Meta has released its new Ask Meta AI feature on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to Business Insider, replacing the search bar.

The new Ask Meta AI feature will primarily be a way for users to chat with Meta’s AI system, according to The Washington Post. You can use the feature to ask questions and have it generate AI images. But several online users have voiced their opinions about it.

According to Business Insider, the new Ask Meta AI is creating “a really odd situation” among its users who are used to using the search bar to find their friends or a specific location.

Now when someone taps “Ask Meta AI anything” to type something in, it will suggest what you can ask Meta AI.

The new feature is part of a bigger push by companies that have decided “AI is the next big thing”, according to The Washington Post.

The risks and benefits of Ask Meta AI

Axios reports that Meta’s new AI feature could worsen user’s experiences on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. But it’s free, unlike other AI tools that require payment for use.

What’s caused the most controversy among users was that the Ask Meta AI feature now replaces the original search bar and users cannot disable it.

The Washington Post tested out the new Ask Meta AI to see how far it would go. They found that it will not participate in overt sexual conversations or generate photos of high-profile figures.

Users can also chat with the AI with conversational questions or as a command using a forward slash. They describe it as “an enthusiastic but unreliable friend.”

If you want to use it efficiently, The Washington Post suggests the following tips: