Apple just announced new iPads that come with more powerful processing chips.

“The 11-inch iPad Air is super-portable, and the 13-inch model provides an even larger display for more room to work, learn, and play,” the company’s press release said.

According to Apple, the new iPad Air series can deliver “phenomenal performance and advanced capabilities” with a faster CPU, GPU and neural engine in their M2 processor.

But the biggest headline from Apple’s May 7 product launch centered on the creation of the M4 chip, which is being released in their new iPad Pro (M4) series, which will come in two sizes: 11″ and 13″.

The M4 processor chip will allow for better gaming graphics and for the ability to work with AI, and it will create a new display engine that will show more vivid pictures than before, per Apple.

Along with the new iPad Pro (M4) comes the Apple Pencil Pro, which will have new features the previous Apple Pencil generations did not have, including “squeeze, barrel roll, and haptic feedback” that will make “marking up, taking notes, and creating a masterpiece more intuitive than ever,” per Apple.

The pencil will also be available in the Find My app, so you’ll be able to find it when it inevitably gets lost.

Reuters reports that Apple is making an unusual move by presenting its new processor chip in a tablet instead of a Mac, which has been the pattern up until now. The article said it could be an effort to get ahead of other companies with its new AI software before an annual software developer conference coming next month.

You can now order the new iPad Air, which starts at $599. It comes in the colors Space Gray, Blue, Purple and Starlight. You can buy an 11″ or a 13″ and you can choose between 128GB and 1TB.

The iPad Pro (M4) is also available to order with a starting price of $999. It is also available in sizes 11″ and 13″. It only comes in two colors, Silver and Space Black, but it provides bigger storage capacity, ranging between 256GB and 2TB.

Both iPad series will be available to ship on May 15.