Earlier this week, doctors at Cromwell Hospital in the U.K. successfully performed two microsurgical spine procedures with the help of an Apple Vision Pro, according to a recent statement.
Doctors used the Apple Vision Pro as a surgical logistics and organizational tool, which is a massive advancement in the medical field.
The Apple Vision Pro is a “spatial computer that blends digital content and apps into your physical space, and lets you navigate using your eyes, hands, and voice,” according to Apple.
The U.K. surgery
Using software developed by the company eXeX, Cromwell Hospital had been using the software to improve “equipment setup, inventory control and resource allocation optimisation,” according to the statement. The software also allows doctors to access data and visualization that wasn’t available before within the surgery room.
According to Business Insider, it wasn’t the surgeons that wore the Apple Vision Pro during the procedures, but a nurse on their team.
Syed Aftab, consultant orthopaedic spinal surgeon at Cromwell Hospital, shared in the statement, “Working with eXeX to use the Apple Vision Pro has made a huge difference to the way we deliver care to our patients. The software is seamless and has improved efficiency within the Complex Spine team.”
Health apps for doctors
Apple has also been sharing its progress in providing more health apps on the Apple Vision Pro for professionals in the medical field and has provided a press release detailing what those apps are and how they help current and future doctors.
- myMako: Surgeons can see and review future surgical plans to create a better planning experience.
- CyranoHealth: A virtual environment that helps health care workers undergo training for new skills.
- Fundamental Surgery: Surgical training is provided via spatial computing in the Apple Vision Pro.
- CollaboratOR 3D: Can be used to enhance surgical learning opportunities.
- Complete HeartX: Users can learn more about the human body in a realistic yet engaging learning environment.
- Insight Heart: Studies the heart in 3D by using scanning technology and CT data.
- Cinematic Reality: Users can use interactive holograms of the human body to learn more about anatomy.
- Epic Spatial Computing Concept: Doctors can use this app to easily update charts, view lab reports and communicate.
- Xaia: Artificial intelligence helps this app create meaningful conversations with users to create immersive therapy sessions.
- Mindfulness: A user’s surrounding changes to a calming yet immersive environment.
- Odio: 3D images are shown to the user to encourage relaxation, focus or peaceful sleep.