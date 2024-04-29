TikTok could soon be banned in the U.S. unless ByteDance sells the social media platform to another company, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

While the future of TikTok is still uncertain, it’s clear that a ban would have a significant impact on kids and teens.

According to The New York Times, more than a third of the platform’s daily users in July 2020 — 49 million at the time — were age 14 and under. And according to Wallaroo Media, 10- to 19-year-olds comprised 32.5% of U.S. users as of January 2024.

Kids and social media

Social media plays an immense role in the lives of kids and teens.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2022 advisory from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that as many as 95% of 13- to 17-year-olds use at least one social media platform.

Almost two-thirds of the surveyed young people said they use social media daily, and one-third said they used it “almost constantly.”

Suzy Santos, an associate clinical mental health counselor and licensed school counselor for Ellie Mental Health, told the Deseret News that although her clients faced multiple issues beyond excessive social media use, she found that “time spent on social media correlates with limited in-person relationships and expressed anxiety and depression levels.”

Jennifer Barnard, a licensed clinical mental health counselor for Sandstone Psychology, echoed this statement. She mentioned that although social media can result in positive effects, like social connection, creativity and education, anxiety, depression and risky behaviors are “becoming more prevalent among younger age groups,” partially due to social media.

Barnard added that reasons behind excessive social media use among kids and teens include:

The fear of missing out (FOMO).

Escaping from “real-life stressors or negative emotions.”

Offering social validation and variable rewards.

TikTok issues

TikTok became the most downloaded social media app from 2018 to 2022, and it was beaten out by only Instagram last year, as previously reported by the Deseret News. It’s a prominent hub for both news and content creation, but it has also come under fire at times for its short-form content formula.

Last year, Utah filed a lawsuit against the platform, alleging that it harms young users by promoting addiction to phone use, as reported by the Deseret News.

Critics argue that TikTok’s algorithm could lead to negative mental health outcomes.

Researchers from the Center for Countering Digital Hate created TikTok accounts for a 2022 study, finding that algorithms were showing self-harm and eating disorder content within minutes. And videos about eating disorders were found to have 56 hashtags with more than 13.2 billion views.

Safety concerns over TikTok

Parents — a family-centered newsletter — provided several safety concerns kids and teens may face while using TikTok:

Cyberbullying

According to a 2022 Security.org study, TikTok ranked third of all applications for kid-directed cyberbullying at 64% (79% for YouTube, 69% for Snapchat).

Titania Jordan, chief parenting officer of the parental-control app Bark, told Parents, “People can also create multiple accounts, using aliases to target others they don’t like. Trolling is popular on TikTok, too — especially through the ‘Reactions’ feature.”

Dangerous trends

One example Parents featured was the “choking game” — a game where you intentionally try to choke yourself “for a brief high.” The trend, which became popular in 2008 and eventually reemerged on TikTok, allegedly caused at least 82 deaths mostly among 11- to 16-year-old boys, per the CDC.

Exposure to bad actors

Additionally, TikTok can be used by bad people to target kids.

“TikTok is a platform that encourages performance, and many of its users are excited to showcase their talents,” Jordan told Parents. “This can make it easy for predators to use flattery and compliments as a way into kids’ lives, making them feel special while putting them at ease.”

User data privacy

In 2019, the FTC fined Musical.ly — which was absorbed by TikTok in 2018, per Vox — $5.7 million for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, making it the Commission’s largest civil penalty regarding a children’s privacy case. The agency alleged that the company “illegally collected personal information from children.”

What could happen to kids and teens if TikTok is banned?

Social media can also have positive effects on kids and teens.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory, social media can provide “positive community and connection” with similar interests and identities. Furthermore, it can “provide access to important information” and act as a “space for self-expression” among kids and teens.

Barnard provided a list of what kids and teens could lose if TikTok is banned:

Social connection.

A source of information and entertainment.

A creative outlet.

A daily routine.

But most experts believe a TikTok ban would not be completely negative.

Barnard suggested it could positively impact those who’ve struggled with an addiction to the platform. A recent survey conducted by Security.org found that 50% of parents believed a ban would improve kids’ safety.

However, Santos believes a ban on TikTok would do little to reduce social media-related issues in the long term, since kids and teens will simply look for the next platform to use.

“Social media isn’t going away, and time spent on TikTok will just be redirected to another platform that has the same appeal,” Santos said.