Michelle King: From foster care to forever family, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This week on “Mormon Times TV” — the challenges and blessings of foster care, forgiving a tremendous loss, grandparenting while serving a mission, the new Provo City Center Utah Temple on stilts and life lessons Marie Osmond learned from her mother.
By Michelle King
May 15, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Michelle King: LDS First Presidency wives on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On our special “Mormon Times TV” Mother’s Day show, you’ll get to know the wives of the LDS First Presidency. One child from each of the three families will tell us what makes Sisters Frances Monson, Kathleen Eyring and Harriet Uchtdorf so special.
By Michelle King
May 8, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Michelle King: Bridging the LDS, non-LDS divide — on ‘Mormon Times TV’
Sunday on “Mormon Times TV,” Richard & Linda Eyre will have tips on teaching children respect. Plus befriending your non-LDS neighbors without offending them. Also, Utah’s “Mr. Basketball” chooses faith over fame, and BYUtv’s “Studio C” comedy.
By Michelle King
April 24, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Chy Johnson and the Queen Creek High School varsity football team. Members of the football team took Johnson, a special needs student, under their wing after they learned she was being tormented by bullies.
Michelle King: Teens stop the bullying, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On April 21, you’ll see how teenage football players stepped in to stop bullying at their high school and changed a girl’s life. Plus relationship coach Matt Townsend, BYU’s Young Ambassadors, and Sister Elaine Dalton looks back.
By Michelle King
April 17, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Utah State University basketball player Danny Berger speaks with the press as he continues recovery at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Friday, Dec. 7, 2012.
Michelle King: Utah State’s Danny Berger’s comeback, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV,” what USU’s Danny Berger learned about faith and miracles after his near-death experience on the court. Plus, David Archuleta’s new music, and using principles of the gospel to change negative thought processes.
By Michelle King
April 10, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
BYU's Ezekiel Ansah runs through drills during the 2013 pro day at BYU in Provo on Thursday, March 28, 2013.
Michelle King: Kyle Van Noy, Ziggy Ansah on Sunday’s ‘Mormon Times TV’
On a special edition of “Mormon Times TV,” Kyle Van Noy and Ziggy Ansah discuss football, friendship and faith. Plus the woman who played Emma Smith, the LDS Church’s London PR campaign, a new boy band and the story behind the Angel Moroni statues.
By Michelle King
April 3, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Michelle King: Ultimate forgiveness, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This Sunday, meet a family who not only forgave the man who killed their mother in a car crash, but surrounded him with love and support. Author Brad Wilcox discusses Jesus’ Atonement and, learn how to share the stories of our lives with loved ones.
By Michelle King
March 27, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Eagle Scout projects will be part of Mormon Times TV on Sunday, March 17.
Michelle King: Worthy Eagle Scout projects, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This Sunday, we’ll look at Eagle Scout projects and lessons to be learned. We’ll talk with a missionary couple in Sierra Leone, discuss the challenges of missionaries who return early, and see how five seminary teachers lost big pounds for big cash.
By Michelle King
March 13, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
This Sunday on “Mormon Times TV,” an inventive young mother will be along to explain how you can squeeze in time for a daily morning devotional that’s quick, easy, and will help you armor your children with Christian values every day before leaving home.
Michelle King: Armor your children, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV,” you’ll see how to armor your children with Christian values — and it only takes minutes. Plus you’ll meet the reigning Miss Utah, and we’ll talk about “redefining” beauty, and the unique style of Salt Lake City architecture.
By Michelle King
March 6, 2013 5:05 a.m. MST
Michelle King: Best mobile apps for gospel use, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV,” you’ll see how to use your mobile devices to access gospel materials, how LDS mission presidents are preparing for increased numbers of missionaries, and former Ute basketball star Mitch Smith tells his 10-year conversion story.
By Michelle King
Feb 27, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Michelle King: ‘MormonTimes TV': Teaching children about money
This Sunday on “Mormon Times TV,” Richard Eyre explains how to teach our children about money, including the spiritual implications. Plus all the great things going on with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir this year and more on the new Mexico MTC.
By Michelle King
Feb 20, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Vickie Walker in her home in Salt Lake City on Feb. 12, 2011. Walker's husband, Jeffrey Walker, was one of five people killed by 18-year-old Suleiman Talovic when he opened fire Feb. 12, 2007, with a handgun and shotgun at Trolley Square.
Michelle King: The powerful impact of hope, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV” this Sunday, we’ll visit with two women whose lives were changed through the power of hope — one, after great loss in the Trolley Square shootings; the other battling addiction. Plus channeling the power of hope for our good.
By Michelle King
Feb 6, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Matt Townsend, relationship and communication expert, will be on Mormon Times TV this Sunday with Michelle King.
Michelle King: Single and steadfast, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This Sunday on “Mormon Times TV,” we’ll explore the world of mid-singles in the LDS Church and find out how singles over 30 can remain steadfast. Plus you’ll find out what drives dancing violinist Lindsey Stirling, a new Mormon YouTube sensation.
By Michelle King
Jan 30, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Michelle King: Resolving to be happier in your marriage, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV,” psychologist Wendy Ulrich has tips to make your marriage better. Plus the teenager in “Dayton’s Legs” becomes an iron man, a musical dream realized for Nathan Pacheco, and the amazing widows of “Hearts Knit Together.”
By Michelle King
Jan 16, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Michelle King: Jan. 13 episode of ‘Mormon Times TV’ will feature study helps for Doctrine and Covenants
On our January 13 episode of ‘Mormon Times TV,’ Susan Easton Black will show you how to make the most of your D&C study this year. Plus, Linda and Richard Eyre will visit and talk about making goals.
By Michelle King
Jan 9, 2013 5:15 a.m. MST
Roughly 2,200 "Stripling Warriors" march in the Bountiful Handcart Parade in Bountiful on July 20, 2012.
Michelle King: Our favorites from 2012, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This week, a look back at some of our favorite stories from 2012 —including Elsha Stockseth, an artist who doesn’t let her muscular dystrophy stop her. Plus the Mormon mega wedding, Kenneth Cope, the stripling warriors march, and LDS mommy blo
By Michelle King
Dec 26, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Michelle King: Uchtdorf family Christmas traditions, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This Sunday on “Mormon Times TV,” we’ll check in on the Uchtdorf family Christmas traditions with daughter, Antje Evans. See what it’s like to be an LDS cadet at West Point, and David Osmond and his wife, Valerie, sing a beautiful Christmas song.
By Michelle King
Dec 19, 2012 5 a.m. MST
"Noel: Carols of Christmas Past" is from violinist Jenny Oaks Baker.
Michelle King: Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and former Celtic Woman singer Alex Sharpe perform, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV,” hear Grammy nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and former Celtic Woman singer Alex Sharpe share a gorgeous Christmas song. Plus the secret of successful blended families and how music unified the Utah 5A football champs.
By Michelle King
Dec 12, 2012 5:10 a.m. MST
Michelle King: The Piano Guys tell their story on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On our Dec. 9 episode of “Mormon Times TV,” you’ll hear the story behind The Piano Guys and how they rely on God for guidance. Plus, missionary moms come together to honor two elders who won’t ever be coming home. And holiday gifts that inspire.
By Michelle King
Dec 5, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Michelle King: ‘Mormon Times TV': A church message amid the glitz
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has found a way to utilize gaudy Times Square to target New Yorkers and millions of visitors in promoting its message of faith in Jesus Christ for Christmas.
By Michelle King
Nov 28, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Sister missionaries react to the news that new sisters can enter the mission field at the age of 19 during the Saturday morning session of general conference on Saturday, Oct. 6.
Michelle King: Better preparation for missionaries, on ‘Mormon Times TV’ this Sunday
On “Mormon Times TV” this Sunday: Brad Wilcox with ideas for better preparation for missionary service, an interview with BYU basketball star Tyler Haws, your favorite Primary songs, plus a month’s worth of Christmas activities on Temple Square.
By Michelle King
Nov 21, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Michelle King: Mormon Helping Hands to the rescue, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This Sunday on “Mormon Times TV,” you’ll see how LDS members come to the rescue in the Superstorm Sandy cleanup effort. Plus a reality TV show starring real Mormon missionaries, and ideas for turning family fun into family service for the holidays.
By Michelle King
Nov 14, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Michelle King: Honoring angel babies, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This Sunday on “Mormon Times TV,” you’ll see how a grieving mother finds a way to pay tribute to micro-preemies. Also on November 11, holiday traditions focused on the Savior, LDS Charities partners with the US Navy, plus a local “super chapel.”
By Michelle King
Nov 7, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Michelle King: Kidnapped missionaries speak out 14 years later on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV” this Sunday, you’ll hear an amazing story of faith from two LDS missionaries kidnapped in Russia 14 years ago. Also, John Bytheway will be along, plus a happy adoption story, the PCC marks 50-years, and LDS musician Justin Cash.
By Michelle King
Oct 31, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Michelle King: Finding joy after tremendous loss, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV” this Sunday, you’ll see how a man who lost half his family finally found joy. Plus, relationship expert Matt Townsend on making resolutions a reality, a Book of Mormon testimony bears fruit and worthy Sunday music in your home.
By Michelle King
Oct 24, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Michelle King: Mormon Mommy Bloggers share the gospel online, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This Sunday on “Mormon Times TV,” you’ll meet a group of so-called Mormon Mommy Bloggers, sharing the gospel online. Plus how to better understand and care for those with special needs, and tools for teenagers to combat today’s temptations.
By Michelle King
Oct 17, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Michelle King: Jimmer Fredette on living the gospel in the NBA, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
This week on “Mormon Times TV,” Jimmer Fredette and his new wife explain how they live the gospel while playing in the NBA. Also, LDS therapist Julie Hanks helps us with warning signs for a dangerous problem. Plus Val Bagley, “The Cartoonist Guy.”
By Michelle King
Oct 10, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Michelle King: Jimmy Osmond shares his trials, triumphs and testimony, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV,” you’ll hear from Jimmy Osmond, plus two humanitarians who witnessed how Relief Society saved a life in Africa. Also--Elder Holland’s most embarrassing day, the temple as a place of healing, and mormon.org goes international.
By Michelle King
Sept 19, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Michelle King: Five siblings marry on the same day, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On “Mormon Times TV,” meet the Waldies. Five of their eight children got married the same day in the same LDS temple! Plus life-changing challenges with new triplets, teaching your kids the value of work, and football great Chad Lewis.
By Michelle King
Sept 5, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Michelle King: Enjoy ‘golden’ moments now, on ‘Mormon Times TV’
On Sunday’s “Mormon Times TV,” you’ll see how to treasure the sweetness of everyday moments. Plus, meet an LDS comedian in New York City and see something Pretty Darn Funny online. There’s also good news about an injured Mormon missionary.
By Michelle King
Aug 29, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
