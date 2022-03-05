clock
Robert Trishman
Utah
Salt Lake City School District high schools unveil new logos, websites
The Salt Lake City School District has unveiled new websites, logos and mascots for its three comprehensive high schools: East, Highland and West.
By
Robert Trishman
May 22, 2013 5:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Mistaken identity case has Ogden mulling changes in arrest warrant policy
A case of mistaken identity has prompted city administrators to recommend changes in its arrest warrant policy.
By
Robert Trishman
Jan 22, 2013 5:30 p.m. MST
Sports
Commentary: Collegiate sports needs a ‘cultural change’
It’s debatable whether the NCAA was too harsh — or not harsh enough — on Penn State’s football program.
By
Robert Trishman
July 24, 2012 10:41 p.m. MDT
Sports
Penn State and the need for ‘cultural change’
It’s debatable whether the NCAA was too harsh — or not harsh enough — on Penn State’s football program.
By
Robert Trishman
July 23, 2012 11:43 p.m. MDT
Utah
Workers install City Creek mural
Workers installed a City Creek mural on the Key Bank building
By
Robert Trishman
Feb 17, 2012 5:18 p.m. MST
Utah
Costa Vida donating to Rescue Mission
Costa Vida is donating food to the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake
By
Robert Trishman
Feb 16, 2012 4:35 p.m. MST
Utah
Photos: Legislature honors Girl Scouts; lawmakers get cookies
Girl Scouts were honored for the organization’s 100th anniversary at the Legislature
By
Robert Trishman
Feb 15, 2012 4:52 p.m. MST
Utah
Day dedicated to founder of AME Church
Trinity AME Church on Tuesday held a press conference on the 252nd birthday of Bishop Richard Allen. Bishop Allen, who was born a slave and then obtained freedom, started the AME Church.
By
Robert Trishman
Feb 14, 2012 4:34 p.m. MST
Utah
Olympic Torch relay train engines visit Salt Lake City
The site of the 2002 Winter Olympics hosted a guest on the Games’ 10th anniversary Friday. A Union Pacific locomotive engine commemorating the Games paid a visit to Salt Lake City.
By
Robert Trishman
Feb 13, 2012 10:55 p.m. MST
Utah
I-15 rededicated as Veterans Memorial Highway
I-15 in Utah has been rededicated as Veterans Memorial Highway
By
Robert Trishman
Feb 10, 2012 4:23 p.m. MST
Utah
Olympic Torch relay train engines visit Salt Lake City
By
Robert Trishman
Feb 10, 2012 4:17 p.m. MST
Utah
Photos: Pharmacy students hold health screening at state Capitol
By
Robert Trishman
Jan 31, 2012 10:41 p.m. MST
Utah
Photos: UTA employees help passengers “train for safety”
By
Robert Trishman
Jan 24, 2012 12:36 p.m. MST
Utah
For the birds: Tracy Aviary unveils new visitors center
Tracy Aviary unveiled a 10,000-square-foot visitors center at its facilities in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.
By
Robert Trishman
Jan 18, 2012 5:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Sports cars, muscle cars are prepared for Auto Expo in Sandy
Cars are prepared for the annual Auto Expo at the South Towne Exposition Center in Sandy
By
Robert Trishman
Jan 12, 2012 6:26 p.m. MST
Utah
Photos: Enjoying the warm weather at Sugarhouse Park
By
Robert Trishman
Dec 30, 2011 7:41 p.m. MST
Utah
Sculpting tradition at Primary Children’s Medical Center
By
Robert Trishman
Dec 22, 2011 8:40 p.m. MST
Utah
Salt Lake City adds bicycle-based patrols, hybrid vehicles to fleet
By
Robert Trishman
Dec 21, 2011 3:17 p.m. MST
Utah
Volunteers distribute bags of holiday goods for families
By
Robert Trishman
Dec 21, 2011 12:22 p.m. MST
Utah
Photos: Minivan donated to South S.L. family
By
Robert Trishman
Dec 19, 2011 5:52 p.m. MST
Sports
Fremont hopes title-game experience will pay off in the future
For the second year in a row, Fremont came up on the short end of the scoreboard in the 5A football state title game.
By
Robert Trishman
Nov 18, 2011 9:45 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Devan Durfey kicks Granger past Judge
Devan Durfey wasn’t worried.
By
Robert Trishman
Sept 9, 2011 11:36 p.m. MDT