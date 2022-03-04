Books
What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
Brandon Sanderson worked on four secret novels in the last few years. Here’s how to find them.
New ‘Star Wars: High Republic’ content dropped this week, suggesting new books are on the way.
‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ is the biggest ‘Star Wars’ story you won’t find on Disney+.
Marvel’s new comic book series ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan’ is debuting in May.
An Idaho boy wrote a book that is now charming people across Idaho.
Beloved author, teacher and feminist bell hooks, known for her book “Ain’t I A Women,” died at the age of 69.
Brandon Mull, then the author of nearly 20 books and a regular visitor to The New York Times bestseller list, had a problem. He couldn’t write.
Nobody knows southeastern Utah — or writes about it — better than Tom McCourt
What started out as a penalty for finishing last in fantasy football turned into a million and a half views on TikTok.
Utah checks in at No. 24 in the first Associated Press poll of the season released Monday.
The author of “Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” describes stumbling through the COVID-19 pandemic as a working, single mom.
Celebrating mothers begins with understanding mothers — and the science of motherhood.
A conversation with author Alyssa Moon about her debut novel, “Delphine and the Silver Needle.”
The Star Wars Legends novels will return with fresh covers this year
Fie, fie upon that lavender beast!
It’s only March, but Ken Jennings is already having a big year.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises said 6 books from Dr. Seuss will be canceled.
‘Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith’ will unveil new answers to Palpatine secrets.
‘City of Villains’ is an innovation when it comes to childhood classics.
Nearly 600 writers, editors, journalists, agents and professionals were part of the open letter.
China will receive an exclusive ‘Star Wars’ story set in ‘The High Republic’ era of the franchise.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
A Christmas concert from David Archuleta and performances of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet West and others are just some of the holiday events going on this week.
Plus many other Christmas concerts, theater shows, festivals, markets and light displays.
‘Star Wars’ will release a new book in ‘The High Republic,’ which might include a bounty hunting Jedi.
Plus concerts from Kurt Bestor, David Archuleta and more.
There are Christmas events taking place all over Utah this week, including holiday concerts, plays, festivals and more.
“The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan – his sense of humor, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts,” Rima Horton – Rickman’s widow – said.
Get ready for the holidays as the lights come on at The Gateway and Thanksgiving Point this week.
In Utah this week: The ‘Pioneer Woman,’ ‘Modern Family’ actor Ty Burrell, and authors Shannon Hale, Brandon Mull
There are plenty of events — both live and online — going on across Utah. Here are some of the concerts, classes, drive-in movies and more happening this week.
To celebrate the anniversary of her dystopian young adult novel “Matched,” a special edition is being released, and Condie will be participating in a virtual book tour.
‘No Time Like the Future’ hits store shelves nationwide on Nov. 17
Isaac Stewart, who is the art director for Brandon Sanderson, started a Kickstarter campaign to fund his children’s book, “Monsters Don’t Wear Underpants: a Lift-the-Flap Book.”
See Utah author Ally Condie discuss the 10th anniversary of her novel “Matched,” hear the Utah Symphony play The Beatles or visit the “Antarctic Dinosaurs” exhibit at the Utah Museum of Natural History.
These children’s books are only slightly scary and will get kids ready for Halloween night.
‘Star Wars’ unveiled the latest villains for ‘The High Republic’ series, and they are not to be messed with.
Halloween is almost here, and the Beach Boys are coming to town. Check out all the big events in Utah this week.
This week, David Archuleta is performing at a drive-in concert in Salt Lake City, Brian Regan is performing at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, and there are family-friendly Halloween activities going on at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Tracy Aviary, and more.
“I have everything I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth,” the comedian writes in his new book, “Is This Anything?”
Get ready for Halloween, watch “Labyrinth” or catch a screening of a Stevie Nicks concert at select Cinemark Theatres this week.
New Joseph Smith Papers volume features prophet’s ‘greatest legal victory,’ music and Queen Victoria
The 22nd installment of the Joseph Smith Papers covers Sept. 1842 to Feb. 1843. Here’s why that is relevant today.
There’s lots of autumn and Halloween-themed events going on this week, and Utah-based band Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand will perform Saturday in Orem.
Celebrate the start of October with screenings of Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Friday the 13th.” Or check out free concerts from the Utah Symphony or New American Philharmonic.
“Lord Help Me,” written by Lopez’s daughter Emme, was released on Sept. 29
Yamile Saied Méndez’s new young adult novel, “Furia,” was published on Sept. 15 and is the second young adult pick for Reese’s Book Club, headed by actress Reese Witherspoon.
Utah author Christian McKay Heidicker’s writing career began with a heartbreak.