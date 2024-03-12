Shredded cheese is pictured on a cutting board. Sargento is recalling over 10,000 cases of shredded cheese due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Popular cheese brand Sargento is recalling over 10,000 cases of shredded cheese due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Wisconsin cheese company is voluntarily recalling a dozen kinds of shredded cheese specifically from food service business customers. The affected products hold expiration dates between March and June of this year.

White cheddar and cotija shredded cheese were the most impacted flavors, with each one having more than 2,000 cases as part of the recall.

The voluntary recall started on Feb. 5, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Where are the recalls?

Per the FDA report, the potentially contaminated products were sold in 15 states:

Arizona.

California.

Florida.

Georgia.

Illinois.

Indiana.

Maryland.

North Carolina.

New Jersey.

Nevada.

Ohio.

Rhode Island.

Texas.

Washington.

Wisconsin.

NBC News clarified that Sargento products sold in traditional groceries were not affected. Only a “limited amount” of its ingredient and food service products sold to distributors were found affected via a link to California-based supplier, Rizo-López Foods, Inc.

A statement by Sargento added that it’s only recalling products supplied from Rizo-López Foods and the cheese company has terminated its contract with the supplier.

“As a family-owned company, the safety and quality of its products are top priorities and it remains committed to providing transparency and accuracy,” per the statement.

What happened to Rizo-López Foods?

Last February, the FDA issued a Listeria contamination warning of several Rizo-López Foods dairy products sold in stores nationwide.

Prior to Feb. 21, Deseret News reported that a dozen brands were involved in the initial recall. But on Feb. 21, the FDA provided an update that included Rico Brand enchiladas distributed out to select northern Utah grocery stores such as Harmons, Smith’s and Fresh Market.

Currently, the related case count remains of 26 reported illnesses — 23 of which resulted in hospitalizations, and two allegedly led to deaths. The agency’s investigation is ongoing, with no further updates.

The dangers of listeria contamination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels listeria as a bacterial infection caused most often through contaminated food. People who are most vulnerable to the bacteria are those who are:

Pregnant.

65 years or older.

Have weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeria include fever, nausea, headaches and seizures, and can start the day of contact — but most often occurs a couple weeks after, per Deseret News.

According to Forbes, an estimated 1,600 people get sick from the bacteria each year and, of those, about 260 die.

What to do if you have the contaminated products

According to The Hill, those who possess the potentially contaminated shredded cheeses should immediately discard them. Plus, make sure to clean the refrigerator and other surfaces where the cheese was placed, as listeria can survive and contaminate other foods.

If you have further comments, questions or concerns tied to the recalls, Rizo-López Foods can be reached at 1-833-296-2233. Adverse events should be reported to the FDA, Deseret News reports.