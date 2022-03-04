Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Brigham Young

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello goes for a layup
BYU Basketball
3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount in the WCC tournament
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
March 4, 2022 9:07 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
Bracket projections for BYU going into WCC Tournament play
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
By Brandon Judd
March 4, 2022 1:44 p.m. MST
BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty joins with his teammates in singing to the fans as they leave the field after losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
BYU football has no shortage of big defensive linemen in 2022
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 10:41 a.m. MST
Loyola Marymount Lions guard Cam Shelton, wearing red, defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas
BYU Basketball
‘We need to finish’: BYU starts WCC Tournament against Loyola Marymount
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 10:13 p.m. MST
BYU players huddle up during game against Gonzaga at the Marriott Center in Provo on Feb. 19, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Where does this year’s BYU women’s team rank in program history?
Cougars open WCC Tournament play Monday in the semifinal round.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 4:23 p.m. MST
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier celebrates a touchdown as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
Would Tyler Allgeier be open to a move back to linebacker in the NFL?
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
BYU students try to disrupt Pacific’s Khaleb Wilson-Rouse at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Is it win Friday and get in (to NCAA tourney) for BYU? Why this WCC official thinks so
What BYU playing Friday night says about strength of the conference this year.
By Dave McCann
March 3, 2022 3:29 p.m. MST
College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, is expected to be healthy to return for fall camp.
BYU Football
Two of BYU’s best defenders on target to heal up for fall camp
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
By Dick Harmon
March 3, 2022 1:40 p.m. MST
BYU Football
Taysom Hill has this NFL dubious distinction
By Ryan McDonald
March 3, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
BYU mascot Cosmo makes a slam dunk during timeout as BYU plays Loyola Marymount at Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
What a difference a year makes: Fans in stands at WCC tourney cause for celebration
Last March, there were no bands, cheerleaders or mascots at the Orleans Arena. But a rollicking good time is expected this time around.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 9 p.m. MST
BYU quarterbacks Cade Fennegan, Nick Billoups, Jacob Conover, Jaren Hall and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters joke around at camp.
BYU Football
BYU’s 2022 spring football roster includes some surprises
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
By Jay Drew
March 2, 2022 3:57 p.m. MST
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall talks to members of the media after football practice in the Indoor Practice Facility in Provo.
BYU Football
Just how good can Jaren Hall be?
Veteran quarterback returns to the field as spring practices begin in Provo.
By Dick Harmon
March 2, 2022 3:08 p.m. MST
BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales gets off a shot during game against LMU on Feb. 17, 2022. Gonzales was named WCC Player of the Year on Wednesday.
BYU Cougars
BYU women’s basketball team racks up WCC postseason honors
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 1:07 p.m. MST
BYU’s Alex Barcello drives on Portland guard Matija Svetozarevic in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
BYU Basketball
BYU’s Alex Barcello, Fousseyni Traore earn WCC honors
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 11:55 a.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas battles Pacific Tigers guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse on the ground for the ball.
BYU Basketball
Up next for ‘chippy’ BYU could be a chance to avenge costly Pacific loss in WCC Tournament
The Cougars weren’t able to get a Quad 1 game scheduled. So now it’s on to Vegas.
By Jeff Call
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
California running back Christopher Brooks runs against Colorado in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
BYU Football
‘Great first impression’: Can Cal transfer Chris Brooks replace Tyler Allgeier?
BYU opened spring practices Monday in Provo, and several guys immediately caught coach Kalani Sitake’s eye, including a possible workhorse running back.
By Jay Drew
March 1, 2022 4:32 p.m. MST
Sophomore Gavin Julien spikes a ball during match against UC Irvine on Jan. 21 at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo.
BYU Cougars
Youthful Cougars feeling growing pains, but showing promise
BYU men’s volleyball team is learning on the fly, but the young guns are still keeping things interesting.
By Tom Ripplinger
March 1, 2022 12:10 p.m. MST
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
BYU head coach Mark Pope calls out from the bench during game against Pepperdine at the Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
How fifth-seeded BYU is embracing an unfamiliar role in the WCC Tournament
The Cougars have been playing for their NCAA Tournament life for a while now. Will that help them come WCC tourney time
By Jeff Call
Feb 28, 2022 7:15 p.m. MST
BYU guard Paisley Harding drives on Utah’s Brynna Maxwell at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
BYU Cougars
After last year’s WCC Tournament letdown, BYU women seeking redemption — and a title
Since that devastating loss to Gonzaga, the No. 17 Cougars have been on a tear, winning 26 of their last 29 games.
By Jeff Call
Feb 28, 2022 7 p.m. MST
BYU forward Fousseyni Traore battles for a rebound over San Francisco Dons forward Patrick Tape in Provo on Feb. 3, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Has Mark Pope found momentum in Fousseyni Traore just in the nick of time?
An impactful effort from BYU freshman will be needed if Cougars want to make run in WCC tourney.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 28, 2022 6:04 p.m. MST
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
Rugby
3 Cougars and a former Ute star now have NIL deals with a professional sports organization
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks to hand off the ball against San Diego State.
College Football
Few teams in the country are better than BYU and Utah at retaining talent
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
BYU cornerback Keenan Ellis talks to media during BYU football media day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
BYU Football
Keenan Ellis’ football career is over, but ‘the world is still his for the taking’
At doctors’ urging, BYU defensive back is stepping away from the game, but eyeing big things to come.
By Dave McCann
Feb 28, 2022 10:18 a.m. MST
BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) hugs BYU Cougars guard Kaylee Smiler (11) during a game against Gonzaga Bulldogs.
BYU Basketball
Can BYU women, already regular-season WCC champs, add a tournament crown to their resume?
Top-seeded BYU plays in the WCC semifinals on March 7 in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
Feb 27, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake waves to fans as he goes into the locker room.
BYU Football
What to expect and watch for when BYU begins spring practices Monday
Here are five storylines to watch when spring practices begin Monday and run through March 31 in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 27, 2022 2:31 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
Is No. 5 seed BYU still seeking a Quad 1 game? Why that may not be necessary now
BYU will face either Loyola Marymount or Pacific Friday night in the WCC Tournament second-round in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
Feb 27, 2022 12:22 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
Barcello Time, Traore Time — BYU puts Pepperdine away on Senior Night
Fousseyni Traore finished with a career-high 25 points and 19 rebounds.
By Jeff Call
Feb 26, 2022 11:06 p.m. MST
Jimmer Fredette and his 5-year-old daughter Wesley watch the Brigham Young Cougars play the Pepperdine Waves at the Marriott Center
BYU Basketball
Jimmer Fredette on life, family, basketball and priorities
The former BYU basketball star’s family is the center of his universe, but he still has an itch for the game.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 26, 2022 8:45 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
3 keys in BYU’s 75-59 win over Pepperdine
The BYU men’s basketball team beat the Pepperdine Waves at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
By Jeff Call
Feb 26, 2022 8:16 p.m. MST
BYU Cougars celebrates after winning a game against Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
BYU women’s basketball wins West Coast Conference regular season title
The BYU Cougars women’s basketball team won the West Coast Conference with a victory over the Pacific Tigers Saturday.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 26, 2022 7:13 p.m. MST
Brigham Young
College volleyball: BYU drops three straight sets, loses again
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 25, 2022 10:55 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
BYU to honor 4 players on Senior Night, including Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas
Gavin Baxter and Richard Harward, who were lost for the season, will also be recognized in the Cougars’ regular-season finale.
By Jeff Call
Feb 25, 2022 6:28 p.m. MST
BYU forward Caleb Lohner catches his breath during game against Loyola Marymount at the Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
Caleb Lohner trending up as season winds down
During the past three games, BYU forward has averaged 12 points and 8.7 rebounds, while shooting 70% from the field.
By Jeff Call
Feb 25, 2022 3:33 p.m. MST
BYU cornerback Keenan Ellis talks to media during BYU media day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on June 17, 2021.
BYU Football
Keenan Ellis retiring from football after neck injury last fall, but remaining in program
Coach Kalani Sitake said Friday morning that the San Diego area native has been advised by medical professionals to give up the sport.
By Jay Drew
Feb 25, 2022 3:04 p.m. MST
BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) goes up fo a layup during an NCAA basketball game against Loyola Marymount.
BYU Basketball
How this week’s college basketball results impact NCAA bubble teams
NCAA Tournament bubble teams like Michigan, Oregon and SMU have opportunities to bolster their NCAA resumes, while teams like BYU are trying not to pick up costly losses.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 25, 2022 2 p.m. MST
BYU’s Jeff Judkins and players cheer from the sideline during the Cougars’ victory over Gonzaga Feb. 19, 2022, in Provo.
BYU Cougars
Where will BYU women’s basketball team be seeded in NCAA Tournament?
No. 19 Cougars are eyeing outright regular-season WCC title and will receive byes all the way to the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.
By Jeff Call
Feb 25, 2022 12:52 p.m. MST
Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott defends BYU’s Gideon George at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Is BYU improving or is it just the competition?
With Caleb Lohner coming on, the Cougars are preparing for WCC tournament play showing improved defensive effort.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 25, 2022 11:44 a.m. MST
BYU Basketball
The Cougars won comfortably, for a change. Here’s how
It had been a while since BYU had experienced a bonafide blowout victory. And the Cougars needed it.
By Jeff Call
Feb 25, 2022 1:30 a.m. MST
Loyola Marymount Lions guard Cam Shelton, wearing red, defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas
BYU Cougars
3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount
BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 79-59 Thursday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars won their 20th game of the season.
By Jeff Call
Feb 24, 2022 10:12 p.m. MST
Arkansas and Tennessee play game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.
BYU Football
BYU’s 2023 nonleague schedule will have to be trimmed. Who will stay and who will go?
It appears BYU will keep Tennessee, Arkansas on their 2023 schedule, but instate games against SUU and USU might be in jeopardy.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
BYU coach Mark Pope shouts instruction during game against San Francisco in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. San Francisco prevailed, 73-59.
BYU Basketball
Could Mark Pope leave BYU this spring?
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote his annual college basketball coaching carousel preview, and BYU coach’s name was mentioned.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 24, 2022 11 a.m. MST
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media regarding a fight that broke out after a game against Wisconsin.
College Basketball
Is there an unwritten rule about punching the other coach?
An ugly brawl at the conclusion of Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game resulted in fines for both head coaches, and a five-game suspension for Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 24, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) sacks Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9).
College Football
How often do Group of 5 transfers end up at Power 5 schools?
On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.
By Trent Wood
Feb 23, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
BYU guard Alex Barcello looks for an open teammate during game against Pacific at the Marriott Center, Jan. 6, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Why Mark Pope believes team has ‘best basketball ahead’ of it
The Cougars host WCC bottom dwellers Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine this week.
By Jeff Call
Feb 23, 2022 3:55 p.m. MST
