This photo provided by Mattel, Inc., shows the new Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Mattel announced this week the launch of its first-ever Type 1 diabetes Barbie doll, adding a new character to the Barbie Fashionista line.

“This addition to the line enables more children to see themselves reflected in Barbie and encourages doll play that extends beyond a child’s own lived experience, thereby fostering a greater sense of inclusion and empathy — all pillars of the Barbie brand’s mission.” Mattel said Tuesday of its latest doll.

Tiny tech for a big message

In collaboration with Breakthrough T1D, Mattel ensured that the details of the Type 1 diabetes Barbie were accurate and true for individuals with the condition.

The doll features a continuous glucose monitor on her arm, a small wearable device that constantly measure an individuals blood glucose levels — essential for managing Type 1 diabetes. Barbie’s monitor is styled with a heart and a touch of the signature Barbie pink, and she carries a phone that displays her blood glucose levels from her CGM.

Type 1 diabetes Barbie also comes with an insulin pump and a purse for all her essential Type 1 diabetes snacks and supplies. Her look is complete with a blue polka dot outfit, the blue and circular polka dots highlighting global symbols of diabetes awareness, per Mattel.

A doll with representation

Emily Mazreku, director of marketing strategy at Breakthrough T1D, noted the importance of visibility for those diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Mazreku was able to hold focus groups and was heavily involved with the creation of Mattel’s latest doll.

“As a mom living with T1D, it means everything to have Barbie helping the world see T1D and the incredible people who live with it,” Mazreku commented per Breakthrough T1D.

Mazreku, who has a 3-year-old daughter, shared the doll with her little girl, even though her daughter does not have Type 1 diabetes, she told CNN,

“I brought Barbie home to her and gave her a chance to interact with her and see her things,” Mazreku said. “And she looked at me and she said, ‘She looks like Mommy.’ And that was so special for me.

“She sees me every day, living with it, representing and understanding and showing the world and wearing my devices confidently, and for her to see Barbie doing that was really special,” Mazreku shared with CNN.

Type 1 in America

Currently there is no way to prevent Type 1 diabetes, a condition where the body cannot produce enough insulin, the hormone that balances blood sugar levels.

As of 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 304,000 individuals under the age of 20 had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

A recent CDC study projected diabetes, both Type 1 and Type 2, to increase in young people over the next 40 years.

What are the reactions to Barbie’s latest addition?

Many are excited about the expanded representation for those with Type 1 Diabetes, such as Yasmin Hopkins, an X, formerly Twitter, user diagnosed with the condition.

Parents are also celebrating the launch of a doll that their kids with Type 1 can relate to.

While some X users have expressed frustration over the latest line of representation in Barbieland, like one X user, @GenXmother who commented, “Girls live out their hopes & dreams through their Barbies. No one wants this,” others are pushing back against the harsh criticism of the latest doll.

Diversity and representation in Barbie’s world

In an ongoing mission to ensure every child sees themselves in play, Mattel has been steadily diversifying the Barbie lineup. From dolls representing different races and ethnicities to those with visible disabilities like prosthetic limbs and vitiligo, Mattel brings diverse life experiences into the spotlight.

The company has also introduced dolls that challenge gender norms and embody various body types.