clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Nate Schwartz
https://www.deseret.com/authors/nate-schwartz/rss
Entertainment
Sports card collecting is having a historic boom right now and here’s why
It’s time to find that dusty shoebox of cards in your attic.
By
Nate Schwartz
May 16, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Costco is reintroducing food samples, food courts and indoor dining to its stores
The retailer switched to selling only takeout food as the pandemic struck last March.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 24, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
Movies
How family-friendly are the 2021 Oscar contenders?
This year’s Best Picture nominees touch on prescient topics and significant historical events, but will they work for family movie night?
By
Nate Schwartz
April 23, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Russell Crowe just revealed his role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Crowe’s character is taking the MCU to Mount Olympus.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 23, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Iron Man fans rented a billboard in L.A. asking Marvel to resurrect Tony Stark
The sign calls for the studio to #BringBackTonyStarkToLife.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 23, 2021 4:39 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
How to watch the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony
Unlike earlier shows from this awards season, the Oscars will be held live and in-person.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 22, 2021 5:38 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel series starring Hilary Duff is coming to Hulu
The new series follows a character named Sophie as she and her friends navigate romantic relationships and professional endeavors.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 22, 2021 4:45 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Google releases a touching animated video to celebrate Earth Day
The 40-second video shows people planting and growing up alongside trees.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 22, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The prehistoric creature known as the ‘Godzilla’ shark has been given a formal name
The fossilized creature was first discovered in New Mexico in 2013.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 22, 2021 10:51 a.m. MDT
Science & Tech
More than 2 billion T. rex may have roamed the Earth, a new study suggests
A team of paleontologists from the University of California, Berkeley recently published their findings in the Science journal.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 21, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Michael Keaton is playing Batman again. Here’s what we know
Keaton first donned the mask and cape in Tim Burton’s “Batman” film over 30 years ago.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 20, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
NASA’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity becomes the first to fly on another planet
The small aircraft has four more flights scheduled on the red planet.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 20, 2021 11:57 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
McDonald’s next celebrity meal spotlights BTS (and Chicken McNuggets)
The fast food company previously collaborated with rapper Travis Scott and reggaeton singer J Balvin.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 19, 2021 2:42 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Fancy Feast made a cookbook for humans who want to coordinate meals with their cats
The human food recipes are designed to match the three cat food entrees in Fancy Feast’s new “Petites” line.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 17, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Science & Tech
NASA’s Mars InSight lander might be dying
Dust is covering the lander’s solar panels, rendering it unable to recharge.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 16, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
Food
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is opening two new locations in Utah
The first location is set to open in South Jordan in June.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 16, 2021 4:36 p.m. MDT
Movies
Mads Mikkelsen joins the cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’
The Danish actor has made several appearances in major franchises including “Star Wars,” “James Bond” and the MCU.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 16, 2021 12:53 p.m. MDT
Science & Tech
What is a Monkeydactyl? Meet the newly discovered flying dino with opposable thumbs
Researchers believe the small dinosaur used its thumbs to scale trees and hunt bugs.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 15, 2021 11 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Everything you need to know about the 2021 Lyrid Meteor shower
The annual meteor shower will peak this year on April 21.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 15, 2021 11 p.m. MDT
Science & Tech
Watch a meteor light up the night sky in southern Florida
Security cameras caught footage of the fireball as it shot across the sky and exploded.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 15, 2021 10:27 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Netflix will release a special on Chadwick Boseman later this month
Titled “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist,” the special will only be available during a 30-day window.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 14, 2021 7:30 p.m. MDT
Food
Wendy’s is offering this limited time breakfast deal for the rest of April
Wendy’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Sandwich is being sold at a discounted price for one month only.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 14, 2021 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot: A first look at the new Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup
The CW released the first image for its new live-action pilot, “Powerpuff.”
By
Nate Schwartz
April 13, 2021 7:45 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thinking about running for president?
A survey recently revealed that 46% of people would support Johnson in a presidential bid.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 13, 2021 2:36 p.m. MDT
Science & Tech
NASA releases a stunning photo of blue dunes on Mars
The false-color image was captured by a thermal imager on the Mars Odyssey orbiter
By
Nate Schwartz
April 13, 2021 6 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Could Texas see a Gov. Matthew McConaughey? The actor is giving idea ‘true consideration’
Will Matthew McConaughey be the next actor turned politician?
By
Nate Schwartz
April 12, 2021 3:56 p.m. MDT
Food
Kraft Singles is giving away grilled cheese-scented incense to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
The company has dubbed the quirky new product “The Grilled Cheese-cense.”
By
Nate Schwartz
April 12, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Marvel launched a website that lets visitors explore the world of Madripoor
The site featured several X-men Easter eggs that are now removed.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 9, 2021 7:54 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Why Shaq paid for a young stranger’s engagement ring
“Whenever I leave the house I just try to do a good deed,” the Hall of Famer said.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 9, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Netflix lands exclusive streaming rights to future Sony movies
Starting in 2022, all of Sony’s new movies will appear on the streaming platform after their theatrical runs.
By
Nate Schwartz
April 9, 2021 1:58 p.m. MDT
Load More