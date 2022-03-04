Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

‘Reading Rainbow’ reboot to air Sunday. Here’s what to expect
What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
By Ashley Nash
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson, a Utah-based author, announces his Kickstarter campaign to fund 4 secret novels. He raised more than $19 million in two days.
Entertainment
Brandon Sanderson’s Kickstarter goal was $1 million. His fans gave him that and millions more
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 4:20 p.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson in American Fork, Utah.
Books
Brandon Sanderson is releasing four secret novels. Here’s what we know
Brandon Sanderson worked on four secret novels in the last few years. Here’s how to find them.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 3 p.m. MST
“The High Republic” is a multiplatform “Star Wars” project.
Books
‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ unveils new concept art and book titles
New ‘Star Wars: High Republic’ content dropped this week, suggesting new books are on the way.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 15, 2022 7 p.m. MST
‘Star Wars’ will release a new book in ‘The High Republic,’ which might include a bounty hunting Jedi.
Books
‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ guide: A running list of reviews for all ‘High Republic’ novels
‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ is the biggest ‘Star Wars’ story you won’t find on Disney+.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 7, 2022 2:46 p.m. MST
Photo of the cover of “Star Wars: Obi-Wan” comic book series.
Books
Marvel’s new series ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan’ will give us another glimpse at the Jedi’s final days
Marvel’s new comic book series ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan’ is debuting in May.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 4, 2022 11:26 a.m. MST
An Idaho boy wrote a book that's on a waitlist.
Books
This Idaho library has a waitlist for a story an 8-year-old hid on a shelf
An Idaho boy wrote a book that is now charming people across Idaho.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 3, 2022 8 a.m. MST
bells_hooks.jpg
Books
Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks dies at 69
Beloved author, teacher and feminist bell hooks, known for her book “Ain’t I A Women,” died at the age of 69.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 16, 2021 3:06 p.m. MST
Author Brandon Mull is pictured at a book signing.
Faith
Author Brandon Mull on his own ‘hero’s journey’
Brandon Mull, then the author of nearly 20 books and a regular visitor to The New York Times bestseller list, had a problem. He couldn’t write.
By Trent Toone
Dec 3, 2021 10:49 a.m. MST
Author Tom McCourt pose with his dog near his home in Price, Utah.
Utah
Meet Tom McCourt, the bard of Carbon County
Nobody knows southeastern Utah — or writes about it — better than Tom McCourt
By Lee Benson
Oct 17, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
Twilight_Football.jpg
Culture
This old-school newspaper guy read ‘Twilight.’ His book report went viral
What started out as a penalty for finishing last in fantasy football turned into a million and a half views on TikTok.
By Lee Benson
Sept 17, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes players gather on the field.
College Football
Utes ranked in first AP poll of the season; BYU gets votes
Utah checks in at No. 24 in the first Associated Press poll of the season released Monday.
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 16, 2021 10:17 a.m. MDT
A mother hugs her daughter in an illustration from the book “Eyes That Kiss in the Corners.”
Books
Bestselling author and single mom Joanna Ho knows she can’t have it all
The author of “Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” describes stumbling through the COVID-19 pandemic as a working, single mom.
By Mya Jaradat
May 17, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
DNA.jpg
Family
Q&A: Breaking motherhood stereotypes with the ‘Mom Genes’ author
Celebrating mothers begins with understanding mothers — and the science of motherhood.
By Samuel Benson
May 8, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
A look at the book cover at the new book “Delphine and the Silver Needle” by Alyssa Moon.
Books
A new Cinderella story you never thought of
A conversation with author Alyssa Moon about her debut novel, “Delphine and the Silver Needle.”
By Herb Scribner
May 3, 2021 10:15 p.m. MDT
The new cover for ‘Star Wars: Path of Destruction’
Entertainment
These old ‘Star Wars’ books will be brought back with fresh covers
The Star Wars Legends novels will return with fresh covers this year
By Herb Scribner
April 4, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
1531490.jpg
Entertainment
Much ado about Thanos: All 4 ‘Avengers’ movies will be adapted into a Shakespearean novel
Fie, fie upon that lavender beast!
By Nate Schwartz
March 27, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
154420_1882.jpg
Television
Next up for Ken Jennings: A Grammy?
It’s only March, but Ken Jennings is already having a big year.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
March 11, 2021 2 p.m. MST
A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises said that 6 books from Dr. Seuss will be canceled.
Entertainment
These 6 Dr. Seuss books will be taken off the shelves
Dr. Seuss Enterprises said 6 books from Dr. Seuss will be canceled.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2021 10:30 a.m. MST
StarWars.com announced a new book — titled “Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith” — that will explore the Sith and all of their secrets.
Entertainment
Secrets of the Sith leaked? A ‘Star Wars’ children’s book might hold answers to key questions
‘Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith’ will unveil new answers to Palpatine secrets.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 22, 2021 11:30 a.m. MST
‘City of Villains’ is an innovation when it comes to childhood classics.
Entertainment
Disney’s ‘City of Villains’ is like a Batman story in a Disney world
‘City of Villains’ is an innovation when it comes to childhood classics.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2021 12 p.m. MST
BOOKS_BOOK_TRUMP_ADMINISTRATION_DEALS_GET.jpg
Politics
Rep. Chris Stewart says opposition to book deals for Trump administration ‘un-American’
Nearly 600 writers, editors, journalists, agents and professionals were part of the open letter.
By Dennis Romboy
Jan 26, 2021 12:41 p.m. MST
China will receive an exclusive ‘Star Wars’ story set in ‘The High Republic’ era of the franchise.
Entertainment
China is getting an exclusive ‘Star Wars’ story set in the ‘High Republic’ era
China will receive an exclusive ‘Star Wars’ story set in ‘The High Republic’ era of the franchise.
By Herb Scribner
Dec 23, 2020 4 a.m. MST
David Archuleta’s new album “Therapy Sessions” comes out on Wednesday.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: David Archuleta Christmas concert and ‘The Nutcracker’
A Christmas concert from David Archuleta and performances of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet West and others are just some of the holiday events going on this week.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 17, 2020 4 p.m. MST
_RAC03505.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘A Christmas Story,’ Kurt Bestor, Jenny Oaks Baker and more
Plus many other Christmas concerts, theater shows, festivals, markets and light displays.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 10, 2020 4:05 p.m. MST
‘Star Wars’ will release a new book in ‘The High Republic,’ which might include a bounty hunting Jedi.
Entertainment
Did ‘Star Wars’ just reveal a new bounty hunter Jedi?
‘Star Wars’ will release a new book in ‘The High Republic,’ which might include a bounty hunting Jedi.
By Herb Scribner
Dec 6, 2020 7 p.m. MST
Festival_of_the_Seas_031.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Christmas concert with GENTRI and Utah’s viral daddy-daughter duo
Plus concerts from Kurt Bestor, David Archuleta and more.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 3, 2020 4 p.m. MST
4096_2734_max.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand, and the Festival of Trees
There are Christmas events taking place all over Utah this week, including holiday concerts, plays, festivals and more.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 25, 2020 4 p.m. MST
In this photo, Alan Rickman poses for photographers on arrival at ‘BAFTA A Life In Pictures, with Alan Rickman’ in central London. Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Entertainment
Alan Rickman’s 25 years of diaries will be published as a book
“The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan – his sense of humor, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts,” Rima Horton – Rickman’s widow – said.
By Nate Schwartz
Nov 23, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_11_12_at_1.37.47_PM.png
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Holiday lights and Jenny Oaks Baker
Get ready for the holidays as the lights come on at The Gateway and Thanksgiving Point this week.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 19, 2020 4 p.m. MST
rsz_clownfish_092.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: The ‘Pioneer Woman,’ ‘Modern Family’ actor Ty Burrell, and authors Shannon Hale, Brandon Mull
There are plenty of events — both live and online — going on across Utah. Here are some of the concerts, classes, drive-in movies and more happening this week.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 12, 2020 4:01 p.m. MST
Ally_Condie_credti_Erin_Summerill.jpg
Entertainment
10 years later, Utah author Ally Condie talks ‘Matched’ and why dystopian fiction is still popular
To celebrate the anniversary of her dystopian young adult novel “Matched,” a special edition is being released, and Condie will be participating in a virtual book tour.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 9, 2020 10:30 p.m. MST
Michael J. Fox at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
Michael J. Fox reveals his ‘darkest moment’ in new memoir
‘No Time Like the Future’ hits store shelves nationwide on Nov. 17
By Nate Schwartz
Nov 6, 2020 7 a.m. MST
Isaac Stewart, who is the art director for Brandon Sanderson, started a Kickstarter campaign to fund his children’s book,&nbsp;“Monsters Don’t Wear Underpants: a Lift-the-Flap Book.”
Entertainment
Brandon Sanderson’s book art director had a book deal. Here’s why he’s self-publishing instead
Isaac Stewart, who is the art director for Brandon Sanderson, started a Kickstarter campaign to fund his children’s book, “Monsters Don’t Wear Underpants: a Lift-the-Flap Book.”
By Herb Scribner
Nov 5, 2020 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2838202.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Comedian John Crist and ‘Matched’ author Ally Condie
See Utah author Ally Condie discuss the 10th anniversary of her novel “Matched,” hear the Utah Symphony play The Beatles or visit the “Antarctic Dinosaurs” exhibit at the Utah Museum of Natural History.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 5, 2020 4:11 p.m. MST
In the Other World, Wybie (voiced by Robert Bailey Jr.) and Coraline (voiced by Dakota Fanning) are drawn to a circus.
Entertainment
16 classic kids’ books that are perfect for Halloween
These children’s books are only slightly scary and will get kids ready for Halloween night.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 30, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
A photo of Marchion Ro.
Entertainment
The newest ‘Star Wars’ villains are absolutely terrifying
‘Star Wars’ unveiled the latest villains for ‘The High Republic’ series, and they are not to be messed with.
By Herb Scribner
Oct 29, 2020 7:15 p.m. MDT
The Beach Boys perform during the Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo Wednesday, July 4, 2012.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Halloween and The Beach Boys
Halloween is almost here, and the Beach Boys are coming to town. Check out all the big events in Utah this week.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 29, 2020 4:02 p.m. MDT
A promotional photo of David Archuleta.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: David Archuleta, Brian Regan and ‘Napoleon Dynamite’
This week, David Archuleta is performing at a drive-in concert in Salt Lake City, Brian Regan is performing at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, and there are family-friendly Halloween activities going on at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Tracy Aviary, and more.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 22, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Jerry_Seinfeld_headshot_credit_Mark_Seliger.jpg
Entertainment
The 11 best jokes from Jerry Seinfeld’s new book
“I have everything I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth,” the comedian writes in his new book, “Is This Anything?”
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Oct 18, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
HA_2019_Pumpkins_06.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘Labyrinth’ and a Stevie Nicks concert in theaters
Get ready for Halloween, watch “Labyrinth” or catch a screening of a Stevie Nicks concert at select Cinemark Theatres this week.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 15, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
JEmma_2.jpg
Faith
New Joseph Smith Papers volume features prophet’s ‘greatest legal victory,’ music and Queen Victoria
The 22nd installment of the Joseph Smith Papers covers Sept. 1842 to Feb. 1843. Here’s why that is relevant today.
By Trent Toone
Oct 12, 2020 10:27 a.m. MDT
HowIBecameAPirate_1.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ and Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand
There’s lots of autumn and Halloween-themed events going on this week, and Utah-based band Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand will perform Saturday in Orem.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 8, 2020 4:04 p.m. MDT
MillionDollar_Staged_59.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Halloween movies and a free concert from the Utah Symphony
Celebrate the start of October with screenings of Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Friday the 13th.” Or check out free concerts from the Utah Symphony or New American Philharmonic.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 1, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Jennifer Lopez poses on the red carpet before the Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Faith
Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter Emme just wrote a book about the power of prayer
“Lord Help Me,” written by Lopez’s daughter Emme, was released on Sept. 29
By Valerie Jones
Sept 29, 2020 11:53 a.m. MDT
Yamile_Saied_Mendez__c__Erin_Summerill.jpg
Entertainment
This Utah author has a new novel — and Reese Witherspoon just chose it for her book club
Yamile Saied Méndez’s new young adult novel, “Furia,” was published on Sept. 15 and is the second young adult pick for Reese’s Book Club, headed by actress Reese Witherspoon.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 28, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
GA6A8108.jpeg
Entertainment
How a breakup led to winning a Newbery Honor for this Utah author
Utah author Christian McKay Heidicker’s writing career began with a heartbreak.
By Sarah Harris
Sept 25, 2020 10:10 p.m. MDT
