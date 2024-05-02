Apple has confirmed to the “Today” show that it’s aware of an issue that is causing several iPhone alarms to not go off and it is working on a solution. The announcement comes after multiple iPhone users shared online that their alarms were not going off.

According to the BBC, Apple has not said what is causing the problem or if it’s only impacting certain series of iPhones. Forbes reports that the problem only impacts certain alarm sounds, not all of them, and not every iPhone user is having this problem.

Until an official fix comes out, there are a few tips you can do and see if it fixes your alarm problem, as reported by Business Insider.

The first involves turning off the “Attention Aware Feature” in your settings. This feature, found under “Face ID & Passcode,” will lower the volume of your phone if it thinks you’re looking at the screen. Some users have suggested that this feature could be triggered by users who sleep with their face pointed toward the phone, which could possibly turn off the alarms, according to BBC.

The second thing you can do is raise your volume under “Sound & Haptics,” per Business Insider. You can raise the volume specifically for alarms and, if you want, you could also have the volume change using your volume buttons.

There are also several apps on Apple’s App Store that work as alarms you can download instead until the problem with iPhone alarms gets fixed.