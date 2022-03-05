Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Southern Utah University

Student prepares Tyrannosaur fossil at SUU
By Southern Utah University
May 19, 2021 12:52 p.m. MDT
SUU joins Utah’s Legacy Conference, the WAC
By Southern Utah University
March 8, 2021 11:07 a.m. MST
Carter_Carillon_9_2020_0428__1___1_.jpg
Southern Utah University approved for first doctorate program focused on treating mental health
By Southern Utah University
Nov 10, 2020 8:02 a.m. MST
Geo_Science_Building_8_2020_0518__1_.jpg
Southern Utah University’s focus on students leads to national rankings and increased enrollment
By Southern Utah University
Sept 30, 2020 9:26 a.m. MDT
IA_Rack_Card_2_2020_0107.jpg
New online bachelor degree programs at Southern Utah University
By Southern Utah University
July 27, 2020 4:22 p.m. MDT
WW_Paint_the_Town_8_2018_0474.jpg
4 ways SUU is offering students flexibility with financial payments and in-person classes
By Southern Utah University
May 4, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
Southern Utah University’s online programs among the most affordable in America
By Southern Utah University
March 30, 2020 11:02 a.m. MDT
_MG_8877.jpg
Get in, get done, get on with your life: Southern Utah University’s new 3-year degree
By Southern Utah University
Feb 20, 2020 9:27 a.m. MST
700697040.jpg
New SUU program offers bachelor’s degree in just 3 years
Typically, it takes the average student four years to complete a bachelor’s degree, but maybe not for long. Southern Utah University is testing a three-year bachelor’s degree program, starting next year.
By Southern Utah University
May 9, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
700642577.jpg
4 ways parents can support a homesick college student
For students feeling homesick or struggling with the end of the semester, here are a few tips to give your child the mental, emotional and physical support they need.
By Southern Utah University
March 15, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
700668422.jpg
Financial aid tips for parents of college students
Financial aid, FAFSA, loans — these words can make parents and their college-bound students confused and anxious. Fortunately, a few tips can help parents navigate college finances.
By Southern Utah University
Feb 19, 2019 1 p.m. MST
700655543.jpg
8 questions to ask before going back to college
College is not restricted to new high school graduates. It is an opportunity for anyone who wants to increase their skill set, further their education or jumpstart a career.
By Southern Utah University
Jan 5, 2019 9 a.m. MST
700645596.jpg
14 study hacks for college students
It’s that stressful time of year when college students are struggling to finish projects, prepare presentations and study for final exams. Here are some tips and tricks to help you conquer your studies and finals week.
By Southern Utah University
Dec 11, 2018 1 p.m. MST
700631490.jpg
Use all 4 years of high school to prepare your child for college
By spreading out the research and preparation phase, you and your student will have more time to compare schools and make educated decisions on what college is the best fit.
By Southern Utah University
Nov 1, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
web_700463344.jpg
Morning links: Algernon Brown, Raysean Pringle make big plays in The Spring League; athletes bring smiles to kids’ faces
A pair of football players with ties to the state took advantage of their opportunities during The Spring League Saturday, while numerous videos shared on social media over the weekend showed athletes bringing smiles to kids’ faces.
By Southern Utah University
April 9, 2018 8:25 a.m. MDT
BYU and SUU don’t advance to Nationals as teams, but Cougars send a specialist for the first time in 14 years
BYU and SUU gymnastics teams don’t advance to Nationals as teams, but Cougars send a specialist for the first time in 14 years, Shannon Hortman-Evans.
By Southern Utah University
April 7, 2018 9:10 p.m. MDT
Headlined by the hosting Red Rocks, Salt Lake gymnastics regional very much a Utah affair
No. 4 Utah hosts the Salt Lake Regional Saturday at 4 p.m. The meet features three teams from the state of Utah, including the Utes, No. 21 BYU and Southern Utah. Contenders include No. 9 Cal and No. 16 Auburn.
By Southern Utah University
April 6, 2018 8:58 p.m. MDT
Arizona forward Deandre Ayton holds the ball against Buffalo during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
No more madness: Football and men’s basketball must find a way to financially compensate the athletes that make schools, NCAA billions
In March of 2017, a record $422 million was bet on basketball through Nevada sports books. That resulted in a $21.5 million windfall, making it the “second-most lucrative basketball month ever.” Only students make nothing from the games.
By Southern Utah University
March 25, 2018 7:25 p.m. MDT
Oklahoma's Trae Young (11) drives as Rhode Island's Fatts Russell (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Rhode Island won 83-78 in overtime to advance to
NCAA selection process still needs tweaking
The process for picking the NCAA field has rendered the regular season meaningless. Among the 16 teams that advanced to this week’s third round, the average regular-season finish in conference standings was fourth place.
By Southern Utah University
March 21, 2018 5:20 p.m. MDT
700546213.jpg
3 keys in SUU’s 82-70 Big Sky Tournament semifinal loss to Eastern Washington
A look at some of the factors that led to the Thunderbirds’ loss on Friday night
By Southern Utah University
March 9, 2018 11:40 p.m. MST
web_700463344.jpg
Morning links: Why Utah LDS returned missionary and Oakland Raider James Cowser is hanging out with Jimmer Fredette in China
The former Southern Utah standout linebacker is making good use of the Chinese he picked up on his LDS mission.
By Southern Utah University
March 9, 2018 8:25 a.m. MST
Southern Utah's Jadon Cohee had 20 points in the T-Birds' 92-78 victory over Idaho in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
3 keys in the SUU Thunderbirds’ 92-78 upset win over Idaho in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals
A look at some of the factors that led to SUU’s win on Thursday night.
By Southern Utah University
March 8, 2018 8:45 p.m. MST
Villanova players react after a basket against Seton Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Villanova won 69-68 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
College basketball conference tournaments: When and what to watch
While the NCAA Tournament gets most of the spotlight during March, you can’t have the Big Dance without the conference tournaments. As conferences across the country wrap up their regular seasons, here’s a look at the conference championship games.
By Southern Utah University
March 1, 2018 9:15 a.m. MST
Southern Utah head coach Demario Warren yells out to his players during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Missoula, Mont. Montana defeated Southern Utah, 43-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Record)
Southern Utah football coach Demario Warren signs contract extension through 2022 season
T-Bird head coach Demario Warren signed a contract extension through the 2022 season, after a 9-3 season that ended in a Big Sky Conference championship and the program’s first-ever second-round playoff appearance.
By Southern Utah University
Feb 26, 2018 6:10 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Diogo Brito (24) celebrates with center Klay Stall after the Aggies defeated Boise State in an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Logan, Utah.
How this week’s games will impact conference tournament seedings for Utah college basketball teams
For Utah State, Utah and Utah Valley, this week’s contests against league opponents could provide a major impact when conference tournaments start next month.
By Southern Utah University
Feb 14, 2018 2:45 p.m. MST
Utah Valley sophomore Caragh Morris looks to drive a ball on Saturday against UNLV. Morris belted out a pinch-hit grand slam in Saturday's nightcap against SUU en route to helping lead UVU to an 8-2 win over the T-Birds.
UVU softball: Utah Valley tops SUU, falls to UNLV on Saturday in Las Vegas
After falling to the host UNLV Rebels, 8-0, in the first game of the evening, Utah Valley University responded by defeating in-state foe Southern Utah in the nightcap to split a pair of games at the Sportco Kick Off Classic on Saturday.
By Southern Utah University
Feb 11, 2018 11:44 a.m. MST
Utah State's Tim Duryea, Utah Valley's Mark Pope, Weber State's Randy Rahe, BYU's Dave Rose, Southern Utah's Todd Simon and Utah's Larry Krystkowiak.
What each Utah college basketball team needs to do to get into the NCAA tournament
With March Madness just a little over a month away, it’s time to take a look at where Utah’s six Division I basketball teams stand as they hope for a ticket to the Big Dance. Unfortunately, at the moment, all six are on the outside looking in.
By Southern Utah University
Feb 9, 2018 9:10 a.m. MST
Southern Utah head coach Demario Warren yells out to his players during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Missoula, Mont. Montana defeated Southern Utah, 43-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Record)
Defense, ‘home runs’ emphasis for Southern Utah’s 2018 football recruiting class
Two prevailing themes faced Southern Utah coach Demario Warren and his coaching staff trying to build a 2018 recruiting class: filling defensive holes caused by a heavy amount of departures and finding home-run players on offense.
By Southern Utah University
Feb 7, 2018 9:15 p.m. MST
700532720.jpg
SUU’s beloved, influential ‘Coaching Factory’ creator Dr. Steve Lunt passes away at 82
Southern Utah track/cross country coach Eric Houle fondly remembers the late Lunt for being a giving man who touched countless lives.
By Southern Utah University
Feb 1, 2018 4:57 p.m. MST
Emily Drake (center) goes up for a layup in Thursday's game against Southern Utah. Drake put up 14 points for the Wildcats in the victory.
Weber State basketball: WSU defeats Southern Utah, 65-50
In front of more than 2,000 screaming fans for the annual field trip day, Weber State women’s basketball defeated Southern Utah, 65-50, on Thursday afternoon.
By Southern Utah University
Feb 1, 2018 3:46 p.m. MST
