Rugby players practice on a field. Smart mouth guards can help protect sport players from serious injuries. Franco van den Berg practices a tackle as the Utah Warriors rugby team practices at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Athletes are known to be at risk of getting seriously injured. But a new technology recently used in a World Rugby match can help prevent concussions.

Known as a smart mouth guard, it’s an advanced version of a typical mouth guard that is used by multiple sports to protect their players.

What are smart mouth guards?

Smart mouth guards look like your average mouth guard, but it is equipped with sensors that can detect how hard someone is being hit, keep track of those hits and notify a medical team if the player needs to be checked, BBC reports. According to University of Oxford, a smart mouth guard can also monitor and track a player’s performance on the field.

The University of Oxford explains several benefits that come with using a smart mouth guard:

It’s an easy to use — and discreet — device.

Can measure several physical parameters at the same time.

Perceived and actual fatigue are monitored.

Injuries can be prevented through physical and digital means.

In a recent World Rugby match, smart mouth guards were used and set to only collect data over an 8 G-force baseline (G-force is a measurement used to determine the force of an impact relative to planetary gravity), The Washington Post reported.

Which sports are using them?

The Six Nations rugby tournament in Europe are currently using smart mouth guards as a test to see if rugby players are at risk of being injured, BBC reports. But World Rugby has also implemented the smart mouth guards into its protocols.

The Washington Post reported that in January of this year, World Rugby chose an official smart mouth guard to be used among their players as part of their Head Injury Assessment protocol. Doctors at World Rugby matches will have an iPad that receives the data from smart mouth guards.

If a player is in danger of getting injured, the mouth guard will send a warning to the iPad, which then lets doctors and coaches pull that player off the field for an inspection.

The Washington Post also reports that the NFL is watching World Rugby to see how the smart mouth guards work out. NFL’s executive vice president overseeing health and safety, Jeff Miller, told The Washington Post, “Anything that helps advance player safety is something that we would take very seriously and consider.”

Multiple sports require mouth guards, such as boxing, football, hockey and lacrosse, according to the American Dental Association. In some military exercises, mouth guards are also required for military personnel.