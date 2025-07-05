Mindy Oviatt uses a Ramage hand press at the Deseret News print shop in This Is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 30, 2025. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Sophie Jaglowski Runyan
By Sophie Jaglowski Runyan

August 1849

  • Deseret Press stationed in tiny one-room adobe building on South Temple and Main streets; its first job was to print necessary documents

1850

  • Willard Richards establishes Deseret News as its first editor with three other workers
A daguerreotype of Willard Richards. | Courtesy of Church History Library
  • On June 15, 220 copies of first weekly issue printed with little news to share due to isolated location
A scan of the first issue of the Deseret News, published on Saturday, June 15, 1850. | Deseret News
  • Subscription for six months in advance priced at $2.50 with the paper accepting money, trade goods and “every good thing”
  • Papers could be bought at the newspaper office or from a newsboy on the streets
  • Advertisements — want ads and such — consist of woodcut illustrations
  • Ellen Richards, Willard Richard’s daughter, works as first copy girl at Deseret News
  • Deseret News pulls back and prints only every other week (if that) because of paper scarcity; longest absence of a printing was three months
  • Deseret News appeals to its audience for rags to make into paper
  • Deseret News moves to nearby three-story adobe structure, a site that later housed the Utah Hotel

1850–1899

  • Salt Lake City is known as a “newspaper cemetery” as 100 periodicals emerge and die; the Deseret News survives

1851

  • Circulation grows to nearly 700 copies
  • Another hand-operated press added, enlarging the individual printing page
  • First edition of the Deseret Almanac began printing on the Deseret Press
The Deseret News building on South Temple and Main Street in Salt Lake City in 1851. | Deseret News

1853–1870s

  • Deseret News workers rationed a half-pound of bread per day

1854

  • Deseret News moves to the annex of the building with the Tithing Office
This historical photo shows a load of items from St. George in front of the Deseret Tithing Office. The Deseret News moved to an annex of the building in 1854. | Deseret News Archives

June 1854

  • First editions of the homemade rag paper produced

1856

  • Deseret News reaches a press run of 4,000
  • Deseret News moves into the Council House on South Temple and Main streets
  • Deseret News moves to Fillmore during Utah War
The Utah Territorial Statehouse in Fillmore on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2008. The Utah Territorial Statehouse was the home of the Deseret News during the Utah War. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
  • Deseret News returns to Council House after five months

1860

  • Brigham Young purchases a paper-making machine for Deseret News
  • Rags for Deseret News accepted as tithing for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • Extra one-page editions called the Pony Dispatch begin with arrival of Pony Express and Civil War
  • First sports story published

1861

  • George Goddard called on “rag mission” and collected over 100,000 pounds in 20 months
  • Telegraph lines arrive in Salt Lake City and bring news from outside the Utah Territory
Richard Turley, assistant church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the rededication of the monument commemorating the connecting of the transcontinental telegraph line in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 24, 2011. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Oct. 22, 1861

  • The first weekly Deseret News issue to feature telegraph dispatches

1862

  • Deseret News moves back into annex of the Tithing Office

1864

  • Pony Dispatch editions end but the extra daily editions continues
  • A steam-powered cylinder printing press arrives and produces 1,800 newspapers per hour

October 1865

  • Deseret News ramps up to semiweekly printing

1867

  • Daily edition called the Deseret Evening News begins
A copy of the front page of the Deseret Evening News showing the proclamation by President Grover Cleveland announcing Utah as a state is on display at Anthony’s Fine Art & Antiques in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 22, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
  • Deseret Press renamed Deseret News Power Press Printing Establishment

1868

  • President Brigham Young calls women to be typesetters to help them learn the business

1870

  • Typewriters brought into the office, but reporters prefer writing by hand

1871

  • Deseret Press printed first Utah copies of the Book of Mormon
  • Deseret News starts a bookstore that exchanged books for rags

1878

  • Telephones installed at Deseret News

1883

  • New paper mill built at mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and produces 5 tons of poor-quality paper per day out of logs and rags
The structure at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon, above, was built in 1883. It was the first major paper mill in Salt Lake County. | Deseret Morning News archives

1890

  • Bullock printing press replaces steam-powered press with double-sided printing and produces 14,000 eight-page newspapers per hour

1892

  • Articles “for women by women” started

October 1892

  • Deseret News leased to the private firm Deseret News Publishing Co. from the Church to solve debt problems

April 1893

  • Paper mill in Big Cottonwood Canyon burns, ending local paper-producing efforts
Surviving remnant of the old Cottonwood Paper Mill. | Kenneth Mays
  • First story accompanying illustration features the Salt Lake Temple at its dedication

1897

  • Drawings and illustrations become a regular part of the newspaper

1898

  • Weekly Deseret News edition stopped

April 23, 1898

  • First sports page “The Sporting World” begins

September 1898

  • Church takes back the lease from Deseret News Publishing Co.

1899

  • Halftone photo engraving makes printing photographs possible at Deseret News

April 6, 1899

  • First photograph in an advertisement

1900

  • Photos with news columns become a staple
  • Deseret News Power Press Printing Establishment renamed to Deseret News Book and Job Press
  • Deseret News and Deseret News Book and Job Press separate
The front of the Deseret News Bookstore at 6 S. Main Street in 1900. | Deseret Book

1903

  • Deseret News moves back to the site of the now-burned-down Council House into a six-story building and eight-story annex with Union Pacific Railroad

1916

  • First regular comic strip, “Just Kids”

1920

  • Deseret News begins nightly “wireless news flashes” by Morse code over radio
  • Deseret News’ bookstore merges with Deseret Sunday School Union bookstore and creates Deseret Book

June 1920

  • Daily Deseret Evening News edition rebrands as Deseret News

1922

  • Semiweekly Deseret News edition ends, leaving only the daily edition

April 21, 1922

  • Deseret News acquires a radio license

May 6, 1922

  • First broadcast of KZN radio aires atop the newspaper building
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Heber J. Grant, right, speaks into a microphone as part of the first radio broadcast on KZN (now KSL) on May 6, 1922. Elder George Albert Smith, middle left, and Augusta Grant, center, listen and look on. | Utah State Historical Society

1924

  • KZN radio program sold from Deseret News, becomes KFTP

1925

  • KFTP became KSL

1926

  • Teletypes (or teleprinters) added to help gather potential news copy from all over the world
Banks of teletypes bring wire service stories to the Deseret News from throughout the world. | Jay Heslop, Deseret News
  • Deseret News moves to a building on Richards Street

1929

  • Sports page grows from one page to three or four

April 1931

  • The Church Section, a Saturday tabloid, starts
In an undated file photo, the newsroom of the Deseret News, where the "Church Section" was produced in 1931, was a busy place. Early coverage was mostly limited to talks, but soon included overseas travels of church leaders. | Deseret Morning News file photo

1932

  • Deseret News Publishing Co. created again by the Church to run the Deseret News

1935

  • Photos transmitted by wire to Deseret News

Aug. 16, 1935

  • Biggest extra edition Deseret News ever sold was humorist Will Rogers and pilot Wiley Post crashing in Alaska, with 30,000 newspapers sold that morning
Charles Lindbergh, noted aviator, and Will Rogers, renowned humorist, are standing in front of an airplane. Rogers’ love for flying led to his tragic death in 1935, when an aircraft flown by Wiley Post crashed. Both men were killed. | Provided by Mrs. Robert H. Walsh

1940-1950

  • Home delivery of newspaper begins
This undated photo shows an advertisement for the Deseret News. This photo was found Dorothy Twitchell of Ogden in a file someplace. No one, at the time the picture was found, remembers when the billboard was displayed in Salt Lake City. The picture was published with a story on July 31, 1983. | Deseret News

1940

  • Trend begins of daily baby pictures in print
Deseret News photographer L. V. McNeely makes faces to coax a laugh from Paul William Ruben, 1, while mother, Mrs. Edward Joe Ruben looks on, Oct. 29, 1959. Mrs. Edward Joe Ruben and her baby were in the Deseret News' 1-year-old birthday feature on March 21, 1940. | Deseret News

1941–1945

  • Effects of WWII ration Deseret News’ paper for printing

1942

  • The Church Section retitled to Weekly Church Edition

1943

  • Weekly Church Edition retitled to Church News
The Church Section began in 1931 as a weekly supplement to the Deseret News. Major events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were reported for the more than one million members at the time. This picture was included in a brochure, "Behind the Headlines," that was handed out on tours by the promotion department of the Deseret News. | Deseret News

1945–1947

  • Deseret News sponsors collegiate Simplot Deserets basketball team in a predecessor to the National Basketball Association

1945

  • Growing circulation pushes Deseret News to buy paper by the ton instead of the ream

1947

  • Deseret News joins efforts of other newspapers to buy huge paper mill in Oregon
In this photo dated April, 4, 1963, a lumber mill that is part of the Kappler properties is pictured in Oregon, which was purchased by Publishers' Paper Co. in 1947. | Deseret News
  • 200 tons of newsprint used per month

1948

  • Deseret News staff grows with young writers and editors
  • Circulation expands to 100,000
  • Sunday edition with the first-of-its-kind colored photographs begins
  • Sunday edition won many honors and boosts circulation
  • Deseret Press moves to a new building near Redwood Road
  • Deseret News starts sponsoring free learn-to-ski program called Deseret News Ski School
The first Deseret Morning News Ski School shown in 1948-1949 at Brighton. | Deseret Morning News Archives

1949

  • 700 tons of newsprint used per month

1950

  • Wendell J. Ashton writes 100-year history of Deseret News titled “Voice in the West”
Pressroom Foreman Willie Beck takes copies from a rotary press and hands one to Composing Room Foreman Art Forslund for the final check as the day's paper begins to "roll." (Published in the June 15, 1950, Centennial Edition.) | Deseret News
Deseret News composing room, June 1950. | Deseret News

1952

  • Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune create 30-year arrangement called a “joint operating agreement”
  • The Newspaper Agency Corporation sprung from agreement and handles all printing, delivery and advertising for both papers
Tami, Jim and Laurie Taylor and Rebecca Thompson paddle around a pool as they are showered by water shooting from a water slide during Raging Waters’ Two-for-One Day on Saturday, Sept. 1, 1990. The Deseret News sponsored the family discount tickets. There were also drawings for newspaper umbrellas and 1991 Raging Waters season passes.
  • Deseret News absorbed the Salt Lake Telegram
Friday, June 20, 1952. From the brochure, "Behind the Headlines,” handed out on tours by Promotion Dept. | Deseret News
  • Sunday edition ends and replaced by the joint operating agency’s Sunday Tribune

1959

  • Deseret News starts sponsoring the annual Salute to Youth symphony concert
David Brown, East High School’s brilliant young artist, received a rare standing ovation from a huge Tabernacle audience before he had even played a note of the Brahms' D Minor Concerto with the Utah Symphony Orchestra at the Salute to Youth concert on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960.

1960

  • Coin-operated newspaper dispensers start to replace newsboys
A historic Deseret News photo is pictured at the Triad Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 13, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Published on Oct. 13, 1991. | Deseret News

1961

  • Deseret News wins Pulitzer Prize for local reporting against deadline pressure, with articles about a murder in southeastern Utah
Robert Mullins, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning story for the Deseret News, reportedly worked the seven-day story as a single, continuous assignment, at one point going 30 hours without sleep; 40 hours with only a short nap. | Deseret News

1962

  • Deseret News and KSL-TV start sponsoring Sterling Scholar Awards
Sterling Scholars Annual Awards, April 24, 1964. | Deseret News

1966

  • Deseret Management Corp. established with subsidiary Deseret News Publishing Co.

1968

  • Deseret News moves to a building on Regent Street
President N. Eldon Tanner, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, operates the original Deseret News press as publisher E. Earl Hawkes, left, looks on, along with city, county, state and church leaders at the dedication of the new building on Sept. 21, 1968. | Deseret News

1970

  • The last of the newsboys disappear from the streets
  • Deseret News starts sponsoring the Deseret News Marathon
Out front and all alone! Demitrio Cabanillas of Mexico finishes first in the Deseret News Marathon on July 24, 1976. | Deseret News

1972

  • Photo composition processing replaces linotype machines
Scenes from the Deseret News in 1968. The news photo staff develops photos and receives photos over its telephoto machine. | J. M. Heslop, Deseret News
  • Daily baby photos end
  • Deseret News Press renamed to Deseret Press
  • Deseret Press funnelled under different management than Deseret News and the two split

1974

  • Deseret News’ Church Almanac begins
The first Church News Almanac was published in 1974. | Credit: Church News archives

1975

  • 125th Anniversary Edition of the Deseret News published.
A tabloid-sized special anniversary issue of the Deseret News is examined by news librarian Sue Vogel on June 14, 1975. | Deseret News

1980

  • Deseret Press abandons all commercial aspects and renamed Salt Lake Printing Center for the Church

1981

  • Church News retitled to LDS Church News: News of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1982

  • Joint operating agreement with Salt Lake Tribune renewed for another 30 years
Newsprint is fed through the TKS Colortop 5000-CD printing press at the MediaOne building in West Valley City on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. The Deseret News and The Salt Lake Tribune moved to weekly publication in 2021. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

1983

  • Word processing computers replace typewriters
Starr Randall, an assistant city editor, edits a story on a new Atex video terminal recently installed at the Deseret News and S.L. Tribune on Dec. 14, 1982. | Deseret News
  • Satellite transmission replaces teletypes in gathering news worldwide
  • Images on a screen replace photographic prints
  • Filmless digital cameras replace Speed Graphic cameras with flash attachments
J Malan Heslop, former Deseret News managing editor, photographer and Church News editor, holding his 4x5 Speed Graphic camera, talks about his experiences as a photographer on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010, in Salt Lake City. In World War II, he was one of the first people into one of the concentration camps. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
  • Deseret News starts sponsoring the Deseret News 10K

1995

  • Deseret News starts to publish digitally on the dial-up service Crossroads Information Network — free for subscribers but a monthly fee for anyone else
  • Deseret News moves to under a parking terrace across Regent Street as its building is demolished
  • Plans for new Deseret News building begin
Deseret News building on Regent Street, 1968-1995. | Deseret News

Sept. 27, 1995

May 28, 1997

  • New Deseret News building is dedicated by First Presidency at 30 E. 100 South
This photo dated Feb. 11, 1997, shows construction on the Deseret News building that was located on 100 South in Salt Lake City. | Deseret News

1999

  • 1,200 tons of newsprint used per month
  • 50% or more of the staff at Deseret News are women
In this photo dated Jan. 10, 1988, from left, Bob Bernick Jr., Brett DelPorto, JoAnn Jacobsen-Wells, Lois Collins, Twila Van Leer, Jerry Thompson, Jay Evensen, Marianne Funk and Lee Davidson will cover the legislature. | Deseret News

2000

  • “Modern” press spews 50-page newspapers in color at 40,000 per hour
  • “Through Our Eyes,” 150-year biography of Deseret News, published
The Deseret News book "Through our eyes." | Johanna Workman, Deseret News

2003

  • Last ”extra” edition published reports on Elizabeth Smart’s rescue

June 9, 2003

  • Deseret News renamed to Deseret Morning News

April 13, 2008

  • Deseret Morning News renamed to Deseret News

2010

  • Deseret News moves to Triad Center to integrate with KSL newsroom
Young Electric Sign company workers install the new Deseret News sign Saturday, July 2, 2011, on the Triad Center. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

December 2011

  • Deseret News app launches on Apple Store and later Google Play Store
The Deseret News app is viewed on a mobile device in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

2013

  • Print publication of Church Almanac ends
A collection of Church Almanacs. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009 | Jason Olson, Deseret News

August 2019

December 2020

  • Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune end their joint operating agreement
In this June 16, 2014, file photo, the Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News newspaper boxes are shown next to each other in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

January 2021

  • Daily online and weekly print publishing replaces daily printed paper
A press worker checks a newspaper as the last daily edition of the Deseret News is printed at the MediaOne building in West Valley City on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
  • Weekly local edition, monthly Deseret Magazine and weekly national edition begins. Church News is distributed with weekly editions.

March 23, 2022

  • Semiweekly local edition begins

2024

  • 10 editions per year of Deseret Magazine published
Deseret Magazines are pictured at the Triad Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 13, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
