialogue begins to address Hollywood’s broader addiction to objectification and sexualization, we risk perpetuating many of the far-reaching effects of Hollywood’s sexual harassment.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
March 3, 2018 1:59 p.m. MST
While anyone is free to smoke if they so choose, no one should be forced to breath another's secondhand smoke in enclosed, confined spaces. Similarly, no one should be forced to endure involuntary images of sex and violence in the increasingly cramped and
Op-ed: Congress, please limit graphic content in airplane movies
It appears that in-flight movies are becoming a new second-hand smoke.
By Michael Erickson
Jan 27, 2018 1:54 p.m. MST
Op-ed: Lessons I learned from ‘That We May Be One: A Gay Mormon’s Perspective on Faith & Family’
Of all the lessons we might take from Tom Christofferson’s book, perhaps the one that would mean the most to Tom is how to love our LGBT family, friends and neighbors.
By Michael Erickson
Dec 23, 2017 10:20 a.m. MST
With the recent update of the "Mormon and Gay" website, now an official part of lds.org, there are even more resources to understand the intersection between same-sex attraction and religious belief and practice.
Michael and Jenet Erickson: Lessons from ‘Mormon and Gay’
With the recent update of the “Mormon and Gay” website, now an official part of lds.org, there are even more resources to understand the intersection between same-sex attraction and religious belief and practice.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Nov 6, 2016 12:15 a.m. MDT
1735417.jpg
Michael and Jenet Erickson: Marriage deserves a 2nd chance
Couples who were at some point very unhappy can become happy again. Research that followed low-conflict, unhappy marriages over five years found that of the 85 percent who stayed married, two-thirds were happily married five years later.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Sept 4, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
Brigham Young University Campus
My view: Discriminating against BYU threatens efforts at compromise
Rather than discriminating against BYU for its LDS-based honor code, LGBT groups might instead consider lobbying Big 12 states to follow the “Utah Compromise” and balance safeguards for LGBT with protections for religious liberties.
By Michael Erickson
Aug 26, 2016 12:15 a.m. MDT
Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump holds a plane-side rally in a hanger at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio, Monday, March 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
My view: Trump: the anti-Republican
Republicans should unify behind the principle that there is no place in the Republican Party for anti-republican rhetoric.
By Michael Erickson
March 18, 2016 3:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Michael Erickson: Lincoln’s virtue of respect for all people
Not long before his death, Douglass wrote that Lincoln “was the first great man that I talked with in the United States freely, who in no single instance reminded me of the difference between himself and myself, of the difference of color.”
By Michael Erickson
Feb 15, 2016 9:55 a.m. MST
FILE: Utah Sen. Jim Dabakis speaks during a press conference
Last year’s Utah Compromise is a model in statesmanship
When Abraham Lincoln, a well-known teetotaler, addressed Springfield’s temperance society, he did not denounce drunkenness, but urged kindness and brotherly love.
By Michael Erickson
Feb 5, 2016 12:10 a.m. MST
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 1998 file photo, Barbara Henry, a former teacher at William Frantz Elementry school in New Orleans, left, and her 1960 first grade student Ruby Bridges-Hall, pose for a portrait in Boston. Ruby Bridges will be one of the presenting
Ruby Bridges’ Ordinary Answer for an Extraordinary Problem
As we commemorate the Civil Rights movement today, Ruby Bridges’ example reminds us that ordinary Americans strengthened by faith are at the heart of extraordinary events.
By Michael Erickson
Jan 18, 2016 2 a.m. MST
FILE — Executive Director Janice Crouse of World Congress of Families IX speaks during a press conference in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, May 12, 2015, announcing that the World Congress of Families will be in Salt Lake in October. The World Congress of Famil
World Congress of Families a hate group?
The World Congress of Families (WCF) will be held for the first time in the U.S. If you’re concerned about the “controversy” around the largest gathering of family scholars and leaders, come and see what it’s all about.
By Michael Erickson
Oct 22, 2015 12:05 a.m. MDT
In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood president, speaks in Orono, Maine. Stealthily recorded videos of Planned Parenthood officials casually discussing how they provide aborted fetal organs for research have pushed the grou
Michael Erickson: Stop America’s later-term abortion tragedies
The U.S. is one of only seven countries in the world — including China, North Korea and Vietnam — that permit abortions after 20 weeks. This policy is a reflection of American politics and media, not the American people.
By Michael Erickson
Oct 4, 2015 12:05 a.m. MDT
Abortion is a topic we would all prefer to avoid. But if we do not talk about it now, then when?
Michael & Jenet Erickson: Organ harvesting controversy deserves our attention, discussion
Abortion is a topic we would all prefer to avoid. But if we do not talk about it now, then when?
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Aug 16, 2015 12:05 a.m. MDT
Unless overruled, divisive decisions like Obergefell v. Hodges should be followed out of respect for rule of law. But as a matter of moral opinion, it is just that, opinion.
Five principles to help guide public dialogue over what marriage means
Unless overruled, divisive decisions like Obergefell v. Hodges should be followed out of respect for rule of law. But as a matter of moral opinion, it is just that, opinion.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
July 26, 2015 12 a.m. MDT
Obergefell v. Hodges is a Supreme Court case about who decides what constitutes "marriage." It intersects two of America's most profound institutions — marriage and republican government.
Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision threatens American democracy
Obergefell v. Hodges is a Supreme Court case about who decides what constitutes “marriage.” It intersects two of America’s most profound institutions — marriage and republican government. Following are four lessons from the dissent.
By Michael Erickson
July 20, 2015 9:41 a.m. MDT
A century and a half ago, America paid its post-Civil War respects to assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, who was credited for not only saving a nation but a race as well. He in turn redirected the honor and glory to God.
Lincoln saved a nation but deflected credit to a greater power
A century and a half ago, America paid its post-Civil War respects to assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, who was credited for not only saving a nation but a race as well. He in turn redirected the honor and glory to God.
By Michael Erickson
May 4, 2015 6:20 p.m. MDT
Elder L. Tom Perry of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, shakes hands with Equality Utah executive director Troy Williams, center, as Clifford Rosky, chairman of Equality Utah, right, looks on following t
SB296’s spirit of compromise: 10 scenarios where SB296 balances safeguards for LGBT with religious liberties
Senate Bill 296 balances safeguards for LGBT people in housing and employment with religious liberty protections for people of faith. In support of SB296, we offer our observations about how it fairly applies to a variety of circumstances.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
March 8, 2015 7:52 p.m. MDT
1487285.jpg
Protecting conscience is not discrimination
LGBT should not fear reprisals for publicly acknowledging their legal relationships. But neither should the religious fear reprisals for acknowledging their beliefs and acting according to conscience. Fairness for all requires mutual understanding.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Feb 15, 2015 12 a.m. MST
In our pluralistic society, religious freedom is not just one policy among many; it is the foundation of the liberties we enjoy as Americans. It is our first freedom.
Utah businesses need religious freedom bill
In our pluralistic society, religious freedom is not just one policy among many; it is the foundation of the liberties we enjoy as Americans. It is our first freedom.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Jan 28, 2015 12 a.m. MST
Our personal experiences have convinced us children need, as much as possible, a father and a mother. There are differences between being raised by a father and a mother or by two fathers or two mothers, and we should never give up on the ideal.
In marriage debate, don’t give up the ideal
Our personal experiences have convinced us children need, as much as possible, a father and a mother. There are differences between being raised by a father and a mother or by two fathers or two mothers, and we should never give up on the ideal.
By Michael Erickson and Jenet Jacob Erickson
Oct 31, 2014 9:55 a.m. MDT
