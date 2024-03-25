Bio Bidet by Bemis. Bidets have been around for centuries, but in the past few years, Americans have been seeing their potential.

Bidets have become a highly wanted item, especially since the pandemic, when we saw a toilet paper shortage that no one expected. So people sought out an alternative to toilet paper — thus, bidets started getting sold out nationwide.

But what do bidets do? And why are they getting so popular?

What exactly does a bidet do?

According to CNN, the bidet industry grew almost three times in 2020. But the bidet got its start in France, when aristocrats used it alongside their chamberpots.

Smithsonian Magazine describes the early form of bidets as “a souped up, sprayless wash basin over which one squatted as if straddling a horse” to clean their underside. By the time World War II came around, the bidet had already expanded to other continents, becoming a common necessity.

Modern bidets now look more like traditional toilets, with faucets and running water that can clean a person instead of using toilet paper, per Forbes, and they come in a variety of forms.

The different types of bidets

WebMD describes five different types of bidets:

Stand-alone bidet: Often confused for a sink, this bidet sprays water onto a person’s bottom after use.

Handheld hose bidet: This attachment can be added to any toilet and can be found at home improvement stores.

Toilet seat bidet: Instead of an entire bidet, this bidet is just a toilet seat designed to function as a bidet.

Bidet attachment: This device is attached under a toilet seat with a control panel and retractable nozzle.

Travel bidet: Approximately the size of a water bottle, users can just squirt water out of its long cap to clean themselves.

Positive health benefits of bidets

There are several benefits to using bidets, per WebMD and Cleveland Clinic:

Bidets can clean better than toilet paper and can be more hygienic.

There is less risk of germs spreading.

It’s gentler on the skin than toilet paper alone.

Bidets can be more eco-friendly to the environment since less toilet paper is used.

It can be a better bathroom experience for some people.

Other benefits that are not health-related when it comes to bidets include less clogged toilets and more money saved, per Cleveland Clinic.

Why are bidets becoming more popular?

According to CNN, new customers often buy bidets because they heard about it from a friend or family who own one. And with the wide variety of bidets available, customers have been seen starting off with the basic bidet and then upgrading them.

The Washington Post shares that several reasons are behind customer’s choices to buy a bidet. One customer bought bidet attachments during the toilet paper shortage in 2020, while another bought a bidet to avoid running out of toilet paper during hurricane seasons in Florida.

Another reason bidets are used often is the religious belief of cleanliness, especially in Islam, per CNN. According to The Washington Post, “The Quran has specific instructions about cleanliness, and bathrooms in Muslim countries tend to have bidets of some kind.”

CNN explains that many countries in the Middle East and Asia use handheld hose attachments known as “bum guns” on their toilets.

The Japanese company Toto, a luxury toilet and bidet producer, shared that during the holidays there has been an increase in bidet sales, meaning that more people are gifting bidets than before, per The Washington Post. Toto did consumer research which showed that “people saw the (bidet) as a luxury that loved ones weren’t likely to buy for themselves.”