Nate Schwartz

In this Aug. 19, 2011 photo, Joe Page a New York Yankees pitcher is one of the bubble gum baseball cards Sarah Maughan has in her gum collection of more than 1400 flavors and types, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Entertainment
Sports card collecting is having a historic boom right now and here’s why
It’s time to find that dusty shoebox of cards in your attic.
By Nate Schwartz
May 16, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
In this March 20, 2020, file photo, shoppers line up to enter a Costco store in Tacoma, Wash. Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts this week. The IRS tweeted Saturday, April 11, 2020, that it had begun depositing funds into taxpayers’ bank accounts and would be working to get them out as fast as it can. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Fle)
U.S. & World
Costco is reintroducing food samples, food courts and indoor dining to its stores
The retailer switched to selling only takeout food as the pandemic struck last March.
By Nate Schwartz
April 24, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Some people watch awards shows out of love, others because they love to hate. But this year, as ratings have taken a dive, will anybody tune in to the Oscars?
Movies
How family-friendly are the 2021 Oscar contenders?
This year’s Best Picture nominees touch on prescient topics and significant historical events, but will they work for family movie night?
By Nate Schwartz
April 23, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
The new “Thor: Love and Thunder” logo.
Entertainment
Russell Crowe just revealed his role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Crowe’s character is taking the MCU to Mount Olympus.
By Nate Schwartz
April 23, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
This undated publicity photo released by Marvel shows Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in a scene from Marvel’s “Iron Man 3.” The movie releases in the USA on May 3, 2013.(AP Photo/Marvel, Zade Rosenthal)
Entertainment
Iron Man fans rented a billboard in L.A. asking Marvel to resurrect Tony Stark
The sign calls for the studio to #BringBackTonyStarkToLife.
By Nate Schwartz
April 23, 2021 4:39 p.m. MDT
In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Some people watch awards shows out of love, others because they love to hate. But this year, as ratings have taken a dive, will anybody tune in to the Oscars?
Entertainment
How to watch the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony
Unlike earlier shows from this awards season, the Oscars will be held live and in-person.
By Nate Schwartz
April 22, 2021 5:38 p.m. MDT
Actress / singer Hilary Duff arrives at the MusiCares 2014 Person of the Year Tribute on Friday, January 24, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel series starring Hilary Duff is coming to Hulu
The new series follows a character named Sophie as she and her friends navigate romantic relationships and professional endeavors.
By Nate Schwartz
April 22, 2021 4:45 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_04_22_at_10.54.00_AM.png
U.S. & World
Google releases a touching animated video to celebrate Earth Day
The 40-second video shows people planting and growing up alongside trees.
By Nate Schwartz
April 22, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
AP21106670035779.jpg
U.S. & World
The prehistoric creature known as the ‘Godzilla’ shark has been given a formal name
The fossilized creature was first discovered in New Mexico in 2013.
By Nate Schwartz
April 22, 2021 10:51 a.m. MDT
In a May 15, 2012 photo paleontologists from the Black Hills Institute of Geologic Research with the help of film industry prop artists install a T-Rex fossil skeleton in the new Hall of Paleontology at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Tuesday. The $
Science & Tech
More than 2 billion T. rex may have roamed the Earth, a new study suggests
A team of paleontologists from the University of California, Berkeley recently published their findings in the Science journal.
By Nate Schwartz
April 21, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
Michael Keaton arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Michael Keaton is playing Batman again. Here’s what we know
Keaton first donned the mask and cape in Tim Burton’s “Batman” film over 30 years ago.
By Nate Schwartz
April 20, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on the red planet’s surface near the Perseverance rover, left. NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover headed to Mars. Set to rocket away this week from Florida, Perseverance is NASA’s brawniest and brainiest Martian rover yet.
U.S. & World
NASA’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity becomes the first to fly on another planet
The small aircraft has four more flights scheduled on the red planet.
By Nate Schwartz
April 20, 2021 11:57 a.m. MDT
In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, K-pop band BTS arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
McDonald’s next celebrity meal spotlights BTS (and Chicken McNuggets)
The fast food company previously collaborated with rapper Travis Scott and reggaeton singer J Balvin.
By Nate Schwartz
April 19, 2021 2:42 p.m. MDT
This Monday, Nov. 16, 2015, photo shows Fancy Feast cat food, fish and shrimp feast flavor, a product of Thailand, purchased at a Publix market in Orlando, Fla.
U.S. & World
Fancy Feast made a cookbook for humans who want to coordinate meals with their cats
The human food recipes are designed to match the three cat food entrees in Fancy Feast’s new “Petites” line.
By Nate Schwartz
April 17, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
This Feb. 18, 2020 photo made available by NASA shows the InSight lander’s dome-covered seismometer, known as SEIS, on Mars. On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, scientists reported that the spacecraft has detected hundreds of quakes and even aftershocks that are regularly jolting the red planet.
Science & Tech
NASA’s Mars InSight lander might be dying
Dust is covering the lander’s solar panels, rendering it unable to recharge.
By Nate Schwartz
April 16, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_04_16_at_3.31.15_PM.png
Food
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is opening two new locations in Utah
The first location is set to open in South Jordan in June.
By Nate Schwartz
April 16, 2021 4:36 p.m. MDT
Actor Mads Mikkelsen poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘At Eternity’s Gate’ at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
Movies
Mads Mikkelsen joins the cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’
The Danish actor has made several appearances in major franchises including “Star Wars,” “James Bond” and the MCU.
By Nate Schwartz
April 16, 2021 12:53 p.m. MDT
Opposed pollex depicted as being utilized in handling food items (a palaeontinid) and in clinging to trees (a ginkgo).
Science & Tech
What is a Monkeydactyl? Meet the newly discovered flying dino with opposable thumbs
Researchers believe the small dinosaur used its thumbs to scale trees and hunt bugs.
By Nate Schwartz
April 15, 2021 11 p.m. MDT
In this 20-second exposure, a meteor streaks across the night sky above trees near Moscow, Idaho in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 during the Perseid Meteor Shower. The annual event can produce dozens of meteors an hour.
U.S. & World
Everything you need to know about the 2021 Lyrid Meteor shower
The annual meteor shower will peak this year on April 21.
By Nate Schwartz
April 15, 2021 11 p.m. MDT
In this 20-second exposure, a meteor streaks across the night sky above trees near Moscow, Idaho in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 during the Perseid Meteor Shower. The annual event can produce dozens of meteors an hour.
Science & Tech
Watch a meteor light up the night sky in southern Florida
Security cameras caught footage of the fireball as it shot across the sky and exploded.
By Nate Schwartz
April 15, 2021 10:27 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2014 file photo, actor Chadwick Boseman attends the world premiere of “Get On Up” at the Ham Yard Hotel in central London. “Doctor Strange,” “Black Panther,” “Captain Marvel” and the “Inhumans” are joining the Marvel cinematic uni
Entertainment
Netflix will release a special on Chadwick Boseman later this month
Titled “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist,” the special will only be available during a 30-day window.
By Nate Schwartz
April 14, 2021 7:30 p.m. MDT
In this Jan. 29, 2012 photo, a customer leaves a Wendy’s restaurant in Los Angeles.
Food
Wendy’s is offering this limited time breakfast deal for the rest of April
Wendy’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Sandwich is being sold at a discounted price for one month only.
By Nate Schwartz
April 14, 2021 4 p.m. MDT
Fans walk past floating Cartoon Network Powerpuff Girls on day one of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday, July 21, 2016, in San Diego.
Entertainment
‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot: A first look at the new Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup
The CW released the first image for its new live-action pilot, “Powerpuff.”
By Nate Schwartz
April 13, 2021 7:45 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler’s nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it’s ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thinking about running for president?
A survey recently revealed that 46% of people would support Johnson in a presidential bid.
By Nate Schwartz
April 13, 2021 2:36 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_04_12_at_2.02.35_PM.png
Science & Tech
NASA releases a stunning photo of blue dunes on Mars
The false-color image was captured by a thermal imager on the Mars Odyssey orbiter
By Nate Schwartz
April 13, 2021 6 a.m. MDT
Actor Matthew McConaughey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Interstellar, in central London, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014.
Entertainment
Could Texas see a Gov. Matthew McConaughey? The actor is giving idea ‘true consideration’
Will Matthew McConaughey be the next actor turned politician?
By Nate Schwartz
April 12, 2021 3:56 p.m. MDT
April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day and, in celebration of the annual event, Kraft Singles is giving away a new and unique product: Grilled cheese sandwich-scented incense.
Food
Kraft Singles is giving away grilled cheese-scented incense to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
The company has dubbed the quirky new product “The Grilled Cheese-cense.”
By Nate Schwartz
April 12, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_04_09_at_1.01.29_PM.png
Entertainment
Marvel launched a website that lets visitors explore the world of Madripoor
The site featured several X-men Easter eggs that are now removed.
By Nate Schwartz
April 9, 2021 7:54 p.m. MDT
Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O’Neal speaks during induction ceremonies at Symphony Hall, Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Springfield, Mass.
Entertainment
Why Shaq paid for a young stranger’s engagement ring
“Whenever I leave the house I just try to do a good deed,” the Hall of Famer said.
By Nate Schwartz
April 9, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore.
Entertainment
Netflix lands exclusive streaming rights to future Sony movies
Starting in 2022, all of Sony’s new movies will appear on the streaming platform after their theatrical runs.
By Nate Schwartz
April 9, 2021 1:58 p.m. MDT
