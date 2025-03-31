Signs for import car brands are seen at an auto mall in the City of Industry, Calif., Thursday, March 27, 2025.

KEY POINTS Counter to earlier comments from staffers, President Trump says tariff declaration will apply globally.

President Trump says economic impacts will be temporary, but economists predict higher inflation and slower growth.

Consumers should expect higher prices on some goods and impacts on services.

President Donald Trump says foreign countries have been “ripping us off for years” when it comes to international trade and is set to declare a broad raft of new tariffs Wednesday in a policy reset he bills “Liberation Day.”

In comments made in recent days, Trump has indicated that a narrower set of responses to trade imbalances that have been previously signaled by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett are no longer in play and the upcoming decree will apply globally.

Last week, both Bessent and Hassett said that the package of new tariffs to be unveiled on April 2 would be winnowed to the 10 or 15 countries that represent the biggest imbalances in their trade agreements with the U.S., a group Bessent labeled the “dirty 15.”

Fielding questions from reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump sounded a decidedly different tone on the upcoming tariff package indicating it would impact “essentially all” U.S. trading partners.

“You’d start with all countries,” Trump told reporters late Sunday, per CNBC. “So let’s see what happens. There are many countries.”

In a Monday post on his Truth Social account, Trump provided a list of companies he says have pledged to make sizable new investments in U.S.-based operations and said, even ahead of Wednesday’s tariff announcement, his trade policy stances were bringing new business to the country.

“There will never have been a transformation of a Country like the transformation that is happening, for all to see, in the United States of America,” Trump wrote. “Companies are pouring into our Country at levels never seen before, with Jobs (and Money!) to follow. It is a beautiful thing to watch!”

How is the market reacting?

Trump’s comments resonated throughout U.S. investment markets Monday which opened down sharply but rallied for the biggest intraday recovery in more than two years, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

That rally on the final day of March, however, didn’t erase what has been the worst quarter for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite since 2022.

On-again, off-again trade policy declarations have sown upheaval in the U.S. business community, with operators that rely on surety finding themselves in a realm of uncertainty when it comes to making future plans and investments.

How will new tariffs impact U.S. economy?

Trump and his staffers argue that any negative fiscal impacts from the new trade levies would be temporary and ultimately lead to a stronger economy. But many economists are predicting that most of the new charges on imported goods will be passed on to consumers and the overall outcomes will be higher inflation and a potentially broader slowing of the U.S. economy.

In a note issued to clients Sunday, U.S. investment giant Goldman Sachs updated its earlier economic outlook, including raising its inflation estimate, downgrading the GDP growth measure and increasing its predicted odds of a coming recession.

Goldman analysts told investors it is now expecting inflation to hit 3.5% in 2025, a 0.5% increase from its previous estimate and expects U.S. GDP growth at just 0.2% on an annualized basis in the first quarter and 1% for the full year, according to a report from CNBC.

And Goldman now anticipates a 35% chance of recession in the next 12 months, up from its previous 20% estimate.

“We continue to believe the risk from April 2 tariffs is greater than many market participants have previously assumed,” the note read.

While the new tariffs will target international import goods, some economists note price increases could spill over to the U.S. service sector.

“There is a chance tariffs on goods begin to filter through to the pricing of services,” Samuel Rines, a strategist at asset management firm WisdomTree, told the Associated Press. “Auto parts get more expensive, then auto repair gets more expensive, then auto insurance feels the pressure. While goods are the focus, tariffs could have a longer-term effect on inflation.”

Typically used address unfair trade practices and shore up domestic industries, history has shown tariffs can be practical and sometimes beneficial.

“There’s a reason these policy tools exist,” Claudia Sahm, chief economist at New Century Advisors, said in an interview with CNN in early March.

Other reasons for tariffs include national security concerns, bolstering key points in supply chains and countering monopolization of critical imports, Economic Policy Institute economists Adam Hersh and Josh Bivens have said, per CNN.

The tariffs tale — so far

Trump has variously announced and rescinded a number of new tariff policies in recent weeks, actions that led to widespread uncertainty for U.S. businesses and losses in U.S. investment markets.

Those actions have included: