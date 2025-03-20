Coal from various sources is mixed for use at the Huntington power plant in Huntington, Tuesday, March 24, 2015.

Warships, fighter jets, missile systems — none of them move without critical minerals. But thanks to Washington’s glacial bureaucracy, it takes an average of 29 years to open a new critical mineral mine in America.

That’s not a typo.

If we had today’s permitting process during World War I, the minerals needed for the war effort wouldn’t begin production until after World War II.

Meanwhile, China is mining, refining and stockpiling at breakneck speed. We’re falling behind, and we’re surrendering before the fight even starts.

In fact, a majority of the world’s mineral extraction and refinement are controlled by adversarial countries.

We’ve seen what happens when we rely on these nations for essential resources: supply chain disruptions, economic vulnerabilities and national security risks.

It’s time to fix that.

The resources are here — we just need the right policies to unleash them.

Utah has 40 of the 50 minerals deemed essential by the U.S. Geological Survey. Yet, bureaucratic delays, weaponized litigation and inconsistent regulations often create insurmountable barriers to domestic production.

Of the 10 minerals or mineral groups currently subject to Chinese export bans or restrictions, Utah can produce nine.

This isn’t a partisan issue. Members from across the aisle all recognize that mineral security is national security.

Recently, the Critical Mineral Consistency Act was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

Right now, the Department of Energy and the Department of the Interior have separate, inconsistent lists of what counts as “critical.”

That doesn’t make sense.

In 2023, the Energy Department added copper to its list of 18 critical materials, recognizing the metal as integral in energy technologies and at risk for supply disruptions by 2035.

But the U.S. Geological Survey left copper off its own list — even though it’s vital for power grids, wind turbines and EVs.

The Critical Minerals Consistency Act would require these lists to match.

These designations send a powerful message to investors: the U.S. government is backing these supply chains on national security grounds. We need clarity and consistency if we want private investment in domestic production.

If we want to strengthen our supply chains, we must reject policies that create additional burdens on domestic production.

Imposing additional federal royalties and regulatory requirements would only add cost and uncertainty, driving investment overseas to nations with far worse environmental and humanitarian standards.

It would create redundant fees, as domestic mining projects are already subject to state and local royalties and taxes.

Why would we choose to levy additional cost burdens on an industry that is already struggling to compete with countries like China and Russia to supply Americans with the products most essential to our economic and national security?

Simply put, these proposals would make our mineral supply chains less competitive and more vulnerable. With all the geopolitical instability around the world, we cannot afford to drag our feet any longer. China is racing ahead in mineral processing and refining. We need to move faster, smarter and more strategically.

The United States has the resources and the talent. We just need the right policies to lead this charge.

We wouldn’t wait 29 years to build a warship. We wouldn’t wait 29 years to deploy a fighter jet. So why are we waiting decades to secure the minerals needed to construct them?

If we don’t mine it, we don’t make it. And if we don’t make it, we don’t lead. The time for half-measures is over. China is playing the long game, and they’re playing to win. If we don’t fix our supply chains now, we’ll be playing catch-up for generations.

The question isn’t whether America has the minerals. It’s whether Washington will let us mine them before it’s too late.

Mike Lee is Utah’s senior U.S. senator. Brian Somers is the president of the Utah Mining Association. Jonathan Freedman is the president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah. Aaron Starks is the president and CEO of 47G — Utah Aerospace & Defense.