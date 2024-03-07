The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020.

We saw the release Tuesday of Apple’s anticipated iOS 17.4 update. There’s been rumors on the internet of what to expect, along with hurdles Apple has faced with recent European Union regulations.

Here’s what to expect from the latest iOS update.

How to update your iPhone

If you haven’t updated your iPhone or iPad yet, here are the steps to do so, courtesy of Apple:

Make sure your device is connected to a power source and wifi. Open Settings, then go to General, and open Software Update. Choose the updated labeled “iOS 17.4″ or “iPadOS17.4″ and click Install Now.

Resolved issues on iOS 17.4

The iOS 17.4 update provides solutions to several issues Apple users may have been struggling with, per Apple:

Users can now see HomeKit camera live video away from home.

MapKit SwiftUI apps now show correct biking and walking routes.

Users’ passkeys should now work on more websites.

Pairing should not fail when using Quick Start while setting up a new device.

New features on iOS 17.4

What’s exciting about this update is the new features iOS 17.4 brings to iPhones and iPads. Following the new EU regulations, Apple is allowing alternative app stores on their products, per The Associated Press.

Forbes explains that in the EU countries, the iOS 17.4 update will allow iPhones and iPads to “support browser engines other than WebKit and support alternative payment messages.”

Another exciting new feature that many users are anticipating is the announcement of new emojis. According to Forbes, six new emojis have been added, including a lime, a phoenix, a snapped chain, two shaking heads and a mushroom.

Forbes also highlights several other features that users will see on their devices: