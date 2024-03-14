This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York. As more businesses move to digital payments, it’s time to learn how to create and use digital wallets.

A digital wallet is exactly as it sounds: your wallet full of credit cards, digitally on your phone. If you decide to use a digital wallet, you won’t have to carry around a thick wallet in your pocket or purse. Some stores allow you to use your digital wallet by only tapping your phone, while websites allow you to use a digital wallet app to complete purchases.

Here’s everything you need to know about digital wallets.

Types of digital wallets

There are a lot of digital wallets you can use, depending on your device and purpose. Here are some of the most popular digital wallet options:

Apple Pay.

Venmo.

Amazon Pay.

PayPal.

Google Pay.

Samsung Pay.

Zelle.

According to Time magazine, there are different versions of digital wallets:

Closed digital wallets: These wallets are only usable through its designated issuer, such as Amazon Pay, which can only be used for Amazon purchases.

Semi-closed digital wallets: These wallets allow you to make purchases at specific stores and sites, such as Venmo.

Open digital wallets: An open wallet can let you purchase and make transactions, such as PayPal.

According to a 2023 survey from Forbes, 53% of participants use digital wallets over traditional physical wallets, while over 70% of participants will use digital wallets as a primary payment method. They also found that the most popular reason why the participants used digital wallets was convenience.

Digital wallets have several perks, according to Wells Fargo. You can make secure payments without worrying about your credit card information being stolen, you can use a biometric ID (such as a finger print) to confirm it is you using the wallet and some digital wallets are ATM compatible.

Where is my digital wallet on my phone?

Most digital wallets follow a similar procedure. Time magazine has a simple procedure you can follow to set up almost any digital wallet.

Download the digital wallet app or go to its website to create an account. Add your payment source (such as a credit card or bank account). To send money to another person or business, just go to the payment section in your digital wallet (you may have to scan a code or look up the name of who you’re paying). To use your digital wallet in person, just unlock your digital wallet and authorize it, then just hold your phone on the card reader to transfer the information.

Which is best digital wallet?

If you want more information on the different types of digital wallets and how they work, here are seven common digital wallets available and how they’re used.