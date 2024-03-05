Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. According to a report released Thursday, June 9, 2022, Facebook and parent company Meta once again failed to detect blatant, violent hate speech in advertisements submitted to the platform by the nonprofit groups Global Witness and Foxglove. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta, the parent company of social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, is currently experiencing an outage leading to technical problems with its applications.

CNBC reported that Facebook and Threads weren’t working properly “as of 10 a.m. ET” and over 400,000 reports have been made to DownDetector.com.

As an example, Facebook users have reported logging out issues, including being locked out, according to Variety. When they attempt to log back in, they see an error message like “Something went wrong. Please try again.”

Instagram feeds currently aren’t refreshing for some users, but others are able to access the app, per CNBC.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone stated in an X (formerly Twitter) post, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”

According to Reuters, WhatsApp — which is also a part of Meta’s dashboard — is also currently facing issues.



