Powered by six electric motors, the Joby aircraft takes off and lands vertically. A new ruling from the Federal Aviation Administration opens the door on eVTOL — electric vertical take off and landing — aircraft. | Photo courtesy of Joby

Federal regulators announced the issuance of a “final rule” Tuesday for so-called powered-lift aircraft, the first new aircraft category in 80 years and a designation that includes emerging electric-powered air taxis that can take off and land vertically but fly like fixed-wing planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration ruling opens the door on eVTOL — electric vertical take off and landing — aircraft which have been under development for years but have faced a lack of clarity on operational rules. Now, these vehicles are set to join helicopters and planes in the overhead air space and could soon be whisking passengers and cargo to and fro in both urban and rural settings.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker announced the rule passage at the National Business Aviation Association convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday, saying the new regulatory guidance, embodied in an 880-page document, establishes an “operating environment” for the new class of aircraft.

“This introduces an entirely new category of aircraft,” Whitaker said, per CNN. “For the last 80 years, we’ve had two types — rotor and fixed wing. We now have a third type.”

The FAA said the new regulatory guidelines stipulate qualifications and training that instructors and pilots must have to fly aircraft in the powered-lift category and also addresses their operational requirements, including minimum safe altitudes and required visibility. The agency said the rule is “the final piece in the puzzle for safely introducing these aircraft in the near term.”

How Utah is ahead of the air taxi game

Utah has laid its own groundwork ahead of the FAA’s regulatory update paving the way for small-scale autonomous drones that have been plying the skies since 2022, delivering thousands of small parcels from operations including to customers in select areas.

And a program aiming to prepare the state for the advancing eVTOL technology, and the anticipated establishment of federal operational rules, made its official debut earlier this year.

Project Alta, launched in May, is an effort formed under the umbrella of 47G, formerly the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association, to take advantage of the developing technology to transport ever larger cargo loads and human passengers via autonomous aircraft. Ahead of the announcement of Project Alta, 47G board chairman and former Utah Congressman Chris Stewart said the program is poised to move Utah into a leadership position when it comes to putting advanced aerial mobility into real world situations.

“There’s a mix of real ironic conflicts in this endeavor, in the sense that ... the technology exists today that you could autonomously land a vehicle out here, pick someone up and take them up to Park City,” Stewart said during a visit with the Deseret News editorial board in May. “You could do that. But can you do it to scale? Can you do it in such a way that is safe?

“What we’re trying to do is difficult but it’s absolutely possible. No question about that. And the only question is, who’s going to lead on it? And are we going to do it in a way that makes sense? Or are we just going to hodgepodge our way through this like we are right now, because there is no real national strategy, there is no real national leader on this issue, something that we all know is coming. So we’re going to do that. And we’ll lead on this, and then the nation will follow.”

Project Alta officials say they’re teaming with the office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Inland Port Authority and private industry representatives on a phased plan that would expand drone-based mobility from small package delivery to freight/heavier cargo, build infrastructure in partnership with federal regulators and, in the next decade, set the stage for passenger transport.

Top talent leading out on Beehive State’s autonomous aircraft planning

The group has recruited national expertise to help usher in the new era of autonomous flying vehicles including former FAA official Chris Metts, who serves as Project Alta’s executive director.

Metts’ resume includes serving as FAA deputy assistant administrator and overseeing U.S. air traffic control operations for the federal agency. He has also authored white papers on Urban Air Mobility concepts for both the FAA and NASA.

While Utah’s geography, overall, sets up well for establishing the new autonomous vehicle corridors, urban areas pose more complex challenges than rural zones, and places like Moab, for example, may see earlier opportunities for autonomous flight traffic.

“It has to start with the regulatory process,” Metts told the Deseret News editorial board earlier this year. “It has to start with the safety case. So even Project Alta that we’re talking about here begins with safety first, security second and (then) economic effectiveness, economic capability. When you start with a safety case ... you’re working in partnership with the regulator. We met with the FAA administrator just this last week and deputy administrator to work out that partnership.”

This spring, officials from 47G and Project Alta said the evolution of drone delivery services that companies like Intermountain Health and Walmart operate in South Jordan, Herriman and Lindon to accommodate autonomous aircraft that could, say, whisk passengers from Salt Lake City International Airport to Park City, will be an incremental one that they unanimously believe is not only doable, but within reach of their 10-year timeline.

“For several years now, Utah has talked about air mobility,” said 47G president and CEO Aaron Starks. “We’ve known it was coming as we’ve all watched venture capital put billions and billions into this emerging industry. We’ve all been looking at this and wondering what it could mean for Utah. It wasn’t until recently when we were meeting with partners, the Inland Port, governor’s office and several others that we said, why don’t we form a coalition for Utah to lead the nation in air mobility? We have the 2034 Olympics coming and we have a 10-year horizon, the timeline is advantageous.”

On Wednesday, Metts lauded the FAA powered-lift rule announcement, calling the new set of regulations a “game changer.”

“Yesterday’s announcement by the FAA formally establishes a pilot training and certification program for air taxis,” Metts said in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “This is a game changer that brings us one step closer to air taxi operations in the state. As a former FAA deputy assistant administrator, I am encouraged by what this milestone represents for Utah. We will continue to work closely with our federal partners to ensure we have certified air taxi pilots who can operate a safe and secure air transportation system that improves Utahns’ mobility and quality of life.”