The Utah Valley Chapter of Women Who Care supports numerous charities throughout the year. At their most recent quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the women donated $15,000 to local charity Dine Bi Chidi, Cars for Navajos.

The local chapter of the women’s organization began in 2019 with Jessica Farnsworth, who was a member of the Salt Lake City chapter at the time. With the area’s rapid growth, she thought Utah needed another chapter specifically focused on efforts in Utah County.

“I rounded up some of my friends and those interested and thought, ‘What can we do?’” Farnsworth said. “It is amazing. We had a vision to get 100 members. It has taken a while to get to 100 because of all the forces that compete for good in Utah Valley.

“We have become a community of giving, of course, but also of education, connection, friendship and resources.”

The chapter holds quarterly meetings, promoting connection and networking at every stage. Each meeting begins with networking time for the women to interact and get to know other women in the community. After that, the winner of last year’s $15,000 impact award addresses the crowd and shares about what the donation has done for their nonprofit.

The i love you, bro Project founder, Joe Tuaia’ana, shared on Wednesday about beginning his work fostering men’s mental health. Tuaia’ana’s world was turned upside down when he witnessed a man on the brink of taking his own life. Tuia’ana jumped into the scene, repeatedly saying the words “I love you, bro” to the man above. The experience forever changed his perspective and led him to a deeper understanding of men’s mental health and what Utahns can do to support.

Through the donation provided by 100 Women Who Care, the i love you, bro Project has helped “brothers” in need gain access to men-only therapy groups, ketamine therapies and a variety of other courses to help them in their mental health journey. The nonprofit’s ongoing reach and resources available would not have been possible without the donation from Utah Valley’s Women Who Care.

As the main event of every meeting, three local charities present their work and advocate for why they should receive the next donation. Wednesday’s presenters included Dine Bi Chidi, the Sobriety Foundation and the Utah Valley Women’s Leadership Collaborative. Members voted on their favorite presentation and the donation and award were presented to the winner.

Dine Bi Chidi secured the donation on Wednesday. The Duchesne County-based organization plans to provide cars for the Navajo people, many of whom must drive a long way for clean water and food. The cars will change people’s lives and encourage them to build a better life and future for themselves, according to the Dine Bi Chidi.

Members must donate $100 each quarter to participate in Women Who Care. Only those who attend in person can vote on which charities are funded. Local women have donated over $190,000 to Utah charities and organizations. The organization hopes to eventually reach 200 members and be able to double its impact.

The members have also become closer as friends, neighbors and a community.

“Women look at things differently than men,” new member Cindy Brown said. “In an organization of women, we may look at things from a different perspective. I think all of the charities are deserving and funds will, of course, be put to good use, but I think it’s great to get women together. Women need women.”

For more information, visit the Utah Valley 100 Women Who Care website.