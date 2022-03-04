Brigham Young
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
Cougars open WCC Tournament play Monday in the semifinal round.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
What BYU playing Friday night says about strength of the conference this year.
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
Last March, there were no bands, cheerleaders or mascots at the Orleans Arena. But a rollicking good time is expected this time around.
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
Veteran quarterback returns to the field as spring practices begin in Provo.
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
The Cougars weren’t able to get a Quad 1 game scheduled. So now it’s on to Vegas.
BYU opened spring practices Monday in Provo, and several guys immediately caught coach Kalani Sitake’s eye, including a possible workhorse running back.
BYU men’s volleyball team is learning on the fly, but the young guns are still keeping things interesting.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
The Cougars have been playing for their NCAA Tournament life for a while now. Will that help them come WCC tourney time
Since that devastating loss to Gonzaga, the No. 17 Cougars have been on a tear, winning 26 of their last 29 games.
An impactful effort from BYU freshman will be needed if Cougars want to make run in WCC tourney.
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
At doctors’ urging, BYU defensive back is stepping away from the game, but eyeing big things to come.
Top-seeded BYU plays in the WCC semifinals on March 7 in Las Vegas.
Here are five storylines to watch when spring practices begin Monday and run through March 31 in Provo.
BYU will face either Loyola Marymount or Pacific Friday night in the WCC Tournament second-round in Las Vegas.
Fousseyni Traore finished with a career-high 25 points and 19 rebounds.
The former BYU basketball star’s family is the center of his universe, but he still has an itch for the game.
The BYU men’s basketball team beat the Pepperdine Waves at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
The BYU Cougars women’s basketball team won the West Coast Conference with a victory over the Pacific Tigers Saturday.
Gavin Baxter and Richard Harward, who were lost for the season, will also be recognized in the Cougars’ regular-season finale.
During the past three games, BYU forward has averaged 12 points and 8.7 rebounds, while shooting 70% from the field.
Coach Kalani Sitake said Friday morning that the San Diego area native has been advised by medical professionals to give up the sport.
NCAA Tournament bubble teams like Michigan, Oregon and SMU have opportunities to bolster their NCAA resumes, while teams like BYU are trying not to pick up costly losses.
No. 19 Cougars are eyeing outright regular-season WCC title and will receive byes all the way to the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.
With Caleb Lohner coming on, the Cougars are preparing for WCC tournament play showing improved defensive effort.
It had been a while since BYU had experienced a bonafide blowout victory. And the Cougars needed it.
BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 79-59 Thursday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars won their 20th game of the season.
It appears BYU will keep Tennessee, Arkansas on their 2023 schedule, but instate games against SUU and USU might be in jeopardy.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote his annual college basketball coaching carousel preview, and BYU coach’s name was mentioned.
An ugly brawl at the conclusion of Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game resulted in fines for both head coaches, and a five-game suspension for Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.
The Cougars host WCC bottom dwellers Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine this week.