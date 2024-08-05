Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

A worse-than-expected jobs report last Friday, along with other recent data reflecting a slowing U.S. economy, helped drag down U.S. and international markets Monday as worries about a potential recession are once again in the conversation.

As of around 9 a.m. MDT Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 1,100 points, the NASDAQ composite slipped over 3%, and the S&P 500 was down around 2.6%. Japan’s Nikkei lost 12% of its value and European markets were down across the board.

Last Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell waxed mostly positive about the rate at which the U.S. economy has cooled off in the face of an ongoing very restrictive policy stance by the monetary body, which voted unanimously at its July meeting to keep its federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest in decades. Many economists feared the Fed’s post-pandemic strategy of aggressive interest rate escalation — levying 11 straight increases from March 2022 until July 2023 in hopes of driving down inflation — would drag the U.S. economy into recessionary conditions. However, those worries have yet to materialize as inflation has ebbed even as consumer spending and the U.S. jobs market has remained relatively robust.

But the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report was unexpectedly dismal, with U.S. businesses adding only 114,000 new, non-farm payroll jobs in July, a rate falling far short of the 175,000 expected by many economists and trailing well behind the 217,000 new jobs per month average over the past year. The annual unemployment rate hit its highest level since October 2021 in July, inching up from June’s 4.1%. The Labor Department’s July Employment Situation Summary found the number of unemployed people increased by 352,000 to 7.2 million last month. The new data reflects a significant rise in U.S. unemployment from 12 months ago, when the jobless rate was 3.5% and the number of unemployed people numbered 5.9 million.

Is a recession coming?

Renewed recession fears are helping drive the global sell-off alongside the sentiment from some economists that the Fed simply waited too long to start walking back its benchmark inter-bank lending rates.

While in no way guaranteeing a rate reduction will come at the Fed’s September meeting, Powell offered some foreshadowing of its likelihood, pending any unforeseen economic wobbles at a press conference after the body’s July policy meeting last week.

“We have made no decision about future meetings,” he said. “The broad sense of the committee is that the economy is moving closer to the point at which it will be appropriate to reduce our policy rate.”

Powell said Fed officials will be monitoring and assessing all of the economic data set to come in before next month’s meeting and “the question will be whether the totality of the data, evolving outlook and balance of the risks are consistent with rising confidence on inflation and maintaining a solid labor market.”

“If that test is met, a reduction in our policy rate could be on the table at our next policy meeting in September,” Powell said.

Powell told reporters the Fed is closely monitoring the U.S. labor market and noted that “if we see something that looks like a more significant downturn, that would be something that we would have the intention of responding to.”