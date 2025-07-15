Ashlee Exon, owner of the South Jordan Indy Clover store, and her children — Autumn, Aiden and Wesley — at the store's opening. The store will donate all unsold clothing to Road Home shelters from Aug. 2 to Aug. 16.

Hundreds of shirts, pants, shoes and every clothing item in between will be donated to Utah’s homeless, courtesy of South Jordan’s Indy Clover store in an initiative packed with heart.

From Aug. 2 through Aug. 16, all unsold clothing items — with permission from sellers — will be donated to Road Home resource shelters. With Indy Clover’s unique business model, which features individuals selling clothing in a personal booth, the store is expecting thousands of unique items to be donated.

“I heard about the Road Home growing up. I knew it was a family-oriented homeless shelter in Salt Lake City and I volunteered there a few times,” said Chloe Johnson, brand experience coordinator for Indy Clover. “When I started working at Indy Clover, I knew that we took our leftover items and donated them to the D.I. (Deseret Industries) at the end of the week. I thought it would be such a good opportunity if we could partner with a charity to help do good.”

Johnson and Ashlee Exon, owner of the South Jordan location, began working with representatives from the Road Home to bring the vision to life. The donation partnership hits close to home for Exon.

“That has actually been a dream of mine, to help people with the transition period. Being a single mom myself, that transition of going from married to unmarried is difficult,” Exon said.

After their week-long booth selling period, sellers will have the option to donate their unsold clothing. The donations will be collected and delivered in one large shipment to the shelters. They will then be sorted out for families and individuals.

With over 1,550 people visiting the shelters on any given day, the clothing is expected to have a huge impact.

“This transition period can happen to anyone. Helping them get from Point A to Point B with dignity is so important because it’s a humbling time,” Johnson expressed. “Being able to provide help in a way through nice clothing … can help them feel great about themselves, get their feet on the ground and still feel empowered.”

In addition to helping families and individuals, the donation will also help to encourage sustainability and align with Indy Clover’s mission of reusing clothing and reducing waste.

Those interested in becoming a seller or being a donor can find more information on Indy Clover’s website. The South Jordan location, 10372 S. Redwood Road, will be running the promotion for two weeks in August.