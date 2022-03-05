Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Ryan Morgenegg

"The Essence of Greatness" is by Hank Smith.
Faith
What’s new: Hank Smith gives teens the tools to go from good to great in ‘The Essence of Greatness’
How can we go from being just good to being great? In his latest talk, author and speaker Hank Smith answers this question.
By Ryan Morgenegg
April 17, 2019 4:18 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Game review: Spynet is a strategic card game about secret missions, agents and spies
Spynet is a card game for two to four players who take on the roles of spymasters. The job details include recruiting agents from different branches of espionage and completing secret missions. The battle rages to see who will be the master spy.
By Ryan Morgenegg
March 8, 2018 10:40 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Exit games are all the rage, and these 3 don’t disappoint
There’s nothing like a great escape room challenge to awaken the brain and get the deductive reasoning and creativity skills burning brightly. Thames & Kosmos are back with three new “exit games” to challenge the mind. The gauntlet has been thrown.
By Ryan Morgenegg
March 7, 2018 2:40 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Deception Murder in Hong Kong and Undercover Allies expansion make a fantastic party game of social deduction
Deception: Murder in Hong Kong is a game of deduction and deception for 4-12 players that plays in about 20 minutes. A new expansion called Undercover Allies adds more role cards, scene tiles, evidence and means cards. Does it make it better?
By Ryan Morgenegg
March 7, 2018 2:30 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Board game list: 100 great games you’ve probably never heard of
In recent years, boardgames have made an incredible comeback. One could say it is the “golden age of gaming” right now. Thousands of new titles are published every year and some board games started on kickstarter have raised millions of dollars.
By Ryan Morgenegg
March 5, 2018 6:02 p.m. MST
Using the provided newspaper, a list of allies, the directory of Arkham residents and a map of Arkham, your job is to follow the clues from location to location, suspect to suspect, to unravel the mystery and answer the questions posed at the end of each
Entertainment
Game review: Mythos Tales puts gamers in the shoes of Cthulhu investigators
The setting of Mythos Tales comes courtesy of American author H.P. Lovecraft. His vision was a 1920s and ’30s filled with supernatural elements, great world-devouring creatures and compelling investigations.
By Ryan Morgenegg
March 1, 2018 3:35 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Twilight of the Gods gives collectible card games a run for their money
Victory Point Games released a non-collectible player versus player fantasy card game called Twilight of the Gods. It has all of the bells and whistles that a collectible game has without the need to keep shelling out money to build the game.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Feb 28, 2018 10:50 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Game reviews: Rajas of the Ganges, Dragon Island and In or Out are three solid gaming experiences
After several years reviewing board games, I’ve come to rely on R&R Games for fun, family-friendly games of superb quality. The recent crop lives up to the reputation. Rajas of the Ganges, Dragon Island and In or Out are all sold gaming experiences.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Feb 26, 2018 4:30 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game reviews: Professor Evil and the Citadel of Time and Entropy: Worlds Collide are both extremely well-designed
Passport Game Studios is a premiere publisher of boardgames with several hit titles in its library of creations. Recently it produced both a board and card game worth mentioning, Professor Evil and the Citadel of Time and Entropy: Worlds Collide.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Feb 21, 2018 10:52 a.m. MST
Faith
How an early LDS Church sacrament goblet was identified at RootsTech
Last February at the 2017 RootsTech family history conference hosted by the LDS Church, Salt Lake resident Michelle Oswald brought with her a family heirloom for identification. It was an unusual sacrament goblet from early LDS Church history.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Feb 20, 2018 11:30 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Pathfinder Adventure Card Game Skull & Shackles is an exciting, complete campaign adventure
Ahoy there, Matie! Paizo Publishing has a treasure of a game with its second release in the Pathfinder Adventure Card Game series. Skull & Shackles has the same exciting core rules and adventure gameplay, but has some great pirate-themed additions.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Feb 16, 2018 2:50 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: ‘Starfinder’ role-playing game propels gamers into the stars for a stellar RPG adventure experience
Fans of the Pathfinder fantasy RPG looking for a new setting to play in will definitely want to check out Paizo Publishings latest offering, the ‘Starfinder’ role-playing game.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Feb 12, 2018 11:02 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Legends of Andor, the Last Hope is a fantasy adventure game of time, magic and combat
Legends of Andor, the Last Hope is the third game in a series of adventure games by Thames & Kosmos that explores the fantasy land of Andor. In this time-driven story adventure game, players become legendary heroes attempting to complete a quest.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Feb 5, 2018 12:50 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: The Pillars of the Earth and A Column of Fire board games allow play inside the novels
Thames & Kosmos recently published two board games based on the novels of best-selling author Ken Follett. “The Pillars of the Earth” and “A Column of Fire” are definitely popular books, but do novels make good board games? Yes, they do.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Jan 29, 2018 11:10 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Stuffed Fables is the perfect storytelling board game for families
Stuffed Fables is a new board game that includes miniatures and a spiral-bound book that unfolds on the tabletop. On one side of the book is a color board. The other side contains the rules needed to play. Players embark on storybook adventures.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Jan 22, 2018 1:50 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Champions of Midgard Dark Mountains and Valhalla expansions make base game even better
Almost a year ago, I had the opportunity to review the game Champions of Midgard from Grey Fox Games. The game was great. Recently, not one but two new expansions were released that add to the game in significant ways. But can a great game be better?
By Ryan Morgenegg
Dec 21, 2017 10:20 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Legacy of Dragonholt brings awesome fantasy adventure storytelling to the tabletop
Murder most foul. The heir of Dragonholt is dead and the circumstances surrounding the death indicate foul play. A group of heroes are needed to investigate and uncover the truth. Legacy of Dragonholt delivers fun stories in a rich fantasy setting.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Dec 15, 2017 2:35 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Kaiju Crush brings giant monsters to the tabletop
The thought of giant monsters destroying city blocks and fighting each other is a great theme for a game. In the strategy game Kaiju Crush by Fireside Games, two to four players take on the role of monsters. It’s time to smash buildings and fight.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Dec 7, 2017 1:15 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Civilization A New Dawn is an engrossing civilization-building board game
Civilization A New Dawn is a board game about building a civilization from ancient times to the modern day by making tough military, cultural and economic decisions. It offers a new mechanism that makes play quicker but doesn’t lose the fun.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Nov 29, 2017 3:10 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Harvest Dice is veggie dice-rolling fun with pig powers
Harvest Dice puts gamers in the role of garden developers. Each turn players roll and select colored veggie dice to build their gardens or feed extras to their pig. Players need to have the right veggies in their garden to score big at harvest time.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Nov 28, 2017 12:45 p.m. MST
Entertainment
2017 Toy gift guide: A look at five creative toys that spur the imagination
Nothing says the holidays like the release of new children’s toys. Here are descriptions and reviews of five creative toys for the 2017 holiday season.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Nov 20, 2017 3:12 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game Review: Star Wars X-wing feels like dog-fighting in space
Admit it. The thought of actually flying an X-Wing or sitting at the controls of a Tie fighter is super exciting. The board game Star Wars X-Wing by Fantasy Flight Games puts gamers in control of the most advanced starships in the galaxy.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Nov 17, 2017 5:34 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Game review: Arkham Horror Card Game expansions Dunwich Legacy and Path to Carcosa are frighteningly good
Last October I reviewed the thematic mystery card game Arkham Horror. It was intense, exciting and fun. The creator, Fantasy Flight Games, promised to publish more content. This review covers two deluxe expansions: Dunwich Legacy and Path to Carcosa.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Oct 23, 2017 3:46 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Game review: Valletta combines deck- and city-building together for enjoyable entertainment
Valletta is a two- to four-player game of resource management and deck building. Players attempt to complete building projects and gain help from historical characters in the city of Valletta in the year 1566. Score the most points to win.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Oct 16, 2017 10:54 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Game review: Twilight Imperium 4th edition is the best epic science fiction board game ever
Its been 20 years since the first version of Twilight Imperium released. Over the years, it evolved into an epic and beloved board game. Players represent alien races competing for supremacy on a grandiose scale. This review covers fourth edition.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Oct 9, 2017 10:19 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Game review and interview: Starfinder roleplaying game and official Syrinscape soundtrack
On Aug. 17 at America’s premiere game convention, Gen Con, Paizo Publishing released the science-fiction roleplaying game sequel to the popular Pathfinder fantasy game. It sold out in six hours. This review tackles the 520-page core rulebook.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Sept 26, 2017 10:40 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Game review: Flip Ships is out-of-this-world fun
An alien mother ship is hovering over Earth and a group of enemy fighters is attacking. Players will take on the cooperative roles of Earth’s defenders in the board game Flipships by Renegade Games.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Sept 18, 2017 10:22 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Game review: Hotshots is cooperative fire-fighting fun with explosive dice rolling
The life of a firefighter is exciting but dangerous. Fighting wildfires requires skill and bravery. The board game Hotshots, by Fireside Games, brings firefighting to the tabletop. It is a cooperative, press-your-luck dice fest by Justin De Witt.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Sept 18, 2017 10:20 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Game review: Near and Far is storytelling board gaming at its finest
The storytelling adventure board game Near and Far is fun. From two to four players travel through 11 different maps on an epic quest to find the Lost Ruin. There’s character development, maps to explore, skill tests and story choices to make.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Aug 30, 2017 11:20 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Game review: Runebound Unbreakable Bonds is a cooperative fantasy adventure expansion
The fantasy adventure game Runebound invites gamers to take on the roles of fantasy heroes and explore the lands of Terrinoth. Players fight monsters, gain skills, buy equipment and work through the goals for completing an overriding scenario.
By Ryan Morgenegg
Aug 14, 2017 11:16 a.m. MDT
