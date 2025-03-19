Qualtrics CEO Zig Sarafin speaks during the Qualtrics X4 summit on March 8, 2023. Qualtrics on Monday unveiled highly specialized AI agents that autonomously interact directly with customers and employees to understand the human experience.

Before thousands of people flock to downtown Salt Lake City to attend the Qualtrics X4 summit, the Provo-born company on Tuesday unveiled its next move toward delivering the customer and employee experiences it built its name on.

"We've been busy during this last year ... and so has, I would say, the technology community," said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. "We've seen major inflection points in what the art of the possible starts to become with AI, and we are announcing 'experience agents' here at this conference."

Experience agents are highly specialized artificial intelligence that autonomously interact directly with customers and employees to understand the human experience.

The agents, according to the company, will interact directly with customers and employees in "personalized, proactive and empathetic" ways that increase loyalty, boost employee engagement and drive greater business insights and opportunities.

What this looks like in application could be something as simple as a sports fan leaving feedback on the stadium experience after a game or a traveler seeking to remedy an issue with a flight.

Rather than follow up later, an experience agent will be able to respond to that fan or traveler in real time, within the survey, to learn more about the problem and resolve the issue with an on-brand response personalized to the individual.

"The best organizations in the world trust Qualtrics AI today to make every connection count, and experience agents represent a radical shift in what's possible from an experience management platform," Serafin said. "Only Qualtrics has the deep human understanding and industry-specific expertise to power a true agent experience across billions of touchpoints, on every channel, and in every moment that matters."

The technology will be introduced during the summit, which runs from Tuesday until Thursday, bringing together thousands of C-suite executives, thought leaders and professionals in the realm of experience management to learn how the world's leading brands are delivering business success by elevating the customer and employee experience.

"Experience agents are the new thing. It's all about human connection. This is a profoundly important area for us," Serafin said.

This year's summit will feature keynote conversations with music producer Rick Rubin; Donna Morris, executive vice president and chief people officer at Walmart; Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow; Rob Swain, chief operations officer at KFC; and Tonya Webster, chief customer experience officer for New York state; Hall of Fame marketing executive Bozoma Saint John; and renowned business leader Danny Meyer.

More information on the summit can be found here.