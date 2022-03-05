clock
Mike Lee
https://www.deseret.com/authors/mike-lee/rss
Sen. Mike Lee is the senior United States Senator from Utah.
Opinion
Opinion: Washington should let you decide where education tax dollars go
Lamentably, the federal government does not have much enthusiasm for school choice. That cold shoulder toward school choice hurts low-income families the most.
By
Mike Lee
Jan 26, 2022 3:24 p.m. MST
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee: Missing my friend, Harry Reid
As I got to know the Reid family, I came to appreciate Harry’s well-developed sense of humor and penchant for practical jokes.
By
Mike Lee
Dec 30, 2021 10:48 a.m. MST
Opinion
A monumental insult
Utah’s two senators and four congressmen are united in opposition to Biden’s expansion of Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase.
By
Mike Lee
,
Mitt Romney
, and 4 more
Oct 8, 2021 2:29 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Critical race theory attacks what it means to be an American
Racism is reprehensible, and any vestiges of it must be condemned. But attacking our founding principles is not the solution.
By
Mike Lee
July 13, 2021 7:59 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Understanding no greater love
Memorial Day is a day set aside to memorialize that the record of American greatness is illuminated by the graves of her fallen.
By
Mike Lee
May 30, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch: Botching criminal justice reform comes at a steep cost
The heart of criminal justice reform is helping our communities stay as safe and secure as possible, while simultaneously protecting the God-given equal rights of all Americans.
By
Mike Lee
and
Orrin Hatch
May 19, 2021 9:42 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee: The union and the Constitution forever
America’s ability to make our diversity a strength is part of what makes us the greatest nation on earth. Our job is to make sure our diversity pulls us together instead of pulling us apart
By
Mike Lee
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee: Gov. Gary Herbert has been a champion for all that is good in Utah
I rise today to honor my friend, Gary Herbert, governor of the state of Utah for the last 12 years, who after a long career in public service is embarking on a well-earned retirement.
By
Mike Lee
Dec 31, 2020 2:37 p.m. MST
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee: More children deserve a place to call home
Breaking down barriers in the foster care system is vital to connecting more children in need with stable, loving homes.
By
Mike Lee
Nov 22, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee: I didn’t vote for Trump 4 years ago, but I will this election
He says things I would never say, but actions speak louder than words, and his record is strong.
By
Mike Lee
Oct 25, 2020 6 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Replenishing Paycheck Protection Program is crucial to opening the economy
American economic recovery starts by opening one community at a time.
By
Mike Lee
April 21, 2020 10:15 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee: Coronavirus is bigger than politics, but so are the American people
By
Mike Lee
March 15, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee: Examples of early suffrage leaders continue to inspire
By
Mike Lee
Feb 13, 2020 12 p.m. MST
Opinion
Sen Mike Lee: Community can play a bigger role in public education
By
Mike Lee
Dec 14, 2019 8 p.m. MST
Opinion
Utah Sen. Mike Lee: What I told the Russian government
If our relationship with Russia is ever going to improve, its aggressive behavior must stop.
By
Mike Lee
Sept 15, 2019 8 a.m. MDT