Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
9b63db2851..0.jpeg

Stephen Garcia

Jamila McNichols, sister of slain mass shooting victim Thomas "TJ" McNichols, mourns beside a memorial near the scene of the mass shooting Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Opinion
What do three millennials have to say about El Paso, Dayton and growing up with tragedy?
Much of the conversation is centered around politicians’ comments and actions. For millennials, the conversation can be more personal.
By Savannah HopkinsonChristian Sagers, and 1 more
Aug 6, 2019 1:29 p.m. MDT
From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbar
Opinion
8 reactions from the second round of Democratic debates from Fox News, The New York Times and more
The second round of debates have ended. Here are some reactions from across the web.
By Stephen Garcia
Aug 1, 2019 3:59 p.m. MDT
From left, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, forme
Opinion
7 opinions on the first round of the second Democratic debate from Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Fox News, The New York Times and more
With the first round of the second Democratic debate over, here are some reactions from across the board.
By Stephen Garcia
July 31, 2019 12:48 p.m. MDT
Democratic presidential candidates, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., S
Opinion
8 reactions to the second Democratic primary debate from The New York Times, Fox News, CNN and more
Here’s how people reacted to the second Democratic debate.
By Stephen Garcia
June 28, 2019 2:24 p.m. MDT
A view of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Opinion
7 Reactions to the Supreme Court’s census ruling from Trump, Clarence Thomas and more
The Supreme Court has ruled against the citizenship question for now. Here are some reactions.
By Stephen Garcia
June 28, 2019 9:28 a.m. MDT
Democratic presidential candidates from left, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourk
Opinion
Opinions on the first Democratic debate from CNN, The New York Times, Sen. Lindsey Graham and others
The first of 2 Democratic debates took place last night. Here are some reactions.
By Stephen Garcia
June 27, 2019 12:43 p.m. MDT
2020 rally
Opinion
Reparations, Iran and more: Here is this week’s news in 13 cartoons
This week’s news was full of talk about Iran, reparations and the 2020 presidential race.
By Stephen Garcia
June 21, 2019 5 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump says Sanders is leaving her job as press secretary at the end of June. (AP Photo/ E
Opinion
Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House. Here’s how the media and politicians reacted
President Donald Trump announced that his press secretary, Sarah Sanders, is leaving the White House. Reactions to her time in the White House are mixed.
By Stephen Garcia
June 14, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
President Donald Trump speaks at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, an ethanol producer, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Opinion
Trump said he would listen to political ‘dirt’ from foreign countries. Here’s how people reacted
President Trump said he would be willing to listen to “dirt” on his political rivals that foreign countries offered him. Here’s how some people reacted.
By Stephen Garcia
June 13, 2019 5 p.m. MDT
Special counsel Robert Muller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Opinion
Here’s how politicians, reporters reacted to Robert Mueller’s statement
Special Counsel Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Russia investigation. Here are some highlights and reactions to what he said.
By Stephen Garcia
May 29, 2019 1:21 p.m. MDT
President Donald Trump delivers a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Opinion
Impeach Trump? 7 opinions from Rep. Justin Amash, Sen. Bernie Sanders and more
There have been more calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Here are some reactions.
By Stephen Garcia
May 22, 2019 6:36 p.m. MDT
Lisa Benson
Opinion
8 cartoons explaining the 2020 presidential race, U.S.-China tariffs and more
A week’s recap in cartoons.
By Stephen Garcia
May 17, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
This photograph released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala. Republicans who support the measure hope challenges to the law will be used by co
Opinion
7 opinions about Alabama’s ban on abortion
Alabama just passed the most restrictive ban on abortion in the country. Here are some reactions.
By Stephen Garcia
May 16, 2019 3:49 p.m. MDT
A worker walks near truck trailers and cargo containers, Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. U.S. and Chinese negotiators resumed trade talks Friday under increasing pressure after President Donald Trump raised tariffs on $200 bil
Opinion
8 opinions on the U.S.-China tariffs from Sen. Lindsey Graham, The Washington Post and more
The Trump administration raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. Here are some reactions.
By Stephen Garcia
May 13, 2019 5:59 p.m. MDT
6200ed0525
Opinion
8 cartoons to explain Trump’s tariffs, Facebook and more top news
Keep up with the news with some funny cartoons
By Stephen Garcia
May 10, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller report.
Opinion
9 opinions on Barr’s testimony from Evan McMullin, Sen. Mike Lee, James Comey and others
Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Here are some statements about the hearing.
By Stephen Garcia
May 1, 2019 5:11 p.m. MDT
Workers, top, fix a net to cover one of the iconic stained glass windows of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Sunday, April 21, 2019. The fire that engulfed Notre Dame during Holy Week forced worshippers to find other places to attend Easter services, an
Opinion
Stephen Garcia: Don’t fall for conspiracy theories after tragedies
Some of the most basic things we can do during a tragedy is not spread false conspiracy theories and wait for information to come in from officials and reliable sources.
By Stephen Garcia
April 25, 2019 6:26 p.m. MDT
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives at the Wilmington train station Thursday April 25, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden announced his candidacy for president via video on Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Opinion
7 opinions on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign launch from President Trump, The New York Times, CNN
It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President. Here are some reactions.
By Stephen Garcia
April 25, 2019 1:34 p.m. MDT