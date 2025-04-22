Deseret Book announced Tuesday, April 22, 2025, that, amid significant shifts in customer behaviors, it will phase out its Seagull Book brands and stores by the end of the year.

Founded in 1987 and owned by Deseret Book for almost two decades, Seagull Book offers Latter-day Saint publications and other products at discounted prices.

The “incredibly difficult decision” comes after several years of decline as a result of an abundance of free content, costs of labor and materials, and the increased demand for technology and data investments greatly affecting the company’s business model, said Laurel Day, Deseret Book president.

“In 2006, Deseret Book welcomed Seagull into our family, and we have worked side by side since that time,” said Day. “However, the business model is no longer filling the needs it once did as times and customer behaviors have changed. After extensive analysis and deep consideration, we have made the difficult decision to phase out our Seagull brands over the coming year.”

As a result, by the end of 2025, Deseret Book will dissolve the development of the Sweet Salt clothing line and close all Seagull Book locations — including a warehouse in American Fork, Utah. Seagull Book stores will remain open and continue operating throughout 2025.

The company will continue to invest in Covenant publishing and the imprint formally becomes a brand housed within Deseret Book.

The decision resulted in an immediate reduction in staff as well as jobs phased out between now and Dec. 31. The majority of the 200 employees affected by this change are part-time employees.

“The work we do is unique in all the world,” said Day, noting that Deseret Book will continue to be a “trusted gathering place for thoughtful expressions of faith.”