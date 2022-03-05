clock
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Trent Staggs
Opinion
Opinion: Americans are doubting capitalism. Here’s how to change that
Polls show Americans are losing faith in their economic system, which has done so much good in the world. These three steps would help.
By
Trent Staggs
Feb 28, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: If Americans lose faith in capitalism, the future will be bleak
Polls show Americans are losing faith in their economic system. But the last 200 years have shown that it can lift people out of poverty and empower them.
By
Trent Staggs
Aug 25, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Trent Staggs: My plan to help all Salt Lake County residents prosper
It’s time to elect a Salt Lake County mayor that has a plan and the experience necessary to ensure our future will be a time where all residents can prosper.
By
Trent Staggs
Oct 17, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
When we beat COVID-19, we cannot backtrack on air pollution
By
Trent Staggs
Aug 7, 2020 12 p.m. MDT