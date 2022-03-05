Ryan Morgenegg

Spynet is a card game for two to four players who take on the roles of spymasters. The job details include recruiting agents from different branches of espionage and completing secret missions. The battle rages to see who will be the master spy.
There’s nothing like a great escape room challenge to awaken the brain and get the deductive reasoning and creativity skills burning brightly. Thames & Kosmos are back with three new “exit games” to challenge the mind. The gauntlet has been thrown.
Deception: Murder in Hong Kong is a game of deduction and deception for 4-12 players that plays in about 20 minutes. A new expansion called Undercover Allies adds more role cards, scene tiles, evidence and means cards. Does it make it better?
In recent years, boardgames have made an incredible comeback. One could say it is the “golden age of gaming” right now. Thousands of new titles are published every year and some board games started on kickstarter have raised millions of dollars.
The setting of Mythos Tales comes courtesy of American author H.P. Lovecraft. His vision was a 1920s and ’30s filled with supernatural elements, great world-devouring creatures and compelling investigations.
Victory Point Games released a non-collectible player versus player fantasy card game called Twilight of the Gods. It has all of the bells and whistles that a collectible game has without the need to keep shelling out money to build the game.
After several years reviewing board games, I’ve come to rely on R&R Games for fun, family-friendly games of superb quality. The recent crop lives up to the reputation. Rajas of the Ganges, Dragon Island and In or Out are all sold gaming experiences.
Passport Game Studios is a premiere publisher of boardgames with several hit titles in its library of creations. Recently it produced both a board and card game worth mentioning, Professor Evil and the Citadel of Time and Entropy: Worlds Collide.
Last February at the 2017 RootsTech family history conference hosted by the LDS Church, Salt Lake resident Michelle Oswald brought with her a family heirloom for identification. It was an unusual sacrament goblet from early LDS Church history.
Ahoy there, Matie! Paizo Publishing has a treasure of a game with its second release in the Pathfinder Adventure Card Game series. Skull & Shackles has the same exciting core rules and adventure gameplay, but has some great pirate-themed additions.
Legends of Andor, the Last Hope is the third game in a series of adventure games by Thames & Kosmos that explores the fantasy land of Andor. In this time-driven story adventure game, players become legendary heroes attempting to complete a quest.
Thames & Kosmos recently published two board games based on the novels of best-selling author Ken Follett. “The Pillars of the Earth” and “A Column of Fire” are definitely popular books, but do novels make good board games? Yes, they do.
Stuffed Fables is a new board game that includes miniatures and a spiral-bound book that unfolds on the tabletop. On one side of the book is a color board. The other side contains the rules needed to play. Players embark on storybook adventures.
Almost a year ago, I had the opportunity to review the game Champions of Midgard from Grey Fox Games. The game was great. Recently, not one but two new expansions were released that add to the game in significant ways. But can a great game be better?
Murder most foul. The heir of Dragonholt is dead and the circumstances surrounding the death indicate foul play. A group of heroes are needed to investigate and uncover the truth. Legacy of Dragonholt delivers fun stories in a rich fantasy setting.
The thought of giant monsters destroying city blocks and fighting each other is a great theme for a game. In the strategy game Kaiju Crush by Fireside Games, two to four players take on the role of monsters. It’s time to smash buildings and fight.
Civilization A New Dawn is a board game about building a civilization from ancient times to the modern day by making tough military, cultural and economic decisions. It offers a new mechanism that makes play quicker but doesn’t lose the fun.
Harvest Dice puts gamers in the role of garden developers. Each turn players roll and select colored veggie dice to build their gardens or feed extras to their pig. Players need to have the right veggies in their garden to score big at harvest time.
Admit it. The thought of actually flying an X-Wing or sitting at the controls of a Tie fighter is super exciting. The board game Star Wars X-Wing by Fantasy Flight Games puts gamers in control of the most advanced starships in the galaxy.
Last October I reviewed the thematic mystery card game Arkham Horror. It was intense, exciting and fun. The creator, Fantasy Flight Games, promised to publish more content. This review covers two deluxe expansions: Dunwich Legacy and Path to Carcosa.
Valletta is a two- to four-player game of resource management and deck building. Players attempt to complete building projects and gain help from historical characters in the city of Valletta in the year 1566. Score the most points to win.
Its been 20 years since the first version of Twilight Imperium released. Over the years, it evolved into an epic and beloved board game. Players represent alien races competing for supremacy on a grandiose scale. This review covers fourth edition.
On Aug. 17 at America’s premiere game convention, Gen Con, Paizo Publishing released the science-fiction roleplaying game sequel to the popular Pathfinder fantasy game. It sold out in six hours. This review tackles the 520-page core rulebook.
The life of a firefighter is exciting but dangerous. Fighting wildfires requires skill and bravery. The board game Hotshots, by Fireside Games, brings firefighting to the tabletop. It is a cooperative, press-your-luck dice fest by Justin De Witt.
The storytelling adventure board game Near and Far is fun. From two to four players travel through 11 different maps on an epic quest to find the Lost Ruin. There’s character development, maps to explore, skill tests and story choices to make.
The fantasy adventure game Runebound invites gamers to take on the roles of fantasy heroes and explore the lands of Terrinoth. Players fight monsters, gain skills, buy equipment and work through the goals for completing an overriding scenario.