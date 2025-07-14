This is a display of iPhone 16s in an Apple Store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 12, 2025.

On Feb. 21, Apple unveiled the latest addition to the iPhone family lineup, the iPhone 16e. Apple positioned the model as “powerful capabilities at a more affordable price.”

The iPhone 16e boasts “fast, smooth performance and breakthrough battery life, thanks to the industry-leading efficiency of the A18 chip and the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple.”

But what’s next for Apple’s iPhone lineup?

Buzz has been building around the rumored release of a similar version, the iPhone 17e, anticipated to arrive in the spring of 2026 alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series. What can tech enthusiasts expect from this latest iteration?

Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, emphasized the iPhone 16e’s appeal, stating, “iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence.”

Drance continued, “we’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people.”

Evolving strategy with the iPhone 17e

According to Appleinsider, “Apple will likely wrap up the spring release season with the iPhone 17e. It will be a simple successor to the entry iPhone 16e and feature a new processor and possibly a C2 modem.”

The iPhone 17e is expected to incorporate the A19 chip, used for the rest of the iPhone 17 series, a shift to maintaining annual update cycles for the iPhone “e” models.

Apple revamping product release strategies

A report from Bloomberg hints at Apple preparing for an extensive lineup in the beginning of 2026. Alongside the iPhone 17e, updates are expected to the iPad Air, base iPad, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Apple is also planning on unveiling a new external monitor as well as a smart home hub.

Notably, Bloomberg reports suggest adjustments to Apple’s traditional release schedule detailing updates that typically occur in the fall have shifted to early 2026.

User experience with iPhone 16e

Julian Chokkattu, senior reviews editor at Wired, weighed in on the iPhone 16e, stating it might not satisfy tech enthusiasts fully and consumers might be “better served if Apple had included its nice-to-have amenities, like MagSafe or the ultra-wideband chip for improved AirTags tracking.”

Chokkattu added, “the price of the iPhone 16e feels $100 too high considering the many excellent competing phones in this bracket. It also makes the iPhone lineup confusing — it’s $170 more than Apple’s previous iPhone SE that’s no longer available.”

Overall reviews and comments from iPhone 16e users are generally positive, with one Reddit user commenting, “it is actually cool for all the hate it gets.”

With details on the iPhone 17e’s pricing and features still under wraps, tech enthusiasts are left to wonder: What innovations (if any) will be made to the iPhone 17e and if it will be a similar price to its iPhone 16 counterpart.