Doctors at Cromwell Hospital used an Apple Vision Pro during a spine procedure.

Earlier this week, doctors at Cromwell Hospital in the U.K. successfully performed two microsurgical spine procedures with the help of an Apple Vision Pro, according to a recent statement.

Doctors used the Apple Vision Pro as a surgical logistics and organizational tool, which is a massive advancement in the medical field.

The Apple Vision Pro is a “spatial computer that blends digital content and apps into your physical space, and lets you navigate using your eyes, hands, and voice,” according to Apple.

The U.K. surgery

Using software developed by the company eXeX, Cromwell Hospital had been using the software to improve “equipment setup, inventory control and resource allocation optimisation,” according to the statement. The software also allows doctors to access data and visualization that wasn’t available before within the surgery room.

According to Business Insider, it wasn’t the surgeons that wore the Apple Vision Pro during the procedures, but a nurse on their team.

Syed Aftab, consultant orthopaedic spinal surgeon at Cromwell Hospital, shared in the statement, “Working with eXeX to use the Apple Vision Pro has made a huge difference to the way we deliver care to our patients. The software is seamless and has improved efficiency within the Complex Spine team.”

Health apps for doctors

Apple has also been sharing its progress in providing more health apps on the Apple Vision Pro for professionals in the medical field and has provided a press release detailing what those apps are and how they help current and future doctors.