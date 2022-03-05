clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Stephen Garcia
https://www.deseret.com/authors/stephen-garcia/rss
Opinion
What do three millennials have to say about El Paso, Dayton and growing up with tragedy?
Much of the conversation is centered around politicians’ comments and actions. For millennials, the conversation can be more personal.
By
Savannah Hopkinson
,
Christian Sagers
, and 1 more
Aug 6, 2019 1:29 p.m. MDT
Opinion
8 reactions from the second round of Democratic debates from Fox News, The New York Times and more
The second round of debates have ended. Here are some reactions from across the web.
By
Stephen Garcia
Aug 1, 2019 3:59 p.m. MDT
Opinion
7 opinions on the first round of the second Democratic debate from Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Fox News, The New York Times and more
With the first round of the second Democratic debate over, here are some reactions from across the board.
By
Stephen Garcia
July 31, 2019 12:48 p.m. MDT
Opinion
8 reactions to the second Democratic primary debate from The New York Times, Fox News, CNN and more
Here’s how people reacted to the second Democratic debate.
By
Stephen Garcia
June 28, 2019 2:24 p.m. MDT
Opinion
7 Reactions to the Supreme Court’s census ruling from Trump, Clarence Thomas and more
The Supreme Court has ruled against the citizenship question for now. Here are some reactions.
By
Stephen Garcia
June 28, 2019 9:28 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinions on the first Democratic debate from CNN, The New York Times, Sen. Lindsey Graham and others
The first of 2 Democratic debates took place last night. Here are some reactions.
By
Stephen Garcia
June 27, 2019 12:43 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Reparations, Iran and more: Here is this week’s news in 13 cartoons
This week’s news was full of talk about Iran, reparations and the 2020 presidential race.
By
Stephen Garcia
June 21, 2019 5 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House. Here’s how the media and politicians reacted
President Donald Trump announced that his press secretary, Sarah Sanders, is leaving the White House. Reactions to her time in the White House are mixed.
By
Stephen Garcia
June 14, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Trump said he would listen to political ‘dirt’ from foreign countries. Here’s how people reacted
President Trump said he would be willing to listen to “dirt” on his political rivals that foreign countries offered him. Here’s how some people reacted.
By
Stephen Garcia
June 13, 2019 5 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Here’s how politicians, reporters reacted to Robert Mueller’s statement
Special Counsel Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Russia investigation. Here are some highlights and reactions to what he said.
By
Stephen Garcia
May 29, 2019 1:21 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Impeach Trump? 7 opinions from Rep. Justin Amash, Sen. Bernie Sanders and more
There have been more calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Here are some reactions.
By
Stephen Garcia
May 22, 2019 6:36 p.m. MDT
Opinion
8 cartoons explaining the 2020 presidential race, U.S.-China tariffs and more
A week’s recap in cartoons.
By
Stephen Garcia
May 17, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
Opinion
7 opinions about Alabama’s ban on abortion
Alabama just passed the most restrictive ban on abortion in the country. Here are some reactions.
By
Stephen Garcia
May 16, 2019 3:49 p.m. MDT
Opinion
8 opinions on the U.S.-China tariffs from Sen. Lindsey Graham, The Washington Post and more
The Trump administration raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. Here are some reactions.
By
Stephen Garcia
May 13, 2019 5:59 p.m. MDT
Opinion
8 cartoons to explain Trump’s tariffs, Facebook and more top news
Keep up with the news with some funny cartoons
By
Stephen Garcia
May 10, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
Opinion
9 opinions on Barr’s testimony from Evan McMullin, Sen. Mike Lee, James Comey and others
Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Here are some statements about the hearing.
By
Stephen Garcia
May 1, 2019 5:11 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Stephen Garcia: Don’t fall for conspiracy theories after tragedies
Some of the most basic things we can do during a tragedy is not spread false conspiracy theories and wait for information to come in from officials and reliable sources.
By
Stephen Garcia
April 25, 2019 6:26 p.m. MDT
Opinion
7 opinions on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign launch from President Trump, The New York Times, CNN
It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President. Here are some reactions.
By
Stephen Garcia
April 25, 2019 1:34 p.m. MDT